REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : This Tuesday's low temperatures bring natural gas and electricity consumption to new highs

07.01.2021

Following a series of particularly cold days, natural gas and electricity consumption in Portugal reached new highs, in regard to both peak and daily consumption levels.



The new highest peak in electricity consumption was reached at 8 p.m. yesterday, with 9546 MW, exceeding the previous peak of 9403 MW, which occurred on 11 January 2010.



As for natural gas, the previous peaks and daily consumption were exceeded by approximately 10%. The previous peak of 13539 MW, which was reached on 7 January 2020, was topped by a peak of 14862 MW recorded at 8 p.m. yesterday. Daily consumption reached 298.9 GWh, exceeding the previous high of 269.9 GWh, of 5 December 2017.



