  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Celebrate this season with all your energy!

12/16/2021 | 05:49pm EST
Celebrate this season with all your energy! 16.12.2021
REN wishes you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year, always with the hope that the energy of this season is present throughout the year.

And do you know what makes this season so special? Find out in this video where we celebrate this season with all our (and your) inexhaustible energy!


Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 22:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 764 M 865 M 865 M
Net income 2021 99,9 M 113 M 113 M
Net Debt 2021 2 578 M 2 921 M 2 921 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,6x
Yield 2021 6,39%
Capitalization 1 655 M 1 871 M 1 875 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,54x
EV / Sales 2022 5,58x
Nbr of Employees 692
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,50 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 6,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.5.50%1 864
NEXTERA ENERGY19.25%180 517
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION13.39%79 873
ENEL S.P.A.-19.08%76 654
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.66%70 742
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.39%68 041