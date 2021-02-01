REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Roadshow Presentation

Investor
Presentation
November 2020
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
November 2020
REN'S EQUITY
STORY
|
Industry-leading
|
Solid domestic
|
Disciplined
|
Strategic
|
Attractive
|
energy
|
business
|
financial policy
|
priorities
|
shareholder
|
infrastructure
|
benefiting from a
|
aiming at
|
focused on
|
return
|
operator in
|
stable regulatory
|
optimizing cost of
|
delivering energy
|
underpinned by
|
Portugal
|
framework and
|
debt and
|
in Portugal,
|
stable dividend
|
with stable
|
strengthened
|
protecting net
|
enabling the
|
policy
|
shareholder base
|
through inorganic
|
income
|
energy transition
|
|
|
growth
|
|
and investing in
|
|
|
|
|
attractive
|
|
|
|
|
opportunities
|
phase (State Grid of China 25%; Oman Oil 15%)
2nd reprivatization
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
November 2020
70-yeartrack record as a leading energy infrastructure operator in Portugal
Foundation of CNE
(National Electricity
Company)
Foundation of REN - Rede Eléctrica Nacional, S.A. (EDP's business unit spin-off)
2000 2006 2007
2nd reprivatization phase
concluded (sale of Portuguese State's 11% stake)
2017 2019
|
1947
|
1994
|
|
2012
|
2014
|
|
|
|
|
1st reprivatization
|
|
|
|
|
|
phase (IPO)
|
|
Acquisition of
|
|
|
|
|
|
Portuguese State
|
|
|
|
Transemel, an
|
|
|
|
electricity
|
acquired a 70% stake
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of 42.5% of
|
transmission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electrogas in Chile
|
company located in
|
|
|
Acquisition of natural gas
|
|
Chile
|
|
|
Acquisition of a NG
|
|
|
|
transmission assets from
|
|
|
|
distribution company in
|
|
|
|
Galp
|
|
|
|
Portugal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
€250M capital increase
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
November 2020
The sole electricity Transmission System Operator (TSO)
Electricity
-
Sole TS O (concession until 2057)
-
Transmission of high voltage electricity and overall technical management of the system
Regulated Activities
Electricity
Transmission
Grid
400kV line
220kV line
150kV line
Offshore line
National Dispatch I
National Dispatch II
|
Generation
|
Transmission Distribution
|
Supply
|
RAB (€M, 9M20)
|
2.016
|
Network (Km, 9M20)
|
9.002
