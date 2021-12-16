REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Celebrate this season with all your energy!

Celebrate this season with all your energy!
16.12.2021
REN wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, always with the hope that the energy of this season is present throughout the year.
And do you know what makes this season so special? Find out in this video where we celebrate this season with all our (and your) inexhaustible energy!
