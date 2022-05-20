REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Resultados do primeiro trimestre de 2022 - report (versão inglesa)

1. Overview of the period

KEY MESSAGES

1Q22

EBITDA grew 3.5% YoY to €118.4M, reflecting the positive performance of both domestic and international operations.

Domestic EBITDA improvement driven by: (1) the positive impact from TOTEX revenues1 (+€5.1M); (2) the increase in Opex Revenues (+€1.2M); (3) higher remuneration from RAB (+€0.7M). However, these were offset by lower regulated incentives in the electricity business (-€4.4M) and higher core opex (+€1.7M), due to higher electricity costs.

Positive international business contribution, with EBITDA growing +€2.1M, with Transemel representing +€1.2M.

Net Profit improved to €6.0M (an increase of 32.6% versus 1Q21), mostly due to EBIT improvement (+€2.0M) and better Financial Results (+€1.3M), partially offset by higher taxes (+€0.9M) and higher levy (+€0.9M), following the increase in regulated asset base. 1Q still impacted by full amount of yearly energy sector levy.

Capex decreased €4.5M to €27.3M (vs €31.8M in 1Q21). Transfers to RAB were down €3.7M vs 1Q21, mostly driven by the electricity and gas transmission businesses (which decreased €4.1M), partially offset by the increase in Natural Gas Distribution (+€0.4M).

Renewable energy sources (RES) reached 48.8% of total supply (approx.-29.9pp than in 1Q21), due to the reduced availability of renewable energy, partially attributed to the severe drought. Electricity consumption increased by 1.3% whilst natural gas consumption grew by 6.6%.

High quality of service delivered during the first three months of the year. The level of energy transmission losses decreased relatively to the previous year and the gas combined availability rate remained at full capacity.