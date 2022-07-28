REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : First Half 2022 consolidated results report

1. Overview of the period

KEY MESSAGES

1H22

EBITDA increased 4.6% YoY to €238.4M, partly due to the Domestic EBITDA performance (+€6.8M) which reflects higher

assets and opex remuneration (+€9.3M), partly offset by higher core opex (+€2.3M), due to higher electricity costs (+€5.3M). Positive contribution from international business, which EBITDA increased +€3.7M, with Transemel representing +€1.8M.

Net Profit grew to €45.9M (an increase of 16.0% versus 1H21), mostly due to increase in EBIT (+€6.5M) and better Financial

Results (+€3.0M), partially offset by higher taxes (+€2.2M) and heavier levy (+€0.9M), following the increase in RAB.

Capex decreased €0.6M to €78.8M, remaining in line with 1H21 (€79.3M). Transfers to RAB increased €5.2M to €22.0M vs 1H21, mostly attributed to the electricity transmission business (which grew €4.7M), partially offset by the decrease in Natural Gas transmission (-€1.0M).

Renewable energy sources (RES) amounted to 47.5% of total supply (approx.-20.9pp than in 1H21), due to lower availability of renewable energy, as a result of current environment conditions. Electricity consumption increased 2.9% whilst natural gas fell by 1.2%.

Quality of Service remains our priority, as highlighted by the lower level of energy transmission losses in electricity, the higher combined availability rate for both electricity and gas and better response time in emergency situations in Natural Gas Distribution.