REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Natural gas for electric power production with new historic maximum

The consumption of natural gas to supply the National System's Thermoelectric Power Plants reached, on 16 October, the highest daily value ever, with 136.5 GWh. This value exceeds the previous maximum, registered on August 17, 2017, with 134.5 GWh.





In cumulative terms, the consumption of natural gas to supply the thermoelectric plants registered a 7% growth at the end of September compared to the previous year.

