REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : The vision of Academia and energy sector experts on the challenges and opportunities of energy transition in the future

29.05.2021

Today on World Energy Day (May 29), Sonya Twohig, Secretary-General at Entso E, Edgar Fernandes, Professor at IST and director of the Laboratory of Thermofluids, Combustion and Energy Systems at IN+, and João Peças Lopes, Professor at FEUP and Associate Director of INESC TEC, share their vision in a first-hand testimony (NA 1ª PESSOA) on the great challenges and opportunities of Energy Transition in the future.



