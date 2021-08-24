Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RENE   PTREL0AM0008

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : sponsored athlete ready for the Paralympics. Good luck João Correia!

08/24/2021 | 06:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
REN's sponsored athlete ready for the Paralympics. Good luck João Correia! 24.08.2021

João Correia, a wheelchair athletics athlete, who has been supported by REN for several years, fulfils today 'the dream of a lifetime wearing the Portuguese jersey at a Paralympic Games'.

The current national 100m champion (T51 class) and the first Portuguese athlete to win an international medal in wheelchair athletics is part of Portuguese delegation composed of 33 athletes who will represent Portugal in the 16th edition of the Paralympic Games.

The opening ceremony takes place today, August 24, at 12:00 pm (Portugal) at the National Stadium of Tokyo. Portugal will be the 133rd country to parade in this ceremony with an expected duration of two hours and forty minutes with live broadcast on RTP2.

The competition starts tomorrow, August 25, and until September 5, 4512 athletes will be in competition from 162 countries in the 22 modalities represented in Tokyo.

João Correia makes his debut at the Paralympic Games on September 3, at 12:46, in the 100 meters (class T51) alongside the portuguese athlete Hélder Mestre.

REN wishes João Correia and all athletes representing Portugal the greatest sporting successes. His grit and determination are already an inspiration and an example to all.

Check out the calendar and results at www.paralimpicos.pt.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 10:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
06:34aREN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : sponsored athlete ready for the Paralympi..
PU
08/18REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : “The times I was mistaken for a dau..
PU
08/12REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : sponsored athlete at the Tokyo Paralympic..
PU
08/04REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : "Energy under Water". The all story of th..
PU
08/04REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Renewables supply 52% of energy consumpti..
PU
07/30REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : First Half 2021 consolidated results repo..
PU
07/30REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Resultados consolidados do primeiro semes..
PU
07/30Pontegadea Inversiones, S.L acquired 12.01% stake in REN - Redes Energéticas ..
CI
07/29REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : First half 2021 consolidated results
PU
07/29REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS SGPS : Half-year with EBITDA reduction and inves..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 752 M 882 M 882 M
Net income 2021 107 M 126 M 126 M
Net Debt 2021 2 694 M 3 160 M 3 160 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 6,55%
Capitalization 1 658 M 1 946 M 1 945 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,79x
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 692
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Duration : Period :
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,50 €
Average target price 2,71 €
Spread / Average Target 8,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.5.71%1 946
NEXTERA ENERGY9.40%165 572
ENEL S.P.A.-5.36%93 379
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION15.59%81 419
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.80%77 309
SOUTHERN COMPANY9.59%70 592