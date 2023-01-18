REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Roadshow Presentation
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
January 2023
Key messages
REN
Operational
Stable business
Solid
New strategic
Overview
excellence
context
results
cycle
Exclusive TSO,
Highly efficient and
Stable regulatory
Strong financial
REN at the core of
reliable and
reliable player,
context
discipline leading
energy transition
experienced
committed to
with long term
to attractive
reinforcing its ESG
manager of critical
innovation and
contracts
shareholder
standards and
systems
technology
returns
delivering growth,
superior
operational
performance and
solid financials
2
Key messages
REN
Operational
Stable business
Solid
New strategic
Overview
excellence
context
results
cycle
Exclusive TSO,
Highly efficient and
Stable regulatory
Strong financial
REN at the core of
reliable and
reliable player,
context
discipline leading to
energy transition
experienced
committed to
with long term
attractive
reinforcing its ESG
manager of critical
innovation and
contracts
shareholder returns
standards and
systems
technology
delivering growth,
superior
operational
performance and
solid financials
3
REN Overview
REN has 70-year track record
as a
leading energy infrastructure operator in Portugal
Foundation of CNE
(National Electricity
Company)
Foundation of
REN - Rede
Eléctrica
Nacional, S.A.
(EDP's business unit spin-off)
2000
1947 1994
Electricity
50-year concession (2000-2050)
Portuguese State
70%
ownership
Acquisition of
natural gas
transmission assets
to Galp
Natural gas
40-year concession (2006-2046)
2
nd reprivatization phase
2
nd reprivatization
(State Grid of China 25%;
phase concluded
Oman Oil 15%)
(sale of Portuguese
Acquisition of a 7.5%
State's 11% stake)
stake in Hidroeléctrica
Acquisition of Transemel in Chile
de Cahora Bassa (HCB)
(electricity transmission)
in Mozambique
2006
2007
2015
2017
2021
2014
2019
2012
1 st reprivatization
phase (IPO)
Acquisition of
Electricity
Galp
NG
underground
Issuance of REN's
concession
storage assets
period renewed
First Green Bond
(2007-2057)
(€300M)
Acquisition of 42.5% of
Electrogas in
Chile (gas transmission)
Acquisition of gas distribution company
Portgás (2008-2048 concession period)
and REN capital increase
REN Overview
Exclusive TSO and 2
nd largest natural gas DSO in Portugal,
with international presence
Business Portfolio
Electricity
Natural Gas
Natural Gas Telecommunications
Transmission
Transmission
Distribution
business
9,404 km
1,375 km
6,263 km
7M€
Portugal
315M€
112M€
44M€
92 km
166 km
Chile
8M€
US$ 29M
Network
EBITDA
(Sep 2022)
(2021)
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 11:29:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Analyst Recommendations on REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Sales 2022
841 M
909 M
909 M
Net income 2022
107 M
115 M
115 M
Net Debt 2022
2 184 M
2 359 M
2 359 M
P/E ratio 2022
15,9x
Yield 2022
6,29%
Capitalization
1 685 M
1 820 M
1 820 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,60x
EV / Sales 2023
4,70x
Nbr of Employees
697
Free-Float
57,4%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
2,54 €
Average target price
2,78 €
Spread / Average Target
9,56%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.