Albino Marques, Director of Institutional Relations at REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, was re-elected as the Coordinator for the Continental Europe region of the ENTSO-E Operations Committee on 26 September.

This regional group includes representatives from 29 electricity transmission system operators and an additional four operators with observer status or operational connection agreements. This is the second and final two-year term for Albino Marques as the Coordinator for the Continental Europe region of ENTSO-E.

Before taking on this role in 2021, the Portuguese engineer served as the Deputy Coordinator for the same region between 2019 and 2021, and as the coordinator for the project on the autonomy and recognition of technical capabilities of the electricity transmission system operator in Kosovo.

Among his main responsibilities within ENTSO-E in 2022, he coordinated the emergency connection process, following the Russian invasion, of Ukraine's electricity grid to the synchronous electrical system of Continental Europe, thus ensuring the stability of Ukraine's electrical system and enabled the exchange of electrical energy with neighbouring countries.

This remains a critical issue in his new term as long as Ukraine remains at war. ENTSO-E (European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity) is an association dedicated to cooperation among European electricity transmission system operators. ENTSO-E members are responsible for the safe and coordinated operation of the European electricity system, the largest interconnected electricity grid in the world.

The association leverages the unique expertise of transmission system operators, ensuring that the lights stay on across Europe, enabling the energy transition, and promoting the proper functioning of the internal electricity market, including fulfilling the mandates entrusted to ENTSO-E based on EU legislation.