REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. specializes in the operation and concession management of the Portuguese electricity transportation network. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows: - electricity (63.7%): transportation of electricity from producers to end distributors and consumers, management of the electricity transportation network (connecting user installations to the network, maintenance of the network, etc.). At the end of 2022, the network has a total of 9,424 Km; - gas (34.8%): transportation of natural gas from producers to end distributors and industrial consumers, underground storage of natural gas, receiving, storage, and regasification of liquid natural gas (LNG), infrastructure construction and maintenance services, etc.; - telecommunications (1.3%); - other (0.2%).

