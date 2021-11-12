Log in
Reports and Accounts 9M21

11/12/2021
REPORT & ACCOUNTS SEPTEMBER'21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated Financial

Statements

30 September 2021

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A.

REPORT & ACCOUNTS SEPTEMBER'21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEX

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

2

1.1

RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2021

2

1.2

AVERAGE RAB AND CAPEX

5

1.3

QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE

7

INCOME FOR THE PERIODS FROM 1 JULY TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 AND 2020

2. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9

3. NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

14

1

GENERAL INFORMATION

14

2

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

17

3

MAIN ACCOUNTING POLICIES

18

4

SEGMENT REPORTING

20

5

TANGIBLE AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS

22

6

GOODWILL

25

7

INVESTMENTS IN ASSOCIATES AND JOIN VENTURES

26

8

INCOME TAX

28

9

FINANCIAL ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

32

10

INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY INSTRUMENTS AT FAIR VALUE THROUGH OTHER

34

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

11

TRADE AND OTHER RECEIVABLES

36

12

DERIVATIVE FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

37

13

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

43

14

EQUITY INSTRUMENTS

43

15

RESERVES AND RETAINED EARNINGS

44

16

BORROWINGS

44

17

POS-EMPLOYMENT BENEFITS AND OTHERS BENEFITS

46

18

PROVISIONS FOR OTHER RISKS AND CHARGES

47

19

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

48

20

SALES AND SERVICES RENDERED

49

21

REVENUE AND COSTS FOR CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES

49

22

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

50

23

EXTERNAL SUPPLIES AND SERVICES

50

24

PERSONNEL COSTS

51

25

OTHER OPERATING COSTS

51

26

FINANCIAL COSTS AND FINANCIAL INCOME

52

27

EXTRAORDINARY CONTRIBUTION OVER THE ENERGY SECTOR

52

28

EARNINGS PER SHARE

53

29

DIVIDENDS PER SHARE

53

30

CONTINGENT ASSETS AND LIABILITIES

53

31

RELATED PARTIES

54

32

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

57

33

EXPLANATION ADDED FOR TRANSLATION

57

1 | 55

REPORT & ACCOUNTS SEPTEMBER'21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

1.1 RESULTS FOR THE 3RD QUARTER OF 2021

In the first 9 months of 2021, net income reached 68.4 million Euros, a 7.7 million Euros decrease (-5.6%) over the same period of the previous year. Net income decreased reflecting mainly the following effects: (i) decrease of 9.1 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (-9.8 million Euros in EBIT); (ii) increase of 4.6 million Euros in income taxes (+14.4%); partially offset by

  1. the increase of 5.5 million Euros in financial results (+15.1%) and (iv) the reduction of 1.1 million Euros in the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector.

Similarly to the previous years, the results for 2021 reflect the continuation of the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (27.1 million Euros in 2021 and 28.2 million Euros in 20201).

Investment was 141.7 million Euros, a 36.7% y.o.y increase (+38.0 million Euros) and transfers to RAB increased 58.6 million Euros to 80.5 million Euros. Average RAB dropped by 134.4 million Euros (-3.7%), to 3,518.5 million Euros.

The average cost of debt was 1.6%, a 0.3 p.p. decrease y.o.y., and net debt reached 2,378.2 million Euros, a 13.3% decrease (-364.8 million Euros) over the same period of the previous year.

September

September

MAIN INDICATORS

(MILLIONS OF Euros)

2021

2020

Var.%

EBITDA

343.4

352.5

-2.6%

Financial results2

-36.7

15.1%

-31.1

Net income1

68.4

76.1

-10.1%

Recurrent net income

93.0

98.6

-5.6%

Total Capex

103.7

36.7%

141.7

Transfers to RAB3 (at historic costs)

80.5

21.9

267.6%

Average RAB (at reference costs)

3 518.5

3 652.9

-3.7%

Net debt

2 378.2

2 743.0

-13.3%

Average cost of debt

1.6%

1.9%

-0.3p.p.

  • The full amount of the levy was recorded in the 1st quarter of 2021 and 2020, according to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) recommendations.
  • The net cost of 0.2 million Euros in September 2021 and net revenue of 0.2 million Euros in September 2020 from electricity interconnection capacity auctions between Spain and Portugal - referred to as FTR (Financial Transaction Rights) was reclassified from financial income to Revenue.
  • Includes direct acquisitions (RAB related).

2 | 55

REPORT & ACCOUNTS SEPTEMBER'21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Operational results - EBITDA

Domestic Power Transmission and Distribution Business

EBITDA for the domestic business reached 333.4 million Euros in the first 9 months of 2021, a 2.4% (-8.2 million Euros) drop over the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA - TRANSMISSION

September

September

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

2021

2020

VAR.%

1)

Revenues from assets

313.6

317.9

-1.3%

RAB remuneration

118.4

125.0

-5.3%

Lease revenues from hydro protection zone

0.5

0.5

-1.2%

Economic efficiency of investments

20.2

18.8

7.5%

Recovery of amortizations

160.6

159.8

0.5%

(net of investment subsidies)

Amortização dos subsídios ao Investimento

14.0

13.9

1.2%

2)

Revenues from opex

102.0

97.1

5.0%

3)

Other revenues

10.8

12.2

-11.1%

4)

Own works (capitalised in investment)

15.3

13.2

15.7%

5)

Earnings on Construction (excl. own works capitalised

123.1

81.2

51.5%

in investment) - Concession assets

6)

OPEX

108.0

98.5

9.6%

Personnel costs1

41.9

41.2

1.6%

External costs

66.1

57.3

15.4%

7)

Construction costs - Concession assets

123.1

81.2

51.5%

8)

Provisions

0.0

0.0

n.m.

9)

Impairments

0.3

0.3

0.0%

10) EBITDA (1+2+3+4+5-6-7-8-9)

333.4

341.6

-2.4%

The decrease in EBITDA resulted mainly from:

  • The decrease of 6.6 million Euros in RAB remuneration (-5.3%) arising from:
    • The 4.3 million Euros drop in the remuneration of electricity transmission regulated assets reflecting (i) the reduction in the base rate of return (RoR) from 4.6% in September 2020 to 4.5% in September 2021 - as a result of the negative evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills, and (ii) the decrease of 80.0 million Euros (-4,0%)2 in electricity transmission average RAB;
    • Reduction of 2.0 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas transmission regulated assets reflecting (i) the reduction in the rate of return from 4.6% in September 2020 to 4.5% in September 2021 - as a result of the negative evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; and (ii) the reduction of 42.8 million Euros (-4.5%) in natural gas transmission average RAB;
    • Reduction of 0.3 million Euros in the remuneration of natural gas distribution regulated assets, reflecting (i) the reduction in the rate of return from 4.8% in September 2020 to 4.7% in September 2021 - as a result of the negative evolution of the yields of the Portuguese Republic 10Y Treasury Bills; despite (ii) the increase of 0.8 million Euros in natural gas distribution average RAB.
  • Increase of 9.5 million Euros in Opex (+9.6%), explained by the increase of 8.8 million Euros in external costs, of which +2.9 million Euros in pass-through costs (costs accepted in the tariff), and +0.7 million Euros in personnel costs.
  • Includes training and seminars costs.
  • Excludes hydroland (-12.3 million Euros).

3 | 55

REPORT & ACCOUNTS SEPTEMBER'21 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

With respect to domestic business it is also important to note that the natural gas distribution business contributed with EBITDA of 33.1 million Euros.

International Business - Chile

The EBITDA for international businesses reached 10.0 million Euros in the first 9 months of 2021, a 0.9 million Euros (-8.4%) decrease over the same period of the previous year, resulting mainly from:

  • EBITDA of Transemel - an electrical power transmission company in Chile - was 5.6 million Euros, a y.o.y. increase of 0.3 million Euros (+6.3%) reflecting the increase of 0.7 million Euros in revenues (+9.9%), despite the increase of 0.4 million Euros in opex (+16.1%);
  • The decrease of 1.2 million Euros (-22.0%) in the recognized income from the 42.5% stake held by REN in the Chilean company Electrogas.

EBITDA - INTERNATIONAL

September

September

(MILLIONS OF EUROS)

2021

2020

VAR.%

1)

Revenues from the Transmission of Electrical Power

8.3

7.5

9.9%

2)

Other revenues

4.4

5.7

-22.0%

3)

OPEX

2.7

2.3

16.1%

Personnel costs1

0.4

0.1

n.m.

External costs

2.3

2.2

4.4%

4)

EBITDA (1+2-3)

10.0

10.9

-8.4%

Net income

Overall, the Group's net income for the first 9 months of 2021 reached 68.4 million Euros, a 7.7 million Euros y.o.y. decrease (-10.1%).

This increase reflect mostly the following effects:

  1. decrease of 9.1 million Euros in the Group EBITDA (-9.8 million Euros in EBIT), impacted by the decrease of 8.2 million Euros in the Domestic Power Transmission and Distribution business (-9,0 million Euros in EBIT) and the decrease of 0.9 million Euros in the contribution of international businesses (-0.8 million Euros in EBIT).
  2. increase of 4.6 million Euros in income taxes (+14.4%), reflecting mainly the decrease in gains with the recovery of previous years taxes (-3.2 million Euros);
  3. partially offset by the (a) increase of 5.5 million Euros in financial results (+15.1%) reflecting the decrease in the average cost of debt to 1.6% (-0.3 p.p.), the decrease in net debt to 2,378.2 million Euros (-364.8 million Euros; -13.3%) and the increase in dividends from associate companies (+1.2 million Euros), and (b) the reduction of 1.1 million Euros in the Extraordinary Levy on the Energy Sector (-3.9%) reflecting the decrease in the regulated asset base;
  • Includes training and seminars costs.

4 | 55

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 13:43:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
