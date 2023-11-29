The hydropower production from pumping reached its highest annual value ever on November 15, with 2.5 TWh, making 2023 the year with the highest production ever, and the year is not yet over.

The previous record, 2.3 TWh, corresponds to the year 2022. Among the most productive dams, Gouvães stands out with 35% of the total, followed by Alqueva and Venda Nova/Frades, each with 20%.

Hydropower production through pumping is possible in dams equipped with hydroelectric pumps, which pump water from a lower reservoir to an upper reservoir, allowing its "reuse" for electricity production during periods of higher demand.

The use of hydroelectric pumps helps increase the supply guarantee during dry periods and also facilitates the integration of other renewable energies such as wind and solar by storing excess production for use during peak hours.

The significant increase in pump usage in the last two years is precisely associated with the increase in photovoltaic production, allowing the absorption of surpluses during hours of higher solar availability for later production during peak hours.

In the coming years, with the growing incorporation of renewables into the National Electric System, the use of hydroelectric plant pumps will continue to increase significantly. Concurrently with the increase in solar production on the Iberian Peninsula, the Gouvães hydroelectric plant, which started operating in January 2022, has increased the installed pumping capacity in Portugal. Currently, the National Electric System has an installed power in hydroelectric pumps of 3585 MW, out of a total hydropower capacity of 8216 MW.

The historical maximum power absorbed by pumping stations was 2492 MW in January 2021. This year, the maximum reached so far was 2474 MW in September.

These records confirm that Portugal has maintained a sustainable trajectory in the progressive incorporation of indigenous renewable sources, always maintaining the primary objectives of supply security and service quality