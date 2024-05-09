All 9 items submitted for deliberation at the REN 2024 General Shareholders' Meeting, held on the morning of May 9 in Sacavém, have been approved.

The session, which took place in a hybrid format with both in-person and remote participation, achieved a quorum of 56.08% and approved all agenda items with a majority exceeding 95%.

Among the matters discussed was the election of members of the governing bodies for the 2024-2026 term, which, with a vote exceeding 97%, saw the mandates of the current Board of Directors, chaired by Rodrigo Costa, renewed.

For more information, please refer to the press release sent to the CMVM.