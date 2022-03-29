REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Corporate Governance Report included in the Annual Report 2021

7

GOVERNANCE

People and communities are the primary reasons for our existence.

Part 1

REN is in a mission to ensure the continuous provision of energy to the whole country, and as such to contribute to the development of communities and to improve the quality of life of Portuguese people. This is a task which requires a continuous and devoted effort. But our commitment goes beyond our mission.

We believe in the exercise of an active corporate citizenship, with a strong involvement with the communities we belong to, both at a social and at an environmental level.

To take this commitment, this requires that all REN activities are guided by sustainability principles, by means of obeying to rigorous and measurable criteria and respecting demanding standards of excellence, without ever losing sight of the positive impact we want to have on the communities and ecosystems we work close to.

7.1. INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE, ORGANIZATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

7.1.1. Economic Environment

I. Capital Structure

I.1. Capital structure (capital, number of shares, distribution of capital among shareholders, etc.), including information on shares not admitted to trading, different classes of shares, inherent rights and duties and percentage of capital which each class represents (Art. 29-H(1)(a)).

The share capital of REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, S.G.P.S., S.A. (REN or the company) in the amount of 667,191,262 euros is represented by 667,191,262 ordinary shares with a face value of 1.00 euro each, in the form of nominative book-entry shares.

REN shares are ordinary shares that do not grant special rights to their holders, beyond the general rights inherent as a shareholder under the law.

Currently, all REN shares are admitted to trading on Euronext Lisbon, a regulated market managed by Euronext Lisbon - Sociedade Gestora de Mercados Regulamentados, S.A., with code PTREL0AM0008.

Shareholder Structure at 31 december 2021

For more detailed information on the main company shareholders of the company see II.7 bellow.

I.2. Restrictions on the transferability of shares, such as consent clauses for disposal, or limitations on ownership of shares (Art. 29-H(1)(b)).

No restrictions currently exist and REN has not implemented any measures which hinder the transferability of shares (such as consent clauses in the event of transfer. REN shares are freely tradable on the regulated market.

With respect to ownership limitations on shares, in accordance with applicable legislation, no entity, including entities which conduct business in the respective sector in Portugal or abroad, can have direct or indirect holdings greater than 25% of REN share capital1.

These limitations on the ownership of REN shares were introduced further to the transposition of European community directives applicable to the electricity and natural gas sectors to promote competition in the market and ensure equal access by operators to transmission infrastructures. This limitation was implemented by means of a provision included in REN's Articles of Association that provides for the non-count of votes cast by any shareholder, in the shareholder's own name or as a representative of another shareholder, that exceed 25% of the total votes corresponding to the share capital. The votes are counted in accordance with Article 20 of the Portuguese Securities Code (Securities Code)2.

It should be further noted that on 9 September 20143, ERSE - The Energy Services Regulator (ERSE) issued a decision on the certification of REN - Rede Eléctrica Nacional, S.A. and REN - Gasodutos, S.A. (both wholly owned by REN) as operators of the National Electricity Transmission System and the National Natural Gas Transmission System (the ERSE Decision), respectively, under full ownership unbundling which remains in force.

In accordance with the ERSE Decision, certification was dependent on compliance with a series of conditions intended to ensure the independence of these operators, including, inter alia, (i) restrictions on the exercising of rights related to the REN General Shareholders' Meeting; (ii) restrictions on the exercising of positions on the Board of Directors or Audit Committee of REN or the Transmission System Operators; and (iii) the amendment to REN's Articles of Association with a view to complying with the restrictions set out in (i) and (ii).

The amendments to REN's Articles of Association required to comply with the ERSE Decision were approved by the REN General Shareholders' Meeting which was held on 17 April 2015. With regard to the exercising of rights at the REN General Shareholders' Meeting, the following changes were included:

• Shareholders which, directly or indirectly, exercise control over a company which either produces or sells electricity or natural gas are not allowed to exercise voting rights at the General Shareholders' Meeting over any Company shares, except when ERSE recognizes that no risk of conflict of interest exists;

• The persons who exercise control or rights over companies which either produce or sell electricity or natural gas may not appoint members to the Board of Directors or the statutory auditor, or members of bodies which legally represent it on their own or through others with whom they are connected via shareholders' agreements, except (i) when ERSE recognizes that there is no risk of conflicts of interest due to the fact that the respective production or sale of electricity or natural gas of such a shareholder takes place in geographical locations which have no direct or indirect connection or interface with Portuguese networks and (ii) provided that there were no changes as

1 See Article 226(2)(i) of Decree-Law No 15/2022 of 14 February (current wording), and Article 122(3)(b) and Article 125(3)h)

of Decree-Law No 62/2020 of 28 August (current wording).

2 See paragraphs 3 and 4 of Article 12 of REN's Articles of Association.

3 ERSE notified REN on 4 August 2015 confirming that the certification conditions determined on 9 September 2014 had been complied with, thus making the certification decision final.

to the grounds or objective circumstances which led ERSE to recognize no conflict of interest existed with Portuguese transmission network operators.

Therefore, limitations on the ownership of shares (as well as the exercising of rights) are exclusively due to legal and regulatory requirements or compliance with administrative decisions which the 2018 Corporate Governance Code of the Portuguese Institute of Corporate Governance (Instituto Portugês de Corporate Governance) as amended in 2020 (IPCG Code) cannot overturn. As such, recommendation II.5 of the IPCG Code must be considered as non-applicable to REN.

I.3. Number of own shares, percentage of corresponding share capital and percentage of voting rights to which own shares would correspond (Art. 29-H(1)(a)).

REN has 3,881,374 own shares, representing 0.6% of its capital. These shares would correspond to 0.6% of voting rights.

I.4. Significant agreements to which REN is a party that would come into force, be amended or terminate in the event of a change of control over the Company, as the result of a takeover bid, as well as the respective effects, except if, due to their nature, the disclosure of which would be seriously prejudicial for the Company, except if the Company is specifically required to disclose this information due to other legal requirements (Art. 29-H(1)(j)).

REN and its subsidiaries are party to a number of financing contracts and debt issues which include clauses on change of control which are typical of such transactions (including, although not expressly stated, changes of control arising from takeover bids) and essential for carrying out such transactions on the market. It should be noted that the mentioned clauses are in line with market practice and are only intended to regulate the relevant contracts in scenarios of change of control over REN, not entailing any payments or the assumption of obligations by REN capable of harming the economic interest in the transfer of REN shares or the free appraisal by its shareholders of the performance of the directors, in the event of a change of control or change in the composition of the board of directors.

However, the practical application of these clauses is limited, considering the legal restrictions on the ownership of REN shares as explained in I.2., making an acquisition or change of control over REN unfeasible, in light of the current legal framework.

There are no other significant agreements to which REN is a party that would come into force, be amended or terminate in the event of a change in control over the Company or as the result of a takeover bid.

In summary, REN has not adopted any measures aimed at requiring payment or taking on encumbrances by the Company in the event of changes of control or changes in the composition of the Board of Directors and which would be liable to prejudice the free transferability of shares or the free evaluation by shareholders of the performance of members of the Board of Directors. Therefore, the Recommendation II.6 of the IPCG Code is fully adopted.

I.5. Framework to which the renewal or repeal of defensive measures are subject, in particular those that limit the number of votes which can be held or exercised by a sole shareholder individually or jointly with other shareholders

The only provisions in the REN Articles of Association which provide for limitations on votes which can be held or exercised by a sole shareholder or by certain shareholders (e.g. who exercise control over a company which works in the production or sale of electricity or natural gas), individually or together with other shareholders are set out in I.2 above.

Such provisions arise from legal requirements and from the ERSE Decision and do not seek to limit voting rights, but rather to ensure the existence of a sanctioning system for breaching the legal limit on the ownership of shares and the legal restriction on voting rights, respectively.

As such, there is no mechanism in the Articles of Association to renew or repeal these statutory rules, as they exist in compliance with legal and administrative requirements. Therefore, recommendation II.5 of the IPCG Code must be considered as non-applicable to REN.