REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2022 financial calendar

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April 2014, of article 248A of the Portuguese Securities Code and other applicable regulations, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the market and the public of the expected dates for the following 2022 corporate events:

2021 Annual Results: March 24 th 2022 (after the closing of the market);

2022 (after the closing of the market); General Shareholders' Meeting: April 28 th 2022;

2022; First Quarter 2022 results: May 19 th 2022 (after the closing of the market);

2022 (after the closing of the market); Second Quarter 2022 results: July 28 th 2022 (after the closing of the market);

2022 (after the closing of the market); Third Quarter 2022 results: November 10 th 2022 (after the closing of the market).

In case of any changes to the dates of the financial calendar announced, REN will inform the market.

