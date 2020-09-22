REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING (NORGES BANK)

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

COMMUNICATION

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM's Regulation no. 5/2008, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (REN) hereby informs that it has received the communication below from Norges Bank.

A holding of 1.82% (corresponding to 12,958,724 shares) is now attributable to Norges Bank.

