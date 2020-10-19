Log in
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Natural gas for electric power production with new historic maximum

10/19/2020 | 05:35pm EDT
Natural gas for electric power production with new historic maximum 19.10.2020
The consumption of natural gas to supply the National System's Thermoelectric Power Plants reached, on 16 October, the highest daily value ever, with 136.5 GWh. This value exceeds the previous maximum, registered on August 17, 2017, with 134.5 GWh.

In cumulative terms, the consumption of natural gas to supply the thermoelectric plants registered a 7% growth at the end of September compared to the previous year.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 19 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2020 21:34:04 UTC

