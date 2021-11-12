Reports and Accounts 9M21

INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER

3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

INCOME FOR THE PERIODS FROM 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND 2020

QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE

REPORT & ACCOUNTS SEPTEMBER'21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1 RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2021

In the first 9 months of 2021, net income reached 68.4 million Euros, a 7.7 million Euros decrease (-5.6%) over the same period of the previous year. Net income decreased reflecting mainly the following effects: (i) decrease of 9.1 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (-9.8 million Euros in EBIT); (ii) increase of 4.6 million Euros in income taxes (+14.4%); partially offset by

the increase of 5.5 million Euros in financial results (+15.1%) and (iv) the reduction of 1.1 million Euros in the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector.

Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2021 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (27.1 million Euros in 2021 and 28.2 million Euros in 20201).

Investment was 141.7 million Euros, a 36.7% y.o.y increase (+38.0 million Euros) and transfers to RAB increased 58.6 million Euros to 80.5 million Euros. Average RAB dropped by 134.4 million Euros (-3.7%), to 3,518.5 million Euros.

The average cost of debt was 1.6%, a 0.3 p.p. decrease y.o.y., and net debt reached 2,378.2 million Euros, a 13.3% decrease (-364.8 million Euros) over the same period of the previous year.

September September MAIN INDICATORS (MILLIONS OF Euros) 2021 2020 Var.% EBITDA 343.4 352.5 -2.6% Financial results2 -36.7 15.1% -31.1 Net income1 68.4 76.1 -10.1% Recurrent net income 93.0 98.6 -5.6% Total Capex 103.7 36.7% 141.7 Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs) 80.5 21.9 267.6% Average RAB (at reference costs) 3 518.5 3 652.9 -3.7% Net debt 2 378.2 2 743.0 -13.3% Average cost of debt 1.6% 1.9% -0.3p.p.

The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2021 and 2020, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations.

The net cost of 0.2 million Euros in September 2021 and net revenue of 0.2 million Euros in September 2020 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights) was reclassified from financial income to Revenue.

Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).

