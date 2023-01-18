Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  06:49:51 2023-01-18 am EST
2.535 EUR   -0.20%
06:30aRen Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps S A : Apresentação Roadshow (versão inglesa)
PU
06:30aRen Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps S A : Roadshow Presentation
PU
01/12Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps S A : Sines LNG Terminal with record usage
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Apresentação Roadshow (versão inglesa)

01/18/2023 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

January 2023

Key messages

REN

Operational

Stable business

Solid

New strategic

Overview

excellence

context

results

cycle

Exclusive TSO,

Highly efficient and

Stable regulatory

Strong financial

REN at the core of

reliable and

reliable player,

context

discipline leading

energy transition

experienced

committed to

with long term

to attractive

reinforcing its ESG

manager of critical

innovation and

contracts

shareholder

standards and

systems

technology

returns

delivering growth,

superior

operational

performance and

solid financials

2

Key messages

REN

Operational

Stable business

Solid

New strategic

Overview

excellence

context

results

cycle

Exclusive TSO,

Highly efficient and

Stable regulatory

Strong financial

REN at the core of

reliable and

reliable player,

context

discipline leading to

energy transition

experienced

committed to

with long term

attractive

reinforcing its ESG

manager of critical

innovation and

contracts

shareholder returns

standards and

systems

technology

delivering growth,

superior

operational

performance and

solid financials

3

REN Overview

REN has 70-year track record as a

leading energy infrastructure operator in Portugal

Foundation of CNE

(National Electricity

Company)

Foundation of

REN - Rede

Eléctrica

Nacional, S.A.

(EDP's business unit spin-off)

2000

1947 1994

Electricity 50-yearconcession (2000-2050)

Portuguese State 70%

ownership

Acquisition of natural gas

transmission assets to Galp

Natural gas 40-yearconcession (2006-2046)

2nd reprivatization phase

2nd reprivatization

(State Grid of China 25%;

phase concluded

Oman Oil 15%)

(sale of Portuguese

Acquisition of a 7.5%

State's 11% stake)

stake in Hidroeléctrica

Acquisition of Transemel in Chile

de Cahora Bassa (HCB)

(electricity transmission)

in Mozambique

2006

2007

2015

2017

2021

2014

2019

2012

1st reprivatization

phase (IPO)

Acquisition of

Electricity

Galp NG

underground

Issuance of REN's

concession

storage assets

period renewed

First Green Bond

(2007-2057)

(€300M)

Acquisition of 42.5% of Electrogas in

Chile (gas transmission)

Acquisition of gas distribution company

Portgás (2008-2048 concession period)

and REN capital increase

4

REN Overview

Exclusive TSO and 2nd largest natural gas DSO in Portugal,

with international presence

Business Portfolio

Electricity

Natural Gas

Natural Gas Telecommunications

Transmission

Transmission

Distribution

business

9,404 km

1,375 km

6,263 km

7M€

Portugal

315M€

112M€

44M€

92 km

166 km

Chile

8M€

US$ 29M

Network

EBITDA

(Sep 2022)

(2021)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 11:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
06:30aRen Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : Apresentação Roadshow (versão inglesa)
PU
06:30aRen Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : Roadshow Presentation
PU
01/12Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : Sines LNG Terminal with record usage
PU
01/05Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs a..
PU
01/04Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : Electricity consumption returns to 2019 levels with..
PU
2022REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A. : Ex-..
FA
2022Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : Apresentação Roadshow (versão inglesa)
PU
2022Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : Roadshow Presentation
PU
2022Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs a..
PU
2022Ren Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 841 M 909 M 909 M
Net income 2022 107 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 2 184 M 2 359 M 2 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 6,29%
Capitalization 1 685 M 1 820 M 1 820 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,60x
EV / Sales 2023 4,70x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2,54 €
Average target price 2,78 €
Spread / Average Target 9,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Non-Executive Director
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.0.79%1 820
NEXTERA ENERGY2.56%170 379
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION1.93%80 256
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.53%76 191
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.27%73 804
ENEL S.P.A.14.51%63 211