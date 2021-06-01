REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A :
26.06.2019
Sales 2021
761 M
930 M
930 M
Net income 2021
107 M
130 M
130 M
Net Debt 2021
2 694 M
3 296 M
3 296 M
P/E ratio 2021
15,5x
Yield 2021
7,21%
Capitalization
1 516 M
1 853 M
1 854 M
EV / Sales 2021
5,54x
EV / Sales 2022
5,45x
Nbr of Employees
692
Free-Float
57,4%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
8
Average target price
2,71 €
Last Close Price
2,29 €
Spread / Highest target
40,0%
Spread / Average Target
18,4%
Spread / Lowest Target
5,03%
