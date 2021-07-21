REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : More than 80 Portuguese companies sign “Rumo à COP26” manifesto promoted by BCSD Portugal

21.07.2021

• There are 82 companies and organizations signatory to the manifesto

• Document appears three months before COP26 on climate and presents 11 goals to stop climate change



'We are at a decisive moment. It is crucial to take advantage of the lessons of the pandemic to accelerate the necessary transition and the urgency of the COP26 to be a success is evident, in order to avoid disastrous consequences for societies and economies.'

Thus ends the manifesto launched today by BCSD Portugal, about three months before the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26), which will take place in Glasgow, from October 31st to November 12th.

As this is a critical moment for complying with the Paris Agreement on climate, a group of member companies of BCSD Portugal and members of its Advisory Board highlight a set of highly relevant objectives for this conference to be a success.

The manifesto confirms the relevance of this conference and highlights the main expected results, through 11 points that reflect the different aspects to be considered to increase the ambition of the global and collective response, in line with the objective of limiting the Earth's warming to 1.5⁰C, which forces to accelerate the decarbonization process around the world.

João Castello Branco, Chairman of BCSD Portugal and Chairman of the Board of Directors of The Navigator Company, underlines the importance of this initiative, explaining that 'we cannot let climate action be limited to the policies and initiatives currently underway, otherwise this will result in a global warming of at least 2.9⁰C' which is not, at all, compatible with the protection that is sought after for the planet and for the biosphere.

BCSD Portugal's Secretary General, João Meneses, reinforces: 'Companies have a decisive role in climate action, not only for the impacts of their value chains, but above all for their investment, knowledge and innovation potential.'

The manifesto has already been signed by 82 companies, namely: Abreu Advogados, Águas e Energia do Porto, Algebra Capital, Altice Portugal, Altri, SGPS, AMBIOSFERA LDA, ANA Aeroportos de Portugal, APCER - Associação Portuguesa de Certificação, APlanet, Avenue, BioRumo - Consultoria em Ambiente e Sustentabilidade, Biosphere Portugal, Bondalti, Brisa, Carglass, Casa Mendes Gonçalves, Cimpor Portugal Cabo Verde Operations, CMS - Rui Pena e Arnaut, Cocoon Experience, Companhia das Lezírias, CONSULAI, Corticeira Amorim, CTT, Deloitte Technology, Delta Cafés, EDIA - Empresa de Desenvolvimento e Infra-estruturas do Alqueva, EDP - Energias de Portugal, Efacec, Endesa, Everis Portugal, EY, Fidelidade, Finerge, FLEXDEAL, Fujitsu Technology Solutions, Galp, GoWithFlow, Grosvenor House of Investments, Grupo Ageas Portugal, Grupo Águas de Portugal, Grupo ProCME, Hovione, HyChem - Química Sustentável, Jerónimo Martins, Joyn SGPS, Lidergraf - Sustainable Printing, LIPOR - Serviço Intermunicipalizado de Gestão de Resíduos do Grande Porto, Loyal, ManpowerGroup Portugal, Metropolitano de Lisboa, Millennium bcp, Mota-Engil, NOS, Oney Bank, Prio Bio, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, Resíduos do Nordeste, Saint-Gobain Portugal, Sair da Casca, Santander, Savills Portugal, Schneider Electric Portugal, Schréder, SECIL, Signium | Xara-Brasil, Sofid, SOJA DE PORTUGAL, Sonae GPS, SOVENA, Stravillia Sustainability Hub, SUMOL+COMPAL, Super Bock Group, SUSTAINAZORES, Tabaqueira, TECNOPLANO, S.A., The Navigator Company, Tintex Textiles, TRIVALOR SGPS, UCI - Dê Crédito à sua Vida, VINCI Energies Portugal, Vogue Homes, Zolve - Logística e Transporte, President and Vice-President of the Consultancy council of BCSD Portugal.



Learn more at: https://bcsdportugal.org/manifesto-rumo-cop-26/



