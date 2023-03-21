Advanced search
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
2023-03-21
2.560 EUR   +0.79%
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about changes in 2023 financial calendar

03/21/2023
Unofficial Translation

This is an unofficial translation and it has been prepared for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy

between this translation and the Portuguese version, the Portuguese version will prevail.

COMMUNICATION

In accordance with and for the purposes of article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 16 April 2014, and other applicable regulations, REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. hereby informs the market and the public of the following changes in the

2022 corporate events:

The Company's second quarter results that were scheduled to be released on the 27th of July of 2023, after the closing of the market, will be postponed to 20th of July, after market close. Consequently, the conference call initially scheduled for the 28th of July, will take place on the 21st of July.

All the other dates remain as described on the calendar released on the 16th of December 2022.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

Lisbon, 21st of March 2023

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, S.G.P.S., S.A.

Head Office: Avenida Estados Unidos da América, nº 55, 1749-061 Lisbon

Share Capital: € 667,191,262

Commercial Registry Office of Lisbon: registry and tax sole number: 503 264 032

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 16:50:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
