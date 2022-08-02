Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  08:43 2022-08-02 am EDT
2.785 EUR    0.00%
07/29TRANSCRIPT : REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/28REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : First Half 2022 consolidated results report
PU
07/28REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS S A : First Half 2022 consolidated results
PU
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts 1H2022 - correction with appendix

08/02/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'22 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Financial

Statements

30 June 2022

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'22 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEX

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2

1.1

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2022

2

1.2

AVERAGE RAB AND CAPEX

6

1.3

MAIN GROUP EVENTS

6

1.4

QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE

8

INCOME FOR THE PERIODS FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE 2022 AND 2021

2. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

10

3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2022

15

1

GENERAL INFORMATION

15

2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

18

3

MAIN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

19

4

SEGMENT REPORTING

21

5

TANGIBLE AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

23

6

GOODWILL

26

7

INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOIN VENTURES

27

8

INCOME TAX

29

9

FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

33

10

INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER

35

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

11

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

37

12

DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

38

13

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

44

14

EQUITY INSTRUMENTS

44

15

RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS

45

16

BORROWINGS

45

17

POS-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND OTHERS BENEFITS

47

18

PROVISIONS FOR OTHER RISKS AND CHARGES

48

19

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

49

20

SALES AND SERVICES RENDERED

50

21

REVENUE AND COSTS FOR CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

50

22

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

51

23

EXTERNAL SUPPLIES AND SERVICES

51

24

PERSONNEL COSTS

52

25

OTHER OPERATING COSTS

52

26

FINANCIAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL INCOME

53

27

EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTION OVER THE ENERGY SECTOR

53

28

EARNINGS PER SHARE

54

29

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

54

30

CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

54

31

RELATED PARTIES

55

32

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

58

33

EXPLANATION ADDED FOR TRANSLATION

58

1 | 59

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'22 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1 RESULTS FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2022

In the first 6 months of 2022, net income reached 45.9 million Euros, a 6.3 million Euros increase (+16.0%) over the same period of the previous year. Net income increased reflecting mainly the following effects: (i) increase of 10.5 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (+6.5 million Euros in EBIT), and (ii) the increase of 3.0 million Euros in financial results (+16.5%), partially offset by (iii) the increase of 0.9 million Euros in the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (+3.5%).

The following events are also worth of note:

  • Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2022 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (28.0 million Euros in 2022 and 27.1 million Euros in 2021).
  • For the new regulatory period of the Electricity Sector, which will be in force from 2022 to 2025, the regulator introduced in the Electricity Transmission activity a revenue cap mechanism applied to the total controllable costs
    (hereinafter referred to as " Totex"), replacing the reference cost incentive model in Capex and revenue cap in Opex, which had been in force since 2009. In accordance with this new model based on Totex, REN is remunerated at a fixed annual amount defined by the regulator for the entire regulatory period from 2022 to 2025, which aims to remunerate the company's operating costs (Opex) and cost of capital (Capex), this amount being updated annually in accordance with defined cost drivers and an annual efficiency factor.

Investment was 78.8 million Euros, a 0.7% y.o.y decrease (-0.6 million Euros) and transfers to RAB increased 5.2 million Euros (+30.6%) to 22.0 million Euros. Average RAB increased by 87.4 million Euros (+2.5%), to 3,602.6 million Euros.

The average cost of debt was 1.7%, an increase of 0.1 p.p. over the previous year, and net debt reached 2,099.4 million Euros, a 17.3% decrease (-440.5 million Euros) over the same period of the previous year.

MAIN INDICATORS

June

June

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

2022

2021

VAR.%

EBITDA

238.4

227.9

4.6%

Financial results2

-15.1

-18.0

16.5%

Net income1

45.9

39.5

16.0%

Recurrent net income

71.6

64.3

11.3%

Total Capex

78.8

79.3

-0.7%

Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs)

22.0

16.9

30.6%

Average RAB (at reference costs)

3 602.6

3 515.2

2.5%

Net debt

2 099.4

2 539.9

-17.3%

Average cost of debt

1.7%

1.6%

0.1p.p.

_____________________________________

  1. The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2022 and 2021, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations.
  2. The net costs of 0.5 million Euros in June 2022 and 0.1 million Euros in June 2021 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights) were reclassified from financial income to Revenue.
  3. Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).

2 | 59

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'22 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Operational results - EBITDA

Domestic Power Transmission and Distribution Business

EBITDA for the domestic business reached 228.7 million Euros in the first 6 months of 2022, a 3.1% (+6.8 million Euros) increase over the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA - TRANSMISSION

June

June

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

2022

2021

VAR.%

1)

Revenues from assets

95.9

101.4

-5.5%

RAB remuneration1

35.7

32.5

10.0%

Lease revenues from hydro protection zone

0.3

0.3

-1.3%

Incentive for improvement of the TSO's technical

3.8

13.4

-72.1%

performance2

Recovery of amortizations (net of investment

47.0

45.9

2.5%

subsidies)1

Amortization of investment subsidies

9.1

9.3

-2.5%

Revenues from Totex1

2)

134.7

122.7

9.8%

3)

Revenues from Opex1

53.1

53.1

0.0%

4)

Other revenues

7.4

7.2

3.0%

5)

Own works (capitalised in investment)

10.2

10.0

1.8%

6)

Earnings on Construction (excl. own works) -

65.7

66.5

-1.2%

Concession assets

7)

OPEX

72.0

72.5

-0.7%

Personnel costs3

29.1

28.5

1.9%

External costs

42.9

44.0

-2.3%

8)

Construction costs - Concession assets

65.7

66.5

-1.2%

9)

Provisions/ (reversal)

0.5

0.0

n.m.

10) Impairments

0.2

0.2

0.0%

11) EBITDA (1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8-9-10)

228.7

221.8

3.1%

  1. In 2022, a new regulatory period entered in force in the Electricity Sector, introducing a remuneration model based on Totex for the Electricity Transmission activity. Therefore, for comparability purposes, the 2021 values of the regulated revenue items of "RAB Remuneration", "Recovery of amortizations (net of investment subsidies)" and "Revenues from Opex " of the Electricity Transmission activity were reclassified to the item "Revenues from Totex".
  2. The values presented in 2021 correspond to the Incentive for rationalization of economic investments, which was the incentive in force until
    December 31, 2021, having been replaced in 2022 by the Incentive for improvement of the TSO's technical performance with the new regulatory period for 2022-2025 for the electricity sector.
  3. Includes training and seminars costs.

3 | 59

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'22 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The increase in EBITDA resulted mainly from:

  • The increase in Electricity Transmission Activity regulated revenues (+12.0 million Euros), with the introduction of the new Totex remuneration model. The rate of return of asset Electricity Transmission, was 4.7% in June of 2022, which compares to 4.5% in the same period of the previous year. The regulated revenues recorded with the new Totex model correspond to an annual fixed rent defined by the regulator, which results from an equivalent annual rent over the estimated revenues for the 2022-2025 regulatory period, thus explaining the increase over the previous year;
  • The increase of 1.1 million Euros (+2.5%) in the recovery of amortizations, reflecting the evolution of the gross asset base;
  • The increase of 3.3 million Euros in RAB remuneration1 (+10.0%) arising from:
  1. Increase of 1.6 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas transmission regulated assets reflecting the increase in the rate of return from 4.5% in June 2021 to 5.0% in June 2022 - as a result of the positive evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; partially offset by the reduction of 27.2 million Euros (-3.0%) in natural gas transmission average RAB;
    1. Increase of 1.5 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas distribution regulated assets, reflecting (i) the increase in the rate of return from 4.7% in June 2021 to 5.2% in June 2022 - as a result of the positive evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills, and (ii) the increase of 11.0 million Euros in natural gas distribution average RAB (+2.3%).
  • The reduction of 0.5 million Euros (-0.7%) mainly explained by the decrease of 2.8 million Euros in pass-through costs (costs accepted in the tariff). Excluding these costs, core opex increase 2.3 million Euros reflecting essentially the growth in costs with LNG Terminal electricity. Personnel costs increase of 0.5 million Euros (+1.9%).

These effects were partially offset by:

  • The reduction of 9.7 million Euros in the Incentive for improvement of the TSO's technical performance, reflecting the introduction of these new incentive with the new electricity regulatory period started in 2022, which replaced the previous Incentive to the rationalization of economic investments.

With respect to domestic business, it is also important to note that the natural gas distribution business contributed with EBITDA of 25.1 million Euros.

International Business

The EBITDA for international businesses reached 9.7 million Euros in the first 6 months of 2022, a 3.7 million Euros (+60.4%) increase over the same period of the previous year, resulting mainly from:

  • EBITDA of Transemel - an electrical power transmission company in Chile - was 5.0 million Euros, a y.o.y. increase of 1.8 million Euros (+57.1%) reflecting essentially the increase of 1.6 million Euros in revenues from the transmission of electricity (+34.2%);
  • The increase of 1.9 million Euros (+64.7%) in the recognized income from the 42.5% stake held by REN in the Chilean company Electrogas.

EBITDA - INTERNATIONAL

June

June

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

2022

2021

VAR.%

1)

Revenues from the Transmission of Electrical Power

6.3

4.7

34.2%

2.9

64.7%

2)

Other revenues

4.8

0.0

n.m.

3)

Own works (capitalized in investment)

0.2

1.6

0.3%

4) OPEX

1.6

Personnel costs2

0.2

n.m.

0.3

1.4

-10.9%

External costs

1.3

6.0

60.4%

5)

EBITDA (1+2+3-4)

9.7

  1. Excludes Electricity Transmission activity.
  2. Includes costs with training.

4 | 59

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 02 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2022 12:31:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
