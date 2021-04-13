REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : 4th edition of OPEN DAY REN breaks record of participation

13.04.2021

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais organized the 4th edition of OPEN DAY REN. This initiative, promoted by the REN trainees, registered the highest attendance ever and counted with the participation of several educational institutions in the Lisbon area and the children of REN employees during the three days of the event.



Under the motto 'Talent has no Gender', the REN 4th Open Day showed not only that engineering has no gender, but it also highlighted the essence of REN, as well as, its mission. It did so through an animated video, where the sound of trainees' voices explained why REN is one of the best companies to work for and through diverse content and streamlined actions.



Two modules - one for electricity and another for gas - were presented to the students and included testimonials from REN employees in video format. Additionally, experiments of Chemistry and Physics were used to exemplify some of the concepts related to electricity and Natural Gas; and several challenges, presented in the form of quizzes, were introduced aiming at testing the knowledge acquired during the day. These activities ultimately fostered teamwork amongst the participants.



With gender equality in the spotlight, demystifying that engineering areas are a mostly male professional option was the main purpose of this day that REN promoted, for the fourth consecutive year, under the Nós Program, inserted in the Equality axis of this program of internal well-being and in line with the REN Gender Equality Strategic Plan.



In a digital format, Open DAY REN combined learning with competitive spirit with great success among the youngest and reinforced the idea that engineering areas are a path for both genders.



