  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : joins the José Neves Foundation to improve the well-being and mental health of its employees

10/10/2021 | 04:02am EDT
REN joins the José Neves Foundation to improve the well-being and mental health of its employees 10.10.2021

REN -Redes Energéticas Nacionais has joined the José Neves Foundation and its commitment to help the well-being and mental health of the Portuguese, and is currently disseminating to its almost 700 employees an app that can help them in this endeavour. Owned by the Swedish foundation bearing the same name, the 29k application offers personal development courses in video format, audio meditation, and scientifically validated exercises.

During the pandemic, REN strengthened all its internal health and well-being programmes, making them available online, maintaining proximity between employees and the company. REN's range of programmes offered was already distinctive, and, during this period, it proved to be a valuable instrument in caring for the emotional balance and reconciling the personal, family, and professional well-being of its employees and their families.

To modernise and extend access to all its employees, REN has joined the José Neves Foundation through the 29K FJN App. For Teresa Barreiros, Head of Human Resources at REN, this application is "another step in the company's continued focus on well-being and mental health, which have always deserved special attention, both under the WE Programme and under internal policies". She sees this tool as an excellent opportunity "for self-knowledge and personal transformation, for improving and promoting well-being, and for demystifying the stigma associated with mental health".

REN has defined a sustainability strategy in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) created in 2015 by the United Nations, with Employee Satisfaction and Well-Being among the most important. Under the WE Programme, through which REN seeks to ensure conditions of well-being, diversity and inclusion, personal fulfilment, reconciliation between personal and professional lives, and global satisfaction of employees to enrich them, 49 initiatives were held in 2020, with the participation of 294 employees.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 10 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2021 08:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
