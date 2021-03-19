REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Portugal's REN reports 8.1% fall in 2020 profit, plans for green bonds

LISBON, March 19 (Reuters) - Portuguese power grids operator
REN posted a 8.1% drop in 2020 net profit on lower
remuneration from its regulated activities and higher operating
expenses.
The owner of high-voltage electricity and high-pressure
natural gas transmission grids in Portugal reported a net profit
of 109.2 million euros ($130 million), REN said in a statement
late on Thursday.
Core earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) fell 3.3% to 470.2 million euros, it said.
REN blamed the fall on lower remuneration of its Regulatory
Asset Base (RAB) which fell by 23.8 million euros while
operating expenses increased by 6.7% to 142.4 million euros.
The lower RAB remuneration reflected a fall in the average
yield of 10-year Portuguese sovereign bonds, to which it is
indexed, to 0.4% in 2020 from 0.8% in 2019, as well as new gas
sector regulations and a smaller asset base, REN said.
An extraordinary tax on the energy sector also rose by 3.7
million euros to 28.1 million, it said.
"We think it was a good year ... our activity is under great
regulatory pressure, which is normal, and we must strive to
maintain profitability, despite the difficulties," CEO Rodrigo
Costa told a news conference.
The board proposed a gross dividend of 0.171 euro per share,
"in line with previous years".
Costa said the pandemic caused delays in planned
investments, with capex falling 8.1% to 173.3 million euros.
This year, he said REN expects to launch its first green
bonds with a maturity between seven and 10 years "in March or
April".
"We usually issue between 300 and 500 million euros... but
the amount is not yet decided," he said.
Green bonds are a growing category of fixed-income
securities that raise capital for projects with environmental
benefits, such as renewable energy or low-carbon transport.
($1 = 0.8383 euros)
(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; editing by Jason Neely)