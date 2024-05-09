REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : 2024 General Shareholders' Meeting approves all items by a large majority
May 09, 2024 at 02:36 pm EDT
Share
All 9 items submitted for deliberation at the REN 2024 General Shareholders' Meeting, held on the morning of May 9 in Sacavém, have been approved.
The session, which took place in a hybrid format with both in-person and remote participation, achieved a quorum of 56.08% and approved all agenda items with a majority exceeding 95%.
Among the matters discussed was the election of members of the governing bodies for the 2024-2026 term, which, with a vote exceeding 97%, saw the mandates of the current Board of Directors, chaired by Rodrigo Costa, renewed.
For more information, please refer to the press release sent to the CMVM.
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on
09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 May 2024 18:35:05 UTC.
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. specializes in the operation and concession management of the Portuguese electricity transportation network. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- electricity (63.7%): transportation of electricity from producers to end distributors and consumers, management of the electricity transportation network (connecting user installations to the network, maintenance of the network, etc.). At the end of 2022, the network has a total of 9,424 Km;
- gas (34.8%): transportation of natural gas from producers to end distributors and industrial consumers, underground storage of natural gas, receiving, storage, and regasification of liquid natural gas (LNG), infrastructure construction and maintenance services, etc.;
- telecommunications (1.3%);
- other (0.2%).