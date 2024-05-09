UNAUDITED ACCOUNTS
KEY MESSAGES - FINANCIAL
€128.9M
-2.3% versus 1Q23
EBITDA
EBITDA decrease driven by:
-
Lower domestic performance
(€-2.6M), as a result of the decrease in assets and opex remuneration and increase in OPEX.
- Lower contribution from international business (€-0.5M).
€3.7M
-71.1% versus 1Q23 Net Profit
Net Profit reached €3.7M, as a result of:
- Decrease in EBIT (€-3.4M),and
- Lower financial results (€-8.4M) of which €-3.0M due to unfavorable exchange rate differences
- Lower taxes (€-3.1M) and higher levy (€+0.4M).
€2,361.4M
-2.9% versus 1Q23 Net Debt
(w/o tariff deviations)
- Net debt (excluding tariff deviations) recorded a reduction of €-70.7Min 1Q24 YoY.
- Average cost of debt increased to 2.8% (vs 2.4% in 1Q23)
€47.9M
+4.4% versus 1Q23
CAPEX
- CAPEX rose 4.4% in 1Q24, reflecting REN's continuous commitment towards energy transition.
- Transfers to RAB decreased in
1Q24 to €2.7M (€-5.6M vs 1Q23), in all business segments.
KEY MESSAGES - OPERATIONAL
88.6%
+16.6 pp versus 1Q23
Renewable energy sources (RES)
- Renewable Energy sources reached 88.6% of total supply (+16.6pp versus 1Q23).
- Electricity consumption remained stable (13.6 TWh).
- Natural gas consumption decreased by 10.1% (to 11.6 TWh).
Quality of service levels remained high
- The level of energy transmission losses in electricity increased 0.2pp versus 1Q23.
- Gas transmission combined availability rate remained at 100%.
- Innovation continues to be a priority in 2024. Subjects such as artificial intelligence and digitization will be the focus. Developments will continue in the areas of robotization, sustainability & circular economy, as well as the integration of renewable gases.
Committed to maintain elevated ESG performance
- REN maintained its AAA score on MSCI ESG Rating and improved its CDP Climate Change score from B to A-, as well as its Sustainalytics ESG Risk Rating score from 18.5 to 16.
PDIRG 2024-2033 | Project of Common Interest from EU
- Since early 2024, REN is concluding technical studies - and has already concluded a part of those - that support the PDIRG 2024-2033investment proposal and that require Government approval to accommodate H2 blends in the NGS.
- Green H2 Corridor H2MED REN projects are now recognized as Project of Common Interest from EU. REN is preparing the applications to CEF financing, in a coordinated work with Enagás, GRTGás and Terega.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
COMBINED AVAILABILITY RATE REMAINED HIGH IN 1Q24, WITH LOW ENERGY TRANSMISSION LOSSES, IN THE CONTEXT OF GROWING ELECTRICITY AND LOWER GAS CONSUMPTION
13.6TWh
2.4%
9,439km
Consumption
Energy transmission losses
Line length
1Q23: 13.5TWh
0.2TWh (1.2%)
1Q23: 2.2%
0.2 pp
1Q23: 9,424km
14.8km (0.2%)
Electricity
88.6%
0.00min
98.6%
Renewables in
Combined
Average interruption time
consumption supply
availability rate
16.6 pp
1Q23: 0.00min
0.00min
0.0 pp
1Q23: 72.0%
1Q23: 98.6%
11.6TWh
100.0%
1,375km
Gas
Consumption
-1.3TWh(-10.1%)
Combined availability rate
0.0 pp
Line length
1Q23: 12.9TWh
1Q23: 100.0%
1Q23: 1,375km
0km (0.0%)
Transportation
1.7TWh
99.3%
6,513km
Gas
Gas distributed
Emergency situations with
Line length
1Q23: 1.7TWh
0.0TWh (0.0%)
response time up to 60min
-0.1 pp
1Q23: 6,354km
159km (2.5%)
Distribution
1Q23: 99.4%
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
DECREASE OF OPERATIONAL RESULTS AND NET PROFIT
EBITDA
€3.0M (2.3%)
Financial results
€8.4M
(64.7%)
€128.9M
€131.9M
€-21.3M
€-12.9M
CAPEX
€2.0M (4.4%)
Average RAB1
€50.0M (1.4%)
€47.9M
€45.9M
€3,499.3
€3,549.4M
Net Profit
€9.1M (71.1%)
€3.7M €12.8M
Net Debt2
€478.9M (21.9%)
€2,670.4M €2,191.5M
1Q24 1Q23
1 Refers only to Domestic RAB | 2 Includes tariff deviations;
EBITDA
DECREASE IN EBITDA DRIVEN BY ASSETS AND OPEX REMUNERATION IN DOMESTIC BUSINESS AND BY DECREASE IN INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS RESULTS
EBITDA evolution breakdown - €M
€-3.0M
131.9
(-2.3%)
2.2
128.9
-0.4
-0.5
-4.4
EBITDA
Δ Assets and
Δ Other
Δ Opex core
Δ International
EBITDA
1Q23
opex
revenues2
segment3
1Q24
remuneration1
- Includes electricity regulatory incentives and excludes Opex remuneration related to pass-through costs | 2 Includes REN Trading incentives, telecommunication sales and services rendered, interest on tariff deviation, consultancy revenues and other services provided, OMIP and Nester results |
- Includes Apolo SpA and Aerio Chile SpA costs | 4 This value takes into consideration the impact from the segment "Other", which includes REN SGPS, REN Serviços, REN Telecom, REN Trading, REN PRO and REN Finance B.V. | 5 Refers to Portgás
EBITDA contribution
by business segment 4 - %
Electricity
Gas Distribution5
Gas Transportation
International
4.4%
65.8%
1Q24
9.1%
20.7%
4.6%
62.0% 1Q23 9.4%
23.9%
ROR EVOLUTION
DECREASE OF BASE RETURN ON RAB AND PORTUGUESE BOND YIELDS
Portuguese 10Y Treasury Bond Yields * - %
Domestic Business
Base Return on RAB (RoR) ** - %
4.0
3.5
3.0
2.5
2.0
1.5
1.0
0.5
0.0
-0.5
-1.0
10Y Bond Yield
Linear (10Y Bond Yield)
AVERAGE YIELD - %
3.2% 3.0%
1Q23 1Q24
Electricity
1Q23
5.3
1Q24
5.2
Gas
1Q23
5.7
Transportation
1Q24
5.3
1Q23
5.9
Gas
1Q24
5.7
Distribution
* Source: Bloomberg; REN | ** Electricity data collected from Oct. 23 to Sep.24; Gas data collected from Jan.24 to Dec.24.
