Reports and Accounts 9M21

Consolidated Financial
Statements
30 September 2021
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.
INDEX
|
1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
|
2
|
1.1
|
RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2021
|
2
|
1.2
|
AVERAGE RAB AND CAPEX
|
5
|
1.3
|
QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE
|
7
|
INCOME FOR THE PERIODS FROM 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND 2020
|
2. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
9
|
3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
|
14
|
1
|
GENERAL INFORMATION
|
14
|
2
|
BASIS OF PRESENTATION
|
17
|
3
|
MAIN ACCOUNTING POLICIES
|
18
|
4
|
SEGMENT REPORTING
|
20
|
5
|
TANGIBLE AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS
|
22
|
6
|
GOODWILL
|
25
|
7
|
INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOIN VENTURES
|
26
|
8
|
INCOME TAX
|
28
|
9
|
FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
32
|
10
|
INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER
|
34
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
11
|
TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES
|
36
|
12
|
DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS
|
37
|
13
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
43
|
14
|
EQUITY INSTRUMENTS
|
43
|
15
|
RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS
|
44
|
16
|
BORROWINGS
|
44
|
17
|
POS-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND OTHERS BENEFITS
|
46
|
18
|
PROVISIONS FOR OTHER RISKS AND CHARGES
|
47
|
19
|
TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES
|
48
|
20
|
SALES AND SERVICES RENDERED
|
49
|
21
|
REVENUE AND COSTS FOR CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES
|
49
|
22
|
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
|
50
|
23
|
EXTERNAL SUPPLIES AND SERVICES
|
50
|
24
|
PERSONNEL COSTS
|
51
|
25
|
OTHER OPERATING COSTS
|
51
|
26
|
FINANCIAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL INCOME
|
52
|
27
|
EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTION OVER THE ENERGY SECTOR
|
52
|
28
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE
|
53
|
29
|
DIVIDENDS PER SHARE
|
53
|
30
|
CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
|
53
|
31
|
RELATED PARTIES
|
54
|
32
|
SUBSEQUENT EVENTS
|
57
|
33
|
EXPLANATION ADDED FOR TRANSLATION
|
57
1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
1.1 RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2021
In the first 9 months of 2021, net income reached 68.4 million Euros, a 7.7 million Euros decrease (-5.6%) over the same period of the previous year. Net income decreased reflecting mainly the following effects: (i) decrease of 9.1 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (-9.8 million Euros in EBIT); (ii) increase of 4.6 million Euros in income taxes (+14.4%); partially offset by
-
the increase of 5.5 million Euros in financial results (+15.1%) and (iv) the reduction of 1.1 million Euros in the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector.
Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2021 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (27.1 million Euros in 2021 and 28.2 million Euros in 20201).
Investment was 141.7 million Euros, a 36.7% y.o.y increase (+38.0 million Euros) and transfers to RAB increased 58.6 million Euros to 80.5 million Euros. Average RAB dropped by 134.4 million Euros (-3.7%), to 3,518.5 million Euros.
The average cost of debt was 1.6%, a 0.3 p.p. decrease y.o.y., and net debt reached 2,378.2 million Euros, a 13.3% decrease (-364.8 million Euros) over the same period of the previous year.
|
|
September
|
September
|
|
MAIN INDICATORS
|
|
|
|
(MILLIONS OF Euros)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Var.%
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
343.4
|
352.5
|
-2.6%
|
Financial results2
|
|
-36.7
|
15.1%
|
-31.1
|
Net income1
|
68.4
|
76.1
|
-10.1%
|
|
|
|
|
Recurrent net income
|
93.0
|
98.6
|
-5.6%
|
Total Capex
|
|
103.7
|
36.7%
|
141.7
|
Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs)
|
|
|
|
80.5
|
21.9
|
267.6%
|
|
|
|
|
Average RAB (at reference costs)
|
3 518.5
|
3 652.9
|
-3.7%
|
|
|
|
|
Net debt
|
2 378.2
|
2 743.0
|
-13.3%
|
|
|
|
|
Average cost of debt
|
1.6%
|
1.9%
|
-0.3p.p.
|
|
|
|
-
The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2021 and 2020, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations.
-
The net cost of 0.2 million Euros in September 2021 and net revenue of 0.2 million Euros in September 2020 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights) was reclassified from financial income to Revenue.
-
Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).
REPORT & ACCOUNTS SEPTEMBER'21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Operational results - EBITDA
Domestic Power Transmission and Distribution Business
EBITDA for the domestic business reached 333.4 million Euros in the first 9 months of 2021, a 2.4% (-8.2 million Euros) drop over the same period of the previous year.
|
EBITDA - TRANSMISSION
|
|
September
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(MILLIONS OF EUROS)
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
VAR.%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
Revenues from assets
|
|
313.6
|
|
317.9
|
-1.3%
|
|
RAB remuneration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
118.4
|
|
125.0
|
-5.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lease revenues from hydro protection zone
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
0.5
|
-1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Economic efficiency of investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20.2
|
|
18.8
|
7.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recovery of amortizations
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
160.6
|
|
159.8
|
0.5%
|
|
(net of investment subsidies)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortização dos subsídios ao Investimento
|
|
14.0
|
|
13.9
|
1.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2)
|
Revenues from opex
|
|
102.0
|
|
97.1
|
5.0%
|
3)
|
Other revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10.8
|
|
12.2
|
-11.1%
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
Own works (capitalised in investment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.3
|
|
13.2
|
15.7%
|
|
|
|
|
5)
|
Earnings on Construction (excl. own works capitalised
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123.1
|
|
81.2
|
51.5%
|
in investment) - Concession assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6)
|
OPEX
|
|
108.0
|
|
98.5
|
9.6%
|
|
Personnel costs1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
41.9
|
|
41.2
|
1.6%
|
|
External costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
66.1
|
|
57.3
|
15.4%
|
|
|
|
|
7)
|
Construction costs - Concession assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
123.1
|
|
81.2
|
51.5%
|
|
|
|
|
8)
|
Provisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.0
|
|
0.0
|
n.m.
|
|
|
|
|
9)
|
Impairments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
0.3
|
0.0%
|
|
|
|
|
10) EBITDA (1+2+3+4+5-6-7-8-9)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
333.4
|
|
341.6
|
-2.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The decrease in EBITDA resulted mainly from:
-
The decrease of 6.6 million Euros in RAB remuneration (-5.3%) arising from:
-
-
The 4.3 million Euros drop in the remuneration of electricity transmission regulated assets reflecting (i) the reduction in the base rate of return (RoR) from 4.6% in September 2020 to 4.5% in September 2021 - as a result of the negative evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills, and (ii) the decrease of 80.0 million Euros (-4,0%)2 in electricity transmission average RAB;
-
Reduction of 2.0 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas transmission regulated assets reflecting (i) the reduction in the rate of return from 4.6% in September 2020 to 4.5% in September 2021 - as a result of the negative evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; and (ii) the reduction of 42.8 million Euros (-4.5%) in natural gas transmission average RAB;
-
Reduction of 0.3 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas distribution regulated assets, reflecting (i) the reduction in the rate of return from 4.8% in September 2020 to 4.7% in September 2021 - as a result of the negative evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; despite (ii) the increase of 0.8 million Euros in natural gas distribution average RAB.
-
Increase of 9.5 million Euros in Opex (+9.6%), explained by the increase of 8.8 million Euros in external costs, of which +2.9 million Euros in pass-through costs (costs accepted in the tariff), and +0.7 million Euros in personnel costs.
-
Includes training and seminars costs.
-
Excludes hydroland (-12.3 million Euros).
With respect to domestic business it is also important to note that the natural gas distribution business contributed with EBITDA of 33.1 million Euros.
International Business - Chile
The EBITDA for international businesses reached 10.0 million Euros in the first 9 months of 2021, a 0.9 million Euros (-8.4%) decrease over the same period of the previous year, resulting mainly from:
-
EBITDA of Transemel - an electrical power transmission company in Chile - was 5.6 million Euros, a y.o.y. increase of 0.3 million Euros (+6.3%) reflecting the increase of 0.7 million Euros in revenues (+9.9%), despite the increase of 0.4 million Euros in opex (+16.1%);
-
The decrease of 1.2 million Euros (-22.0%) in the recognized income from the 42.5% stake held by REN in the Chilean company Electrogas.
|
EBITDA - INTERNATIONAL
|
September
|
September
|
|
|
|
|
(MILLIONS OF EUROS)
|
2021
|
2020
|
VAR.%
|
|
|
|
|
|
1)
|
Revenues from the Transmission of Electrical Power
|
8.3
|
7.5
|
9.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
2)
|
Other revenues
|
4.4
|
5.7
|
-22.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
3)
|
OPEX
|
2.7
|
2.3
|
16.1%
|
|
Personnel costs1
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
0.1
|
n.m.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
External costs
|
2.3
|
2.2
|
4.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
4)
|
EBITDA (1+2-3)
|
10.0
|
10.9
|
-8.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
Overall, the Group's net income for the first 9 months of 2021 reached 68.4 million Euros, a 7.7 million Euros y.o.y. decrease (-10.1%).
This increase reflect mostly the following effects:
-
decrease of 9.1 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (-9.8 million Euros in EBIT), impacted by the decrease of 8.2 million Euros in the Domestic Power Transmission and Distribution business (-9,0 million Euros in EBIT) and the decrease of 0.9 million Euros in the contribution of international businesses (-0.8 million Euros in EBIT).
-
increase of 4.6 million Euros in income taxes (+14.4%), reflecting mainly the decrease in gains with the recovery of previous years taxes (-3.2 million Euros);
-
partially offset by the (a) increase of 5.5 million Euros in financial results (+15.1%) reflecting the decrease in the average cost of debt to 1.6% (-0.3 p.p.), the decrease in net debt to 2,378.2 million Euros (-364.8 million Euros; -13.3%) and the increase in dividends from associate companies (+1.2 million Euros), and (b) the reduction of 1.1 million Euros in the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (-3.9%) reflecting the decrease in the regulated asset base;
-
Includes training and seminars costs.
