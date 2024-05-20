REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : "Commitment in action" sets the theme for the 2023 Integrated Report
The 2023 Integrated Report, approved at the General Meeting on 9 May, presents the operational, financial, and non-financial/sustainability performance, as well as the key initiatives developed throughout the year.
Under the theme "Commitment in action", the Report incorporates elements that evoke transformation and transition, through the application of artificial intelligence in the visual foundation, reinforcing REN's role as innovators in representing the path towards sustainability.
The slogan "Commitment in action" stems from REN's efforts to strengthen its journey in sustainability, operational excellence, and quality of service, and to continuously create value for its shareholders and stakeholders, leveraging its mission at the heart of the energy transition.
The Report maintains the structure of the previous year's publication, and is divided into three main parts: I - Integrated Management Report; II - Consolidated and Individual Accounts; III - Corporate Governance Report. A solution enabling easy navigation between sections of the Report has been implemented once again, featuring a top bar (allowing navigation between chapters) and a side bar (allowing navigation between parts).
The Report has been developed in line with the main international and national reporting guidelines and is verified by an independent external entity (Ernst & Young).
See the full report here.
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. specializes in the operation and concession management of the Portuguese electricity transportation network. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- electricity (63.7%): transportation of electricity from producers to end distributors and consumers, management of the electricity transportation network (connecting user installations to the network, maintenance of the network, etc.). At the end of 2022, the network has a total of 9,424 Km;
- gas (34.8%): transportation of natural gas from producers to end distributors and industrial consumers, underground storage of natural gas, receiving, storage, and regasification of liquid natural gas (LNG), infrastructure construction and maintenance services, etc.;
- telecommunications (1.3%);
- other (0.2%).