  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : signs “Alliance for Equality in ICTs” commitment

12/20/2021 | 06:50am EST
REN signs "Alliance for Equality in ICTs" commitment 20.12.2021

REN, as a partner company of the "Women Engineers for a Day" Project and as part of its commitment to Gender Equality and to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 5 - Gender Equality), signed on 14 December the "Alliance for Equality in ICTs" (Information and Communication Technologies) commitment. This alliance seeks to improve the results of the "Women Engineers for a Day" Project, which aims to promote information technologies and engineering among primary and secondary school students.<_o3a_p class="" style="">

The ceremony took place at the Electricity Museum in Lisbon, and was the first meeting of the Alliance for Equality in ICTs. The purpose of this session was to strengthen the network of partnerships of the "Women Engineers for a Day" Project based on the sharing of good practices and on a reflection on girls' and women's participation in ICTs. The ceremony also marked the signing and formalisation of the "Alliance for Equality in ICTs Commitment".<_o3a_p class="" style="">

For Teresa Barreiros, Head of Human Resources at REN, "joining this Alliance is synonymous with a new stage towards solidifying and strengthening the path that REN has taken towards promoting gender equality and a culture of diversity and inclusion. With our participation in this Commitment, we also hope to further foster REN's commitment and dedication to this issue".<_o3a_p class="" style="">

The event was broadcast live on the Commission for Citizenship and Gender Equality Facebook page, and was attended by the Minister of State and Presidency, Mariana Vieira da Silva, and by the Secretary of State for Citizenship and Equality, Rosa Monteiro. During the session, topics such as "Gender equality in artificial intelligence" and "Equality in Digital" were addressed from the perspectives of training and empowering, as well as hiring and retaining, with panels that included the participation of companies, such as Microsoft Portugal, E-Redes, Vodafone, and Google.

About the "Women Engineers for a Day" Project<_o3a_p class="" style="">

The "Women Engineers for a Day" Project was created in 2017, and is coordinated by the Commission for Citizenship and Gender Equality, in conjunction with the Portuguese Charter for Diversity, Instituto Superior Técnico, and the Portuguese Order of Engineers, and is integrated in the Portuguese National Strategy for Equality and Non-Discrimination - More Equitable Portugal and in the Action Plan for Digital Transition. It currently integrates 74 partner entities, 45 primary and secondary schools, and 15 higher education institutions. Since its inception, it has reached 10,411 young people in primary and secondary education.<_o3a_p class="" style="">

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 11:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 764 M 860 M 860 M
Net income 2021 99,9 M 112 M 112 M
Net Debt 2021 2 578 M 2 903 M 2 903 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,7x
Yield 2021 6,34%
Capitalization 1 668 M 1 881 M 1 878 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,56x
EV / Sales 2022 5,60x
Nbr of Employees 692
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,52 €
Average target price 2,65 €
Spread / Average Target 5,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.6.34%1 881
NEXTERA ENERGY17.87%178 437
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.54%79 273
ENEL S.P.A.-18.49%77 293
SOUTHERN COMPANY8.81%70 837
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.68%67 873