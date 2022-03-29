REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. informs about the accounts reporting documents referring to the financial year ended on 31st December 2021 - Unofficial Version Unaudited Non ESEF version Item 1 of the Agenda for the General Shareholders Meeting

• 2

This document is an unoﬃcial and unaudited version of the REN Group's oﬃcial accountability document, submitted at the CMVM website on March 29th, 2022. Notwithstanding, it corresponds to a faithful copy of the aforementioned ﬁnancial information reporting system, which can also be found at REN Group's website. In case of discrepancy, the oﬃcial ﬁnancial information submitted to CMVM on March 29th, 2022 prevails.

Electricity and natural gas indicators

49.5 TWh

Electricity consumption

63.8 TWh

Natural gas consumption

National supply from renewable production in 2021

Financial indicators

26%

Wind

23%

Hydric

6.5%

Photovoltaic

3.5%

Biomass

97.2 M€ 247.1 M€ 3,602.8 M€

Net income

Performance indicators

Investment

Average RAB

701

28%

Employees

Women in management positions

723 ha

(Re)forested área

28%

Fleet electriﬁed

01 Message from the Chairman 8

02 Approach (to report) 13

03 REN at a Glance 17

3.1. REN Profile 18

3.2. Corporate Bodies, departments and other managing bodies 21

3.3. Shareholder Structure 25

3.4. Milestones in 2021 26

3.5. Main performance indicators 27

3.5.1. Financial indicators 27

3.5.2. Electricity indicators 29

3.5.3. Natural gas indicators 30

3.5.4. Social and environmental indicators 33

3.6. Regulated assets 42

3.6.1. Electricity 42

3.6.2. Natural gas 44

3.7. Technical infrastructures 47

3.7.1. Electricity 47

3.7.2. Natural gas 50

3.8. Supply chain 57

3.9. Awards and acknowledgements 63

04 Management Report 64

4.1. Environment 65

4.1.1. Economic environment 65

4.1.2. Sector environment 68

4.1.3. Regulatory environment 72

4.2. Electricity 76

4.2.1. RNT Operation 76

4.2.2. Investment in the RNT 80

4.2.3. Network connections 82

4.3. Natural gas 85

4.3.1. RNTG Operations 85

4.3.2. Investment in the RNTG 92

4.3.3. REN Portgas Distribuição 94

4.4. Business Planning and Development 102

4.5. Other business 104

4.5.1. ELETROGAS 104

4.5.2. TRANSEMEL 104

4.5.3. ENONDAS 105

4.5.4. RENTELECOM 106

4.5.5. REN TRADING 106

4.6. Financial Performance 108

4.6.1. Results in 2021 108

4.6.2. Average RAB and investment 112

4.6.3. Financing and debt 115

4.7. Proposed allocation of net profit 118