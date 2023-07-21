REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'23 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Consolidated Financial
Statements
30 June 2023
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A
1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
1.1 RESULTS FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2023
In the first 6 months of 2023, REN reported a net income of 63.0 million Euros, a 17.2 million Euros increase (+37.5%) over the same period of the previous year. Net income increased reflecting mainly the increase of 26.5 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (+25.0 million Euros in EBIT), despite the decrease of 1.7 million Euros in financial results (-11.0%) and the increase in taxes of 6.2 million Euros. International activity contributed with 16.6 million Euros to the Group EBITDA, a y.o.y increase of +71.2%.
Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2023 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (28.1 million Euros in 2023 and 28.0 million Euros in 2022).
The Group's investment was 111.8 million Euros, a 41.9% year-on-year growth (+33.0 million Euros) and transfers to RAB increased 11.1 million Euros (+50.3%) to 33.1 million Euros. Average RAB decreased by 69.4 million Euros (-1.9%), to 3,533.2 million Euros.
The average cost of debt was 2.4%, an increase of 0.7 p.p. over the previous year, and net debt reached 2,393.7 million Euros, a 14.0% increase (+294.4 million Euros) over the same period of the previous year driven by the evolution of REN Trading's tariff deviations. Excluding the effect of tariff deviations, net debt decreased 7.6%.
MAIN INDICATORS
June
June
(MILLIONS OF EUROS)
2023
2022
VAR.%
EBITDA
264.9
238.4
11.1%
Financial results2
-16.7
-15.1
-11.0%
Net income1
63.0
45.9
37.5%
Recurrent net income
89.6
71.6
25.1%
Total Capex
111.8
78.8
41.9%
Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs)
33.1
22.0
50.3%
Average RAB (at reference costs)
3,533.2
3,602.6
-1.9%
Net debt
2,293.7
2,099.4
14.0%
Net debt (without tariff deviations)
2,339.1
2,532.0
-7.6%
Average cost of debt
2.4%
1.7%
0.7p.p.
_____________________________________
- The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2023 and 2022, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations.
- The net costs of 2.3 million Euros in June 2023 and 0.5 million Euros in June 2022 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights) were reclassified from financial income to Revenue.
- Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).
Operational results - EBITDA
Domestic Power Transmission and Distribution Business
EBITDA for the domestic business reached 248.3 million Euros in the first 6 months of 2023, a 8.6% (+19.6 million Euros) increase over the same period of the previous year.
EBITDA - TRANSMISSION
June
June
(MILLIONS OF EUROS)
2023
2022
VAR.%
1)
Revenues from assets
102.6
95.9
7.0%
RAB remuneration1
40.3
35.7
12.9%
Lease revenues from hydro protection zone
0.3
0.3
-1.4%
Incentive for improvement of the TSO's technical
5.0
3.8
33.3%
performance
Recovery of amortizations (net of investment
47.9
47.0
1.8%
subsidies)1
Amortization of investment subsidies
9.1
9.1
-0.4%
2)
Revenues from Totex
141.3
134.7
4.9%
3)
Revenues from Opex
78.2
53.1
47.1%
4)
Other revenues
6.8
7.4
-7.9%
5)
Own works (capitalised in investment)
12.3
10.2
20.7%
6)
Earnings on Construction (excl. own works) -
96.4
65.7
46.6%
Concession assets
7) OPEX
92.5
72.0
28.5%
Personnel costs1
30.9
29.1
6.3%
External costs
61.6
42.9
43.6%
8)
Construction costs - Concession assets
96.4
65.7
46.6%
9)
Provisions/ (reversal)
0.1
0.5
n.m.
10) Impairments
0.2
0.2
0.0%
11) EBITDA (1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8-9-10)
248.3
228.7
8.6%
1 Includes training and seminars costs.
The increase in EBITDA resulted mainly from:
- The increase in Electricity Transmission Activity regulated revenues (+6.6 million Euros), which is remunerated through a Totex model since 2022, reflecting the increase in the rate of return which was 5.3% in June of 2023, which compares to 4.7% in the same period of the previous year;
- The increase of 4.6 million Euros in RAB remuneration2 (+12.9%) arising mostly from:
- Increase of 1.5 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas transmission regulated assets reflecting the increase in the rate of return from 5.0% in June 2022 to 5.7% in June 2023 - as a result of the positive evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; partially offset by the reduction of 45.3 million Euros (-5.1%) in natural gas transmission average RAB;
- Increase of 1.8 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas distribution regulated assets reflecting (i) the increase in the rate of return from 5.2% in June 2022 to 5.9% in June 2023 - as a result of the positive evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills, and (ii) the increase of 7.5 million Euros in natural gas distribution average RAB (+1.6%);
- The increase in Revenues from Opex of 25.0 million Euros (+47.1%), reflecting the increase of 22.7 million Euros in pass-through costs, of which 17.8 million Euros in Cross Boarder cost.
These effects were partially offset by the increase of 20.5 million Euros in Opex, of which 22.7 million Euros in pass-through costs as previously mentioned (costs not controllable by REN and fully recovered in the regulated tariff). Excluding pass-through costs, the Group domestic Core Opex decreased 2.2 million Euros, driven by the decrease in electricity costs in the LNG Terminal.
With respect to domestic business, it is also important to note that the natural gas distribution business contributed with EBITDA of 26.0 million Euros.
International Business
The EBITDA for international businesses reached 16.6 million Euros in the first 6 months of 2023, a 6.9 million Euros (+71.2%) increase over the same period of the previous year, resulting mainly from:
- EBITDA of Transemel - an electrical power transmission company in Chile - was 9.8 million Euros, a y.o.y. increase of 4.8 million Euros (+97.2%) reflecting essentially the increase of 5.5 million Euros in revenues from the transmission of electricity (+86.6%). It should be noted that, in 2023, the Chilean regulator published the decree with the Valuation of Transmission Systems for the period from 2020 to 2023, with Transemel recording an income of 4.0 million Euros referring to the adjustment of revenues from 2020 to 2022;
- The increase of 2.1 million Euros (+43.9%) to 6.8 million Euros in the recognized income from the 42.5% stake held by REN in the Chilean company Electrogas.
EBITDA - INTERNATIONAL
June
June
(MILLIONS OF EUROS)
2023
2022
VAR.%
1)
Revenues from the Transmission of Electrical Power
11.8
6.3
86.6%
2)
Other revenues
6.8
4.8
43.4%
3)
Own works (capitalized in investment)
0.5
0.2
220.5%
4) OPEX
2.5
1.6
58.7%
Personnel costs3
0.5
0.3
53.5%
External costs
2.0
1.3
60.1%
5)
EBITDA (1+2+3-4)
0.1
0.0
n.m.
- Excludes Electricity Transmission activity (TEE). Includes TEE assets accepted by the regulator as extra Totex model
- Includes costs with training.
