REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : First Half 2022 consolidated results report

Results Report
REN 1H22
28th July 2022
Overview of the period
Business performance
Shaping a sustainable future
Closing remarks
1. Overview of the period
1. Overview of the period
KEY MESSAGES
1H22
EBITDA increased 4.6% YoY to €238.4M, partly due to the Domestic EBITDA performance (+€6.8M) which reflects higher
assets and opex remuneration (+€9.3M), partly offset by higher core opex (+€2.3M), due to higher electricity costs (+€5.3M). Positive contribution from international business, which EBITDA increased +€3.7M, with Transemel representing +€1.8M.
Net Profit grew to €45.9M (an increase of 16.0% versus 1H21), mostly due to increase in EBIT (+€6.5M) and better Financial
Results (+€3.0M), partially offset by higher taxes (+€2.2M) and heavier levy (+€0.9M), following the increase in RAB.
Capex decreased €0.6M to €78.8M, remaining in line with 1H21 (€79.3M). Transfers to RAB increased €5.2M to €22.0M vs 1H21, mostly attributed to the electricity transmission business (which grew €4.7M), partially offset by the decrease in Natural Gas transmission (-€1.0M).
Renewable energy sources (RES) amounted to 47.5% of total supply (approx.-20.9pp than in 1H21), due to lower availability of renewable energy, as a result of current environment conditions. Electricity consumption increased 2.9% whilst natural gas fell by 1.2%.
Quality of Service remains our priority, as highlighted by the lower level of energy transmission losses in electricity, the higher combined availability rate for both electricity and gas and better response time in emergency situations in Natural Gas Distribution.
1. Overview of the period
SECTOR OVERVIEW
Commitment to hydrogen infrastructure and energy transition
Hydrogen
Readiness
Decree-Law n.º 30-A/2022
(Renewables and
Hydrogen)
+
Decree-Law n.º 33/2022 &
Directive n.º 13-A/2022 (exceptional adjustment of electricity production costs)
PDIRD 2022
Gas Development
Plan 2023-2027
Energy Transition and renewable gas
Relevant national gas infrastructures must become hydrogen ready according to the Portuguese law, to allow H2 and natural gas blends up 5% in 2025 and 10-15% in 2030. Considering this REN intends to award the main infrastructure adequacy studies (transmission, distribution and underground storage) until September 2022.
Publication of Decree-Law n.º 30-A/2022, approves exceptional measures aimed at ensuring the simplification of procedures for producing energy from renewable sources in Portugal. This new Decree-Law proposes to increase the production of biomethane and renewable hydrogen, the deployment of solar and wind energy, the deployment of innovative solutions based on hydrogen and electricity from renewable sources at competitive costs in industrial sectors, as well as the simplification and reduction of the deadlines of the permitting procedures, which is a pre- condition for the acceleration of renewable energy projects.
The Portuguese and Spanish Governments created a temporary adjustment mechanism for electricity production costs with impact on the final MIBEL electricity prices. This is an exceptional and temporary mechanism for MIBEL prices, by setting a reference price of natural gas for electricity production, in order to reduce the final electricity prices. This mechanism entered in force on 15th of June 22.
ERSE submitted for public consultation the proposals for a five-year plan for the development and investment of gas distribution networks on period 2023-2027 (PDIRD 2022), prepared by the DSOs. The total amount to be implemented over the five-year horizon reaches €468.4 million which represents an increase of 28% vs PDIRD 2020. The public consultation will end on 22nd of July and then ERSE will have 22 days to publish the final opinion report.
The "H2 Green Valley" project, that REN submitted to the Portuguese Recovery and Resilience Plan (PRR), was selected for the negotiation phase with IAPMEI. The financing agreement with Portuguese government can be signed in the upcoming weeks.
