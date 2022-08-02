REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts 1H2022 - correction with appendix

INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER

3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2022

INCOME FOR THE PERIODS FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE 2022 AND 2021

QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2022

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'22 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1 RESULTS FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2022

In the first 6 months of 2022, net income reached 45.9 million Euros, a 6.3 million Euros increase (+16.0%) over the same period of the previous year. Net income increased reflecting mainly the following effects: (i) increase of 10.5 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (+6.5 million Euros in EBIT), and (ii) the increase of 3.0 million Euros in financial results (+16.5%), partially offset by (iii) the increase of 0.9 million Euros in the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (+3.5%).

The following events are also worth of note:

Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2022 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (28.0 million Euros in 2022 and 27.1 million Euros in 2021).

For the new regulatory period of the Electricity Sector, which will be in force from 2022 to 2025, the regulator introduced in the Electricity Transmission activity a revenue cap mechanism applied to the total controllable costs

(hereinafter referred to as " Totex"), replacing the reference cost incentive model in Capex and revenue cap in Opex, which had been in force since 2009. In accordance with this new model based on Totex, REN is remunerated at a fixed annual amount defined by the regulator for the entire regulatory period from 2022 to 2025, which aims to remunerate the company's operating costs (Opex) and cost of capital (Capex), this amount being updated annually in accordance with defined cost drivers and an annual efficiency factor.

Investment was 78.8 million Euros, a 0.7% y.o.y decrease (-0.6 million Euros) and transfers to RAB increased 5.2 million Euros (+30.6%) to 22.0 million Euros. Average RAB increased by 87.4 million Euros (+2.5%), to 3,602.6 million Euros.

The average cost of debt was 1.7%, an increase of 0.1 p.p. over the previous year, and net debt reached 2,099.4 million Euros, a 17.3% decrease (-440.5 million Euros) over the same period of the previous year.

MAIN INDICATORS June June (MILLIONS OF EUROS) 2022 2021 VAR.% EBITDA 238.4 227.9 4.6% Financial results2 -15.1 -18.0 16.5% Net income1 45.9 39.5 16.0% Recurrent net income 71.6 64.3 11.3% Total Capex 78.8 79.3 -0.7% Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs) 22.0 16.9 30.6% Average RAB (at reference costs) 3 602.6 3 515.2 2.5% Net debt 2 099.4 2 539.9 -17.3% Average cost of debt 1.7% 1.6% 0.1p.p.

_____________________________________

The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2022 and 2021, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations. The net costs of 0.5 million Euros in June 2022 and 0.1 million Euros in June 2021 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights) were reclassified from financial income to Revenue. Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).

