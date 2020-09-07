REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Participação qualificada (Norges Bank)

COMUNICADO

Nos termos e para os efeitos do disposto no artigo 17.º do Código dos Valores Mobiliários e no Regulamento da CMVM n.º 5/2008, a REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (REN) informa ter recebido as comunicações abaixo por parte do Norges Bank, datadas de 3 e 4 de Setembro.

De acordo com as comunicações, é na presente data imputável ao Norges Bank uma participação na REN de 1,96% (correspondente a 13.104.526 ações).

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisboa, 7 de Setembro de 2020

Date:22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached: REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS SA (PTREL0AM0008)

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: Norges Bank

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Oslo, Norway

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 02/09/2020

6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Position of previous notification

% of voting rights attached to shares

% of voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B)

(total of 7.A)

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

1.83 %

0.17 %

2.003 %

1.81 %

0.17 %

1.98 %

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares ISIN code PTREL0AM0008 Number of voting rights 12,227,761 % of voting rights Direct 1.83 % SUBTOTAL A 12,227,761 1.83 %

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial instrument

N/A

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi

At any time

Number of voting rightsthat may be acquired if the instrument is exer-cised/ converted.

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL B.1

1,133,889

0.17 %

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial instrument

Expiration datex

Exercise/ Conversion Period xiPhysical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

9. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]

10. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Oslo, Norway on 03/09/2020.