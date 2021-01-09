Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Qualified shareholding (Great-West Lifeco, Inc.)

01/09/2021 | 11:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation of the proposal indicated below and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

COMMUNICATION

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of the CMVM's Regulation no. 5/2008, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. (REN) hereby informs that it has received, on

January 7th 2021, the communication below from Great-West Lifeco, Inc. Great-West Lifeco, Inc. holds an indirect qualified shareholding in REN corresponding to 24,821,784 shares, representing 3.72% of the share capital of REN.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisbon, 8th of January 2021

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Listed Company (Sociedade Aberta)

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

GREAT-WEST

LIFECOINC.

To:

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, SA

Relações com os Investidores

C/o Exmo. Senhor Dr. Gonçalo Morais Soares

Chief Financial Officer

Email: ir@ren.pt

Winnipeg, 6 January 2021

Subject: Qualified shareholding

Dear Sir,

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 16 of the Portuguese Securities Code and of articles 1 c) and 2 of the CMVM's Regulation no. 5/2008, GREAT-WEST LIFECO INC., public limited company, incorporated and duly existing under the laws of the Government of Canada, with registered address at 100 Osborne Street North, Winnipeg, Canada R3C 3A5, with a share capital fully subscribed and paid of CAD9,670,000,000 ("Great-WestLifeco"), hereby communicates that on 1 January 2021, the following subsidiaries of Great-West Lifeco amalgamated:

  • Canada Life Capital Corporation Inc.;
  • GWL Holdings Inc.;
  • London Life Financial Corporation; and
  • London Reinsurance Group Inc.

The amalgamation was effected under Canadian law, and the amalgamating entities continue as one company under the name The Canada Life Capital Corporation Inc.

Great-West Lifeco hereby also communicates that 171263 Canada, Inc., a parent undertaking of Great-West Lifeco, has been dissolved in accordance with Canadian law and no longer controls Great-West Lifeco. As such, the attribution of voting rights of the qualified shareholding in REN is as detailed below.

Great-West Lifeco holds an indirect qualified shareholding in REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, SA, public limited company, with head office at Avenida Estados Unidos da America, no. 55, 1749-061 Lisbon, with a share capital of €667,192,262, registered at the Commercial Registry office of Lisbon under the sole registration and tax number 503 264 032 ("REN"), corresponding to 24,821,784 shares, representing 3.72% of the share capital of REN and 3.72% of the respective voting rights under the article 20(1)(b) of the Portuguese Securities Code.

The shares representing the indirect qualified shareholding held by Great-West Lifeco in REN are held directly by the following entities:

  1. The following funds and companies managed by the following asset management companies (that are in a control relationship with Great-West

Lifeco):

100 Osborne Street North

Winnipeg, Canada R3C 3A5 204-946-1190

A member of the Power Financial Corporation group of companies.

A. SETANTA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED (MANAGEMENT COMPANY)

Number of REN

% of Share

Fund Name

Shares

Capital of Ren

Beresford Funds ICAV

1,037,195

0.155%

Pier 21 Asset Management Inc

288,935

0.043%

Summit Investment Funds Plc

369,262

0.055%

Summit Mutual Funds Plc

239,670

0.036%

Canada Life Global All Cap Equity Fund

312,571

0.047%

Canada Life Global Dividend Equity Fund

1,665,234

0.250%

Little Company of Mary

71,733

0.011%

Irish Life Assurance Plc

7,244,014

1.086%

The Canada Life Assurance Company

13,286,924

1.991%

Total

24,515,538

3.674%

B. IRISH LIFE INVESTMENT MANAGERS LIMITED (MANAGEMENT COMPANY)

Number of REN

% of Share

Fund Name

Shares

Capital of Ren

Beresford Funds ICAV

25,449

0.004%

Wisdom Tree Management Limited

10,752

0.002%

Irish Life Assurance Plc

4,664

0.001%

Total

40,865

0.006%

C. CANADA LIFE ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED (MANAGEMENT COMPANY)

Number of REN

% of Share

Fund Name

Shares

Capital of Ren

LF Canlife Global Equity Income Fund

265,381

0.04%

Total

265,381

0.04%

Great West Lifeco, Inc

24,821,784

3.72%

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 09 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2021 16:19:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
11:20aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Qualified shareholding (Great-West Lifeco..
PU
01/08REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : This Tuesday's low temperatures bring nat..
PU
01/06REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Portugal hits 111 hours without conventio..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Chair launches Guide with measures to red..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : and major European operators commit to ma..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : wishes you happy holidays!
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Christmas postcard
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : “É um restaurante”, “Re..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : FEUP student receives REN Prize for maste..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Renewable production covers 56% of the co..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 752 M 919 M 919 M
Net income 2020 109 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2020 2 768 M 3 383 M 3 383 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
Yield 2020 7,08%
Capitalization 1 595 M 1 954 M 1 949 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,78 €
Last Close Price 2,41 €
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.1.69%1 954
NEXTERA ENERGY5.16%158 940
ENEL S.P.A.8.00%111 242
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.88%93 824
ORSTED A/S8.69%93 487
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.65%66 273
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ