All 9 items submitted for deliberation at the REN 2024 General Shareholders' Meeting, held on the morning of May 9 in Sacavém, have been approved.

The session, which took place in a hybrid format with both in-person and remote participation, achieved a quorum of 56.08% and approved all agenda items with a majority exceeding 95%.

Among the matters discussed was the election of members of the governing bodies for the 2024-2026 term, which, with a vote exceeding 97%, saw the mandates of the current Board of Directors, chaired by Rodrigo Costa, renewed.

For more information, please refer to the press release sent to the CMVM.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 18:35:05 UTC.