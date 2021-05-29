Log in
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : The vision of Academia and energy sector experts on the challenges and opportunities of energy transition in the future

05/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
The vision of Academia and energy sector experts on the challenges and opportunities of energy transition in the future 29.05.2021

Today on World Energy Day (May 29), Sonya Twohig, Secretary-General at Entso E, Edgar Fernandes, Professor at IST and director of the Laboratory of Thermofluids, Combustion and Energy Systems at IN+, and João Peças Lopes, Professor at FEUP and Associate Director of INESC TEC, share their vision in a first-hand testimony (NA 1ª PESSOA) on the great challenges and opportunities of Energy Transition in the future.


Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 29 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2021 08:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 761 M 927 M 927 M
Net income 2021 107 M 130 M 130 M
Net Debt 2021 2 694 M 3 284 M 3 284 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,7x
Yield 2021 7,13%
Capitalization 1 532 M 1 867 M 1 868 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 692
Free-Float 57,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,71 €
Last Close Price 2,31 €
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.-2.33%1 867
NEXTERA ENERGY-5.09%143 617
ENEL S.P.A.-1.61%100 866
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.38%87 245
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.46%77 091
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.63%67 668