REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Natural gas consumption increases 13% in September

Natural gas consumption increases 13% in September
06.10.2020
Natural gas consumption in Portugal increased 13.3% year-on-year in September. Growth was recorded both in the power production segment, with 19.5%, and in the conventional segment, which includes the remaining consumption, with 8.4%.
The accumulated consumption for the year is -1.5%, with the conventional segment showing a negative variation of 6%, while the power production segment gained 6.9%.
In September, electricity consumption was again very close to that of the same period of the previous year, as had been the case in August, with a drop of 0.2%, or 1.6% when correcting for the effects of temperature and number of working days. At the end of September, the annual change recorded a negative variation of 3.5%, or -4.2%, when correcting for temperature and working days.
In September, the hydropower capability index was 1.42 (historical average of 1), a value much higher than average, but with limited significance due to the still low values characteristic of this time of year. The wind-power capability index was also above the average regime, recording 1.07 (historical average of 1). Renewable production supplied 40% of consumption (including net exports) and non-renewable supplied the remaining 60%.
At the end of the first nine months of the year, the annual hydropower capability index stood at 0.97 (historical average of 1), and the wind-power capability index was 0.89 (historical average of 1). In this period, renewable production supplied 56% of consumption, broken down into 24% for hydropower, 22% for wind power, 7% for biomass and 3% for photovoltaics. Non-renewable production supplied 38% of consumption, mainly with natural gas, with coal accounting for around 3% of consumption. The foreign trade balance supplied the remaining 6% of the domestic consumption.
Disclaimer
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 10:29:05 UTC