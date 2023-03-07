REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informa sobre resultados consolidados anuais 2022 - report contas não auditadas - versão inglesa

Key messages - Operational

Renewable energy sources (RES) reached 49.4% of the total supply in 2022 (-10.2 pp versus 2021), despite the significant drop in hydro generation, as a result of the severe drought that affected the Iberian Peninsula throughout most of the year.

Electricity consumption increased 1.8% whilst natural gas consumption fell 3.2%.

The levels of service quality remained high . The level of energy transmission losses in electricity stayed in line with 2021, while the gas transmission combined availability rate reached 100%.

Innovation continued to be a priority with important developments in 2022, such as dynamic network planning or digital twin network analysis tools, augmented reality assisted equipment or drones for O&M support.

REN continued committed to support and develop the energy policy defined by the Government, as one of its key players.

Portugal, Spain and France agreed to develop the first H2 green corridor of RepowerEU (the H2MED project).

Studies are underway to certify the existing gas infrastructure for H2 blending capability.

Under the " H2 Green Valley" Agenda , REN is designing an H2 pipeline backbone with a capacity to produce of up to 2GW of electrolyzer production in Sines.

Submission of science based targets for scope 1 and scope 2, and definition of new ESG targets for 2030 regarding scope 3 emissions and Non- Greenhouse Gas emissions (-25% for both, with the baseline year of 2021).

Consistent improvement across International ESG ratings , highlighting REN's commitment to achieve sustainability targets.