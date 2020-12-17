Log in
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.

(RENE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : wishes you happy holidays!

12/17/2020 | 07:49am EST
REN wishes you happy holidays! 16.12.2020

It is time to celebrate life. Time to reconnect with friends, to share moments of joy, to create new stories and to renew our dreams. Time to reivent and to reconnect ourselves. And that takes the best energy. Open REN's Christmas postcard here.

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 12:48:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 751 M 919 M 919 M
Net income 2020 111 M 135 M 135 M
Net Debt 2020 2 768 M 3 385 M 3 385 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 7,22%
Capitalization 1 565 M 1 906 M 1 914 M
EV / Sales 2020 5,77x
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 670
Free-Float 54,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodrigo Jorge de Araújo Costa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
João Caetano Carreira Faria Conceição Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Gonçalo João Figueira Morais Soares Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Zhang Xin Chief Technical Officer
Inês Lucas Head-Information Systems
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS, SGPS, S.A.-13.24%1 906
NEXTERA ENERGY22.96%145 833
ENEL S.P.A.15.41%101 028
IBERDROLA, S.A.22.66%84 020
ORSTED A/S57.04%74 369
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-0.66%66 685
