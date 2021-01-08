Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : This Tuesday's low temperatures bring natural gas and electricity consumption to new highs

01/08/2021 | 06:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
This Tuesday's low temperatures bring natural gas and electricity consumption to new highs 07.01.2021

Following a series of particularly cold days, natural gas and electricity consumption in Portugal reached new highs, in regard to both peak and daily consumption levels.

The new highest peak in electricity consumption was reached at 8 p.m. yesterday, with 9546 MW, exceeding the previous peak of 9403 MW, which occurred on 11 January 2010.

As for natural gas, the previous peaks and daily consumption were exceeded by approximately 10%. The previous peak of 13539 MW, which was reached on 7 January 2020, was topped by a peak of 14862 MW recorded at 8 p.m. yesterday. Daily consumption reached 298.9 GWh, exceeding the previous high of 269.9 GWh, of 5 December 2017.


Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 07 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 11:09:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
06:10aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : This Tuesday's low temperatures bring nat..
PU
01/06REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Portugal hits 111 hours without conventio..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Chair launches Guide with measures to red..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : and major European operators commit to ma..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : wishes you happy holidays!
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Christmas postcard
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : “É um restaurante”, “Re..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : FEUP student receives REN Prize for maste..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Renewable production covers 56% of the co..
PU
2020REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Roadshow Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 752 M 919 M 919 M
Net income 2020 109 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2020 2 768 M 3 386 M 3 386 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
Yield 2020 7,07%
Capitalization 1 599 M 1 961 M 1 955 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,81x
EV / Sales 2021 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,78 €
Last Close Price 2,41 €
Spread / Highest target 32,8%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.1.90%1 961
NEXTERA ENERGY2.77%155 335
ENEL S.P.A.6.05%109 440
ORSTED A/S8.97%93 907
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.00%92 343
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.82%66 155
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ