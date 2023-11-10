REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : 2022 Integrated Report awarded Gold at Davey Awards
November 10, 2023 at 05:47 pm EST
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais was awarded Gold for its 2022 Integrated Report in the 19th annual Davey Awards, in the Design & Print category. This year's contest received over two thousand entries from companies worldwide.
REN's Integrated Report presents the most relevant economic, social, environmental, and governance information for the company and its stakeholders. It follows the company's principles of transparency while ensuring compliance with current legal standards and international guidelines for non-financial information reporting.
The Davey Awards jury is comprised of members from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an organisation that gathers renowned professionals from the fields of communication, advertising, and marketing. In the Davey Awards, a category can have multiple gold and silver winners, as entries are evaluated based on the excellence standards set by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.
REN's integrated report had the graphic concept and respective development carried out by White.
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 09 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2023 22:46:06 UTC.
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. specializes in the operation and concession management of the Portuguese electricity transportation network. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- electricity (63.7%): transportation of electricity from producers to end distributors and consumers, management of the electricity transportation network (connecting user installations to the network, maintenance of the network, etc.). At the end of 2022, the network has a total of 9,424 Km;
- gas (34.8%): transportation of natural gas from producers to end distributors and industrial consumers, underground storage of natural gas, receiving, storage, and regasification of liquid natural gas (LNG), infrastructure construction and maintenance services, etc.;
- telecommunications (1.3%);
- other (0.2%).