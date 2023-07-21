REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'23 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Financial

Statements

30 June 2023

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'23 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEX

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

3

1.1

RESULTS FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2023

3

1.2

AVERAGE RAB AND CAPEX

7

1.3

MAIN GROUP EVENTS

7

1.4

QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE PERIODS FROM 1 APRIL TO 30 JUNE 2023 AND 2022

9

2. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

11

3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 JUNE 2023

16

1

GENERAL INFORMATION

16

2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

19

3

MAIN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

19

4

SEGMENT REPORTING

21

5

TANGIBLE AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

24

6

GOODWILL

27

7

INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOIN VENTURES

28

8

INCOME TAX

30

9

FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

34

10

INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER

36

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

11

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

38

12

DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

39

13

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

44

14

EQUITY INSTRUMENTS

44

15

RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS

45

16

BORROWINGS

45

17

POS-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND OTHERS BENEFITS

47

18

PROVISIONS FOR OTHER RISKS AND CHARGES

48

19

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

49

20

SALES AND SERVICES RENDERED

50

21

REVENUE AND COSTS FOR CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

50

22

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

51

23

EXTERNAL SUPPLIES AND SERVICES

51

24

PERSONNEL COSTS

52

25

OTHER OPERATING COSTS

52

26

FINANCIAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL INCOME

53

27

EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTION OVER THE ENERGY SECTOR

53

28

EARNINGS PER SHARE

54

29

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

54

30

CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

54

31

RELATED PARTIES

55

32

DECREE-LAW NO. 84-D/2022 - TRANSITORY GAS PRICE STABILIZATION REGIME58

33

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

59

34

EXPLANATION ADDED FOR TRANSLATION

59

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'23 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1 RESULTS FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS OF 2023

In the first 6 months of 2023, REN reported a net income of 63.0 million Euros, a 17.2 million Euros increase (+37.5%) over the same period of the previous year. Net income increased reflecting mainly the increase of 26.5 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (+25.0 million Euros in EBIT), despite the decrease of 1.7 million Euros in financial results (-11.0%) and the increase in taxes of 6.2 million Euros. International activity contributed with 16.6 million Euros to the Group EBITDA, a y.o.y increase of +71.2%.

Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2023 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (28.1 million Euros in 2023 and 28.0 million Euros in 2022).

The Group's investment was 111.8 million Euros, a 41.9% year-on-year growth (+33.0 million Euros) and transfers to RAB increased 11.1 million Euros (+50.3%) to 33.1 million Euros. Average RAB decreased by 69.4 million Euros (-1.9%), to 3,533.2 million Euros.

The average cost of debt was 2.4%, an increase of 0.7 p.p. over the previous year, and net debt reached 2,393.7 million Euros, a 14.0% increase (+294.4 million Euros) over the same period of the previous year driven by the evolution of REN Trading's tariff deviations. Excluding the effect of tariff deviations, net debt decreased 7.6%.

MAIN INDICATORS

June

June

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

2023

2022

VAR.%

EBITDA

264.9

238.4

11.1%

Financial results2

-16.7

-15.1

-11.0%

Net income1

63.0

45.9

37.5%

Recurrent net income

89.6

71.6

25.1%

Total Capex

111.8

78.8

41.9%

Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs)

33.1

22.0

50.3%

Average RAB (at reference costs)

3,533.2

3,602.6

-1.9%

Net debt

2,293.7

2,099.4

14.0%

Net debt (without tariff deviations)

2,339.1

2,532.0

-7.6%

Average cost of debt

2.4%

1.7%

0.7p.p.

_____________________________________

  1. The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2023 and 2022, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations.
  2. The net costs of 2.3 million Euros in June 2023 and 0.5 million Euros in June 2022 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights) were reclassified from financial income to Revenue.
  3. Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).

Operational results - EBITDA

3/66

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'23 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Domestic Power Transmission and Distribution Business

EBITDA for the domestic business reached 248.3 million Euros in the first 6 months of 2023, a 8.6% (+19.6 million Euros) increase over the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA - TRANSMISSION

June

June

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

2023

2022

VAR.%

1)

Revenues from assets

102.6

95.9

7.0%

RAB remuneration1

40.3

35.7

12.9%

Lease revenues from hydro protection zone

0.3

0.3

-1.4%

Incentive for improvement of the TSO's technical

5.0

3.8

33.3%

performance

Recovery of amortizations (net of investment

47.9

47.0

1.8%

subsidies)1

Amortization of investment subsidies

9.1

9.1

-0.4%

2)

Revenues from Totex

141.3

134.7

4.9%

3)

Revenues from Opex

78.2

53.1

47.1%

4)

Other revenues

6.8

7.4

-7.9%

5)

Own works (capitalised in investment)

12.3

10.2

20.7%

6)

Earnings on Construction (excl. own works) -

96.4

65.7

46.6%

Concession assets

7) OPEX

92.5

72.0

28.5%

Personnel costs1

30.9

29.1

6.3%

External costs

61.6

42.9

43.6%

8)

Construction costs - Concession assets

96.4

65.7

46.6%

9)

Provisions/ (reversal)

0.1

0.5

n.m.

10) Impairments

0.2

0.2

0.0%

11) EBITDA (1+2+3+4+5+6-7-8-9-10)

248.3

228.7

8.6%

1 Includes training and seminars costs.

4/66

REPORT & ACCOUNTS JUNE'23 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The increase in EBITDA resulted mainly from:

  • The increase in Electricity Transmission Activity regulated revenues (+6.6 million Euros), which is remunerated through a Totex model since 2022, reflecting the increase in the rate of return which was 5.3% in June of 2023, which compares to 4.7% in the same period of the previous year;
  • The increase of 4.6 million Euros in RAB remuneration2 (+12.9%) arising mostly from:
  1. Increase of 1.5 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas transmission regulated assets reflecting the increase in the rate of return from 5.0% in June 2022 to 5.7% in June 2023 - as a result of the positive evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; partially offset by the reduction of 45.3 million Euros (-5.1%) in natural gas transmission average RAB;
    1. Increase of 1.8 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas distribution regulated assets reflecting (i) the increase in the rate of return from 5.2% in June 2022 to 5.9% in June 2023 - as a result of the positive evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills, and (ii) the increase of 7.5 million Euros in natural gas distribution average RAB (+1.6%);
  • The increase in Revenues from Opex of 25.0 million Euros (+47.1%), reflecting the increase of 22.7 million Euros in pass-through costs, of which 17.8 million Euros in Cross Boarder cost.

These effects were partially offset by the increase of 20.5 million Euros in Opex, of which 22.7 million Euros in pass-through costs as previously mentioned (costs not controllable by REN and fully recovered in the regulated tariff). Excluding pass-through costs, the Group domestic Core Opex decreased 2.2 million Euros, driven by the decrease in electricity costs in the LNG Terminal.

With respect to domestic business, it is also important to note that the natural gas distribution business contributed with EBITDA of 26.0 million Euros.

International Business

The EBITDA for international businesses reached 16.6 million Euros in the first 6 months of 2023, a 6.9 million Euros (+71.2%) increase over the same period of the previous year, resulting mainly from:

  • EBITDA of Transemel - an electrical power transmission company in Chile - was 9.8 million Euros, a y.o.y. increase of 4.8 million Euros (+97.2%) reflecting essentially the increase of 5.5 million Euros in revenues from the transmission of electricity (+86.6%). It should be noted that, in 2023, the Chilean regulator published the decree with the Valuation of Transmission Systems for the period from 2020 to 2023, with Transemel recording an income of 4.0 million Euros referring to the adjustment of revenues from 2020 to 2022;
  • The increase of 2.1 million Euros (+43.9%) to 6.8 million Euros in the recognized income from the 42.5% stake held by REN in the Chilean company Electrogas.

EBITDA - INTERNATIONAL

June

June

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

2023

2022

VAR.%

1)

Revenues from the Transmission of Electrical Power

11.8

6.3

86.6%

2)

Other revenues

6.8

4.8

43.4%

3)

Own works (capitalized in investment)

0.5

0.2

220.5%

4) OPEX

2.5

1.6

58.7%

Personnel costs3

0.5

0.3

53.5%

External costs

2.0

1.3

60.1%

5)

EBITDA (1+2+3-4)

0.1

0.0

n.m.

  1. Excludes Electricity Transmission activity (TEE). Includes TEE assets accepted by the regulator as extra Totex model
  2. Includes costs with training.

5/66

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2023 18:19:06 UTC.