REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2022 financial calendar

Unofficial Translation
This is an unofficial translation and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy
between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.
COMMUNICATION
In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April 2014, of article 248A of the Portuguese Securities Code and other applicable regulations, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the market and the public of the expected dates for the following 2022 corporate events:
-
2021 Annual Results: March 24th 2022 (after the closing of the market);
-
General Shareholders' Meeting: April 28th 2022;
-
First Quarter 2022 results: May 19th 2022 (after the closing of the market);
-
Second Quarter 2022 results: July 28th 2022 (after the closing of the market);
-
Third Quarter 2022 results: November 10th 2022 (after the closing of the market).
In case of any changes to the dates of the financial calendar announced, REN will inform the market.
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Lisbon, February 4th 2022
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A. | Listed Company
Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon
Share Capital: € 667,191,262
Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032
