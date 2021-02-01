Log in
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Roadshow Presentation

02/01/2021
Investor

Presentation

November 2020

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

November 2020

REN'S EQUITY

STORY

Industry-leading

Solid domestic

Disciplined

Strategic

Attractive

energy

business

financial policy

priorities

shareholder

infrastructure

benefiting from a

aiming at

focused on

return

operator in

stable regulatory

optimizing cost of

delivering energy

underpinned by

Portugal

framework and

debt and

in Portugal,

stable dividend

with stable

strengthened

protecting net

enabling the

policy

shareholder base

through inorganic

income

energy transition

growth

and investing in

attractive

opportunities

2

phase (State Grid of China 25%; Oman Oil 15%)
2nd reprivatization

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

November 2020

70-yeartrack record as a leading energy infrastructure operator in Portugal

Foundation of CNE

(National Electricity

Company)

Foundation of REN - Rede Eléctrica Nacional, S.A. (EDP's business unit spin-off)

2000 2006 2007

2nd reprivatization phase

concluded (sale of Portuguese State's 11% stake)

2017 2019

1947

1994

2012

2014

1st reprivatization

phase (IPO)

Acquisition of

Portuguese State

Transemel, an

electricity

acquired a 70% stake

Acquisition of 42.5% of

transmission

Electrogas in Chile

company located in

Acquisition of natural gas

Chile

Acquisition of a NG

transmission assets from

distribution company in

Galp

Portugal

€250M capital increase

3

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

November 2020

The sole electricity Transmission System Operator (TSO)

Electricity

  • Sole TS O (concession until 2057)
  • Transmission of high voltage electricity and overall technical management of the system

Regulated Activities

Electricity

Transmission

Grid

400kV line

220kV line

150kV line

Offshore line

National Dispatch I

National Dispatch II

Generation

Transmission Distribution

Supply

RAB (€M, 9M20)

2.016

Network (Km, 9M20)

9.002

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 17:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 752 M 908 M 908 M
Net income 2020 109 M 132 M 132 M
Net Debt 2020 2 768 M 3 344 M 3 344 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,3x
Yield 2020 7,27%
Capitalization 1 555 M 1 888 M 1 879 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,75x
EV / Sales 2021 5,68x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,78 €
Last Close Price 2,35 €
Spread / Highest target 36,5%
Spread / Average Target 18,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.-0.85%1 888
NEXTERA ENERGY4.82%158 430
ENEL S.P.A.-1.03%101 054
IBERDROLA, S.A.-4.40%83 187
ORSTED A/S-6.15%80 013
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.66%69 180
