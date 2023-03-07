Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:35:15 2023-03-07 am EST
2.570 EUR   +0.19%
12:45pRen Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps S A : 2022 annual consolidated results - unaudited information
PU
12:45pRen Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps S A : 2022 annual consolidated results - unaudited accounts
PU
12:45pRen Redes Energeticas Nacionais Sgps S A : 2022 annual consolidated results report - unaudited accounts
PU
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about 2022 annual consolidated results - unaudited accounts

03/07/2023 | 12:25pm EST
I

II

III

IV

V

Overview of the

Business

2021-2024

Shaping a

Closing

Period

Performance

Strategic Plan

Sustainable Future

Remarks

Execution & Outlook

01

OVERVIEW

OF THE PERIOD

Key messages - Financial

  • EBITDA rose 5.7% versus 2021, standing at €487.3M, mostly driven by:
  1. Higher RoR's driving an increase in domestic revenues (+€31.2M);
  2. Strong performance in the international business (+€6.1M).
  • Average RAB increased €7.0M to €3,609.8M. Total Capex stood at €201.5M vs €247.1M in 2021, and Transfers to RAB amounted to €163.3M, a decrease of €145.8M.
  • Net Debt (adjusted for tariff deviations) reduction to €2,543M (-3.3%vs 2021) due to a robust operating cash-flow.
  • REN signed a two-tranche loan financing with the EIB of €450m (12-yearmaturity).
  • Net Profit increased 15% YoY, standing at €111.8M, as a result of improved operating performance, with an EBIT growth of 8.7% to €238.0M.
  • This was partly offset by lower financial results (-€1.4M),higher taxes (+€2.2M) and higher levy (+€1.0M) due to higher regulated asset base.

Key messages - Operational

  • Renewable energy sources (RES) reached 49.4% of the total supply in 2022 (-10.2pp versus 2021), despite the significant drop in hydro generation, as a result of the severe drought that affected the Iberian Peninsula throughout most of the year.
  • Electricity consumption increased 1.8% whilst natural gas consumption fell 3.2%.
  • The levels of service quality remained high. The level of energy transmission losses in electricity stayed in line with 2021, while the gas transmission combined availability rate reached 100%.
  • Innovation continued to be a priority with important developments in 2022, such as dynamic network planning or digital twin network analysis tools, augmented reality assisted equipment or drones for O&M support.
  • REN continued committed to support and develop the energy policy defined by the Government, as one of its key players.
  • Portugal, Spain and France agreed to develop the first H2 green corridor of RepowerEU (the H2MED project).
  • Studies are underway to certify the existing gas infrastructure for H2 blending capability.
  • Under the "H2 Green Valley" Agenda, REN is designing an H2 pipeline backbone with a capacity to produce of up to 2GW of electrolyzer production in Sines.
  • Submission of science based targets for scope 1 and scope 2, and definition of new ESG targets for 2030 regarding scope 3 emissions and Non- Greenhouse Gas emissions (-25% for both, with the baseline year of 2021).
  • Consistent improvement across International ESG ratings, highlighting REN's commitment to achieve sustainability targets.
  • Strong effort in recruiting new operational skilled staff to support every transition objective.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 17:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 848 M 906 M 906 M
Net income 2022 107 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 2 223 M 2 374 M 2 374 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 6,52%
Capitalization 1 701 M 1 817 M 1 817 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,63x
EV / Sales 2023 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 57,4%
