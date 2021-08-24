REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : sponsored athlete ready for the Paralympics. Good luck João Correia!

24.08.2021

João Correia, a wheelchair athletics athlete, who has been supported by REN for several years, fulfils today 'the dream of a lifetime wearing the Portuguese jersey at a Paralympic Games'.

The current national 100m champion (T51 class) and the first Portuguese athlete to win an international medal in wheelchair athletics is part of Portuguese delegation composed of 33 athletes who will represent Portugal in the 16th edition of the Paralympic Games.

The opening ceremony takes place today, August 24, at 12:00 pm (Portugal) at the National Stadium of Tokyo. Portugal will be the 133rd country to parade in this ceremony with an expected duration of two hours and forty minutes with live broadcast on RTP2.

The competition starts tomorrow, August 25, and until September 5, 4512 athletes will be in competition from 162 countries in the 22 modalities represented in Tokyo.

João Correia makes his debut at the Paralympic Games on September 3, at 12:46, in the 100 meters (class T51) alongside the portuguese athlete Hélder Mestre.

REN wishes João Correia and all athletes representing Portugal the greatest sporting successes. His grit and determination are already an inspiration and an example to all.

Check out the calendar and results at www.paralimpicos.pt.