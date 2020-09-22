Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : QUALIFIED SHAREHOLDING (NORGES BANK)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 05:00am EDT

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

COMMUNICATION

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM's Regulation no. 5/2008, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (REN) hereby informs that it has received the communication below from Norges Bank.

A holding of 1.82% (corresponding to 12,958,724 shares) is now attributable to Norges Bank.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisbon, 13th of August 2020

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Date:22 October 2015

ESMA/2015/1597

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the competent authority)i

  1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
    REN - Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS SA (PTREL0AM0008)
  2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

[] Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv :

Name: Norges Bank

City and country of registered office (if applicable): Oslo, Norway

  1. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:
  2. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 07/08/2020
  3. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:

% of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total of both in %

Total number of

through financial in-

attached to shares

voting rights of

struments

(7.A + 7.B)

(total of 7.A)

issuervii

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Resulting situation

on the date on which

1.82%

0.12%

1.94%

667,191,262

threshold was

crossed or reached

Position of previous

1.92%

0.12%

2.04%

notification (if appli-

cable)

1

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

shares

Direct

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

ISIN code (if possi-

ble)

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

(Art 9 of Directive

(Art 10 of Directive

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

2004/109/EC)

PTREL0AM0008

12,158,852

1.82%

SUBTOTAL A

12,158,852

1.82%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Number of voting rights

that may be acquired if

% of voting rights

instrument

datex

Conversion Periodxi

the instrument is exer-

cised/ converted.

Shares on Loan (right to

N/A

At any time

799,872

0.12%

recall)

SUBTOTAL B.1

799,872

0.12%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC

Type of financial

Expiration

Exercise/

Physical or cash

Number of

% of voting rights

Conversion

x

xii

instrument

date

Period xi

settlement

voting rights

SUBTOTAL B.2

2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applica- ble box):

  1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii

[ ] Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv:

% of voting rights if it

Namexvequals or is higher than the notifiable

threshold

  • of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it

equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

  1. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date]
  2. Additional informationxvi:

Done at [ Oslo, Norway ] on [12/08/2020].

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 08:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
05:00aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Qualified shareholding (norges bank)
PU
09/21REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Participação qualificada (norges bank)
PU
09/11REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Participação qualificada (norges bank)
PU
09/11REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Qualified shareholding (NORGES BANK)
PU
09/08REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Qualified shareholding (norges bank)
PU
09/07REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Participação qualificada (Norges Bank)
PU
09/03REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Consumption of natural gas increases 4.8%..
PU
08/14REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Qualified shareholding (Norges Bank)
PU
08/14REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Participação qualificada (Norges Bank)
PU
08/14REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 756 M 889 M 889 M
Net income 2020 107 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2020 2 759 M 3 243 M 3 243 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 7,14%
Capitalization 1 582 M 1 856 M 1 860 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,74x
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,78 €
Last Close Price 2,39 €
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 16,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.-12.32%1 856
NEXTERA ENERGY14.06%135 593
ENEL S.P.A.4.92%89 480
IBERDROLA, S.A.13.40%77 361
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.87%65 428
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.47%61 004
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group