INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER

3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2023

FOR THE PERIODS FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE 2023 AND 2022

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'23 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1 RESULTS FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2023

In the first 6 months of 2023, REN reported a net income of 63.0 million Euros, a 17.2 million Euros increase (+37.5%) over the same period of the previous year. Net income increased reflecting mainly the increase of 26.5 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (+25.0 million Euros in EBIT), despite the decrease of 1.7 million Euros in financial results (-11.0%) and the increase in taxes of 6.2 million Euros. International activity contributed with 16.6 million Euros to the Group EBITDA, a y.o.y increase of +71.2%.

Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2023 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (28.1 million Euros in 2023 and 28.0 million Euros in 2022).

The Group's investment was 111.8 million Euros, a 41.9% year-on-year growth (+33.0 million Euros) and transfers to RAB increased 11.1 million Euros (+50.3%) to 33.1 million Euros. Average RAB decreased by 69.4 million Euros (-1.9%), to 3,533.2 million Euros.

The average cost of debt was 2.4%, an increase of 0.7 p.p. over the previous year, and net debt reached 2,393.7 million Euros, a 14.0% increase (+294.4 million Euros) over the same period of the previous year driven by the evolution of REN Trading's tariff deviations. Excluding the effect of tariff deviations, net debt decreased 7.6%.

MAIN INDICATORS June June (MILLIONS OF EUROS) 2023 2022 VAR.% EBITDA 264.9 238.4 11.1% Financial results2 -16.7 -15.1 -11.0% Net income1 63.0 45.9 37.5% Recurrent net income 89.6 71.6 25.1% Total Capex 111.8 78.8 41.9% Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs) 33.1 22.0 50.3% Average RAB (at reference costs) 3,533.2 3,602.6 -1.9% Net debt 2,293.7 2,099.4 14.0% Net debt (without tariff deviations) 2,339.1 2,532.0 -7.6% Average cost of debt 2.4% 1.7% 0.7p.p.

The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2023 and 2022, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations. The net costs of 2.3 million Euros in June 2023 and 0.5 million Euros in June 2022 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights) were reclassified from financial income to Revenue. Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).

Operational results - EBITDA

