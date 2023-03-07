REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre resultados consolidados anuais 2022 - report contas não auditadas - versão inglesa
03/07/2023 | 12:16pm EST
01
OVERVIEW
OF THE PERIOD
Key messages - Financial
EBITDA rose 5.7% versus 2021, standing at €487.3M,mostly driven by:
Higher RoR's driving an increase indomestic revenues (+€31.2M);
Strong performance in the international business (+€6.1M).
Average RAB increased €7.0M to €3,609.8M. Total Capex stood at €201.5M vs €247.1M in 2021, and Transfers to RAB amounted to €163.3M, a decrease of €145.8M.
Net Debt (adjusted for tariff deviations) reductionto €2,543M(-3.3%vs 2021) due to a robust operating cash-flow.
REN signed a two-tranche loan financing with the EIB of €450M (12-yearmaturity).
Net Profit increased 15% YoY, standing at €111.8M,as a result of improved operating performance, with an EBIT growth of 8.7% to €238.0M.
This was partly offset bylower financial results (-€1.4M),higher taxes (+€2.2M) and higher levy (+€1.0M) due to higher regulated asset base.
Key messages - Operational
Renewable energy sources (RES) reached 49.4% of the total supply in 2022 (-10.2 pp versus 2021), despite the significant drop in hydro generation, as a result of the severe drought that affected the Iberian Peninsula throughout most of the year.
Electricity consumption increased 1.8% whilst natural gas consumption fell 3.2%.
Thelevels of service quality remained high. The level of energy transmission losses in electricity stayed in line with 2021, while the gas transmission combined availability rate reached 100%.
Innovation continued to be a priority with important developments in 2022, such as dynamic network planning or digital twin network analysis tools, augmented reality assisted equipment or drones for O&M support.
REN continuedcommitted to support and develop the energy policy defined by the Government, as one of its key players.
Portugal, Spain and France agreed to develop the firstH2 green corridor of RepowerEU (the H2MED project).
Studies are underway to certify the existing gas infrastructure forH2 blending capability.
Under the "H2 Green Valley" Agenda, REN is designing an H2 pipeline backbone with a capacity to produce of up to 2GW of electrolyzer production in Sines.
Submission of science based targets for scope 1 and scope 2, and definition of new ESG targets for 2030 regardingscope 3 emissions and Non- Greenhouse Gas emissions (-25% for both, with the baseline year of 2021).
Consistentimprovement across International ESG ratings, highlighting REN's commitment to achieve sustainability targets.
Strong effort in recruiting new operational skilled staff to support every transition objective.
