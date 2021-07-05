Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
  Report
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Renewable production supplied 68% of electricity consumption in the first half of the year

07/05/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
Renewable production supplied 68% of electricity consumption in the first half of the year 05.07.2021

In the first half of the year, renewable production supplied 68% of electricity consumption, broken down into 32% for hydropower, 26% for wind power, 7% for biomass and 3% for photovoltaics, which for the first time reached peaks above 800 MW, with 3%. Non-renewable production supplied 29% of consumption, with natural gas accounting for 27% and coal for 2%. The remaining 3% accounted for imported energy.

At the end of the first half of the year, the annual hydropower capability index stood at 1.11 (historical average of 1), whereas the wind-power capability index was 0.97 (historical average of 1).

In June, electricity consumption recorded a 6.7% year-on-year growth, or 7.1% when correcting for temperature and the number of working days. Compared to the previous year, the end of the first half of the year recorded some recovery trend, with a year-on-year growth of 3.2%, or 3.4% when correcting for temperature and working days, although there is a 2% drop compared to the same period of 2019.

This month, both hydraulic and wind power production recorded conditions close to the average regime, with capability indices of 0.96 (historical average of 1) and 0.99 (historical average of 1), respectively. Total renewable production supplied 49% of consumption and non-renewable production 43%, while imported energy accounted for the remaining 8%.

In the natural gas market, there was also a strong recovery vis-à-vis the same period of the previous year, with a year-on-year monthly variation of 18%, broken down into 11% in the conventional segment and 29% in the power production segment.

At the end of the first half of the year, despite a 3.3% drop in the consumption of power production, there was a positive year-on-year variation of 5.1%, driven by an 8.9% growth in the conventional segment. Compared to 2019, there is a drop of only 0.6%.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 05 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2021 16:57:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
