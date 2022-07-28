Log in
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:25 2022-07-28 am EDT
2.770 EUR   +0.36%
REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : First Half 2022 consolidated results report
PU
REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : First Half 2022 consolidated results
PU
REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : Resultados consolidados dos primeiro semestre de 2022 - report (versão inglesa)
PU
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : First Half 2022 consolidated results

07/28/2022 | 12:47pm EDT
Results Presentation

REN 1H22

28th July 2022

AGENDA

1.

2.

3.

4.

Overview of the period

Business performance

Shaping a sustainable future

Closing remarks

1H22 RESULTS

2

1. Overview of the period

1H22 RESULTS

3

1. Overview of the period

KEY MESSAGES

1H22

EBITDA increased 4.6% YoY to €238.4M, partly due to the Domestic EBITDA performance (+€6.8M) which reflects higher

assets and opex remuneration (+€9.3M), partly offset by higher core opex (+€2.3M), due to higher electricity costs (+€5.3M). Positive contribution from international business, which EBITDA increased +€3.7M, with Transemel representing +€1.8M.

Net Profit grew to €45.9M (an increase of 16.0% versus 1H21), mostly due to increase in EBIT (+€6.5M) and better Financial

Results (+€3.0M), partially offset by higher taxes (+€2.2M) and heavier levy (+€0.9M), following the increase in RAB.

Capex decreased €0.6M to €78.8M, remaining in line with 1H21 (€79.3M). Transfers to RAB increased €5.2M to €22.0M vs 1H21, mostly attributed to the electricity transmission business (which grew €4.7M), partially offset by the decrease in Natural Gas transmission (-€1.0M).

Renewable energy sources (RES) amounted to 47.5% of total supply (approx.-20.9pp than in 1H21), due to lower availability of renewable energy, as a result of current environment conditions. Electricity consumption increased 2.9% whilst natural gas fell by 1.2%.

Quality of Service remains our priority, as highlighted by the lower level of energy transmission losses in electricity, the higher combined availability rate for both electricity and gas and better response time in emergency situations in Natural Gas Distribution.

1H22 RESULTS

4

1. Overview of the period

SECTOR OVERVIEW

Commitment to hydrogen infrastructure and energy transition

Hydrogen

Readiness

Decree-Law n.º 30-A/2022

(Renewables and

Hydrogen)

+

Decree-Law n.º 33/2022 &

Directive n.º 13-A/2022 (exceptional adjustment of electricity production costs)

PDIRD 2022

Gas Development

Plan 2023-2027

Energy Transition and renewable gas

  • Relevant national gas infrastructures must become hydrogen ready according to the Portuguese law, to allow H2 and natural gas blends up 5% in 2025 and 10-15% in 2030. Considering this REN intends to award the main infrastructure adequacy studies (transmission, distribution and underground storage) until September 2022.
  • Publication of Decree-Law n.º 30-A/2022, approves exceptional measures aimed at ensuring the simplification of procedures for producing energy from renewable sources in Portugal. This new Decree-Law proposes to increase the production of biomethane and renewable hydrogen, the deployment of solar and wind energy, the deployment of innovative solutions based on hydrogen and electricity from renewable sources at competitive costs in industrial sectors, as well as the simplification and reduction of the deadlines of the permitting procedures, which is a pre- condition for the acceleration of renewable energy projects.
  • The Portuguese and Spanish Governments created a temporary adjustment mechanism for electricity production costs with impact on the final MIBEL electricity prices. This is an exceptional and temporary mechanism for MIBEL prices, by setting a reference price of natural gas for electricity production, in order to reduce the final electricity prices. This mechanism entered in force on 15th of June 22.
  • ERSE submitted for public consultation the proposals for a five-year plan for the development and investment of gas distribution networks on period 2023-2027 (PDIRD 2022), prepared by the DSOs. The total amount to be implemented over the five-year horizon reaches €468.4 million which represents an increase of 28% vs PDIRD 2020. The public consultation will end on 22nd of July and then ERSE will have 22 days to publish the final opinion report.
  • The "H2 Green Valley" project, that REN submitted to the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), was selected for the negotiation phase with IAPMEI. The financing agreement with Portuguese government can be signed in the upcoming weeks.

1H22 RESULTS

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 16:46:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
