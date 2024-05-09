REN Redes Energeticas Nacionais SGPS S A : Factsheet 1Q
May 09, 2024 at 12:46 pm EDT
Factsheet Results 1Q24
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
DECREASE IN THE PERFORMANCE OF DOMESTIC AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESSES
OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
HIGH LEVEL OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES (RES) AND LOW ENERGY TRANSMISSION LOSSES
Both domestic and international businesses
decreased their performance, resulting in EBITDA deterioration of -2.3% YoY, to €128.9M.
Due to a reduction of EBITDA, a drop in financial results and lower taxes, Net Profit decreased to €3.7M (-71.1% YoY).
Net Debt (without tariff deviations) decreased to €2,361.4M (-2.9%YoY).
CAPEX increased €2.0M YoY, to €47.9M. Transfers to RAB decreased to €2.7M (€-5.6Mvs 1Q23), in all business segments.
In 1Q24, RES achieved a historic milestone, constituting 88.6% of the total energy supply, marking an increase of +16.6pp YoY.
Electricity consumption remained stable YoY at 13.6 TWh, while natural gas consumption saw a notable decline of -10.1%to 11.6 TWh.
Electricity transmission losses increased slightly (+0.2 pp), and the combined availability rate for gas transportation stood at 100%.
OUTLOOK
The General Shareholders' Meeting approved, by a majority vote - based on the outcomes from 2023 - a dividend payout of 9 cents per share, maintaining its annual remuneration of 15.4 cents per share, with a bi-annual distribution.
SECTOR OVERVIEW
Since early 2024, REN is concluding technical studies - and has already concluded a part of those
- that support the PDIRG 2024-2033 investment proposal and that require Government approval to accommodate H2 blends in the NGS.
Green H2 Corridor H2MED REN projects are now recognized as Project of Common Interest from EU.
GROUP FINANCIAL SUMMARY
AVERAGE RAB, €M
173.5
€M
1Q24
1Q23
Δ%
-1.4%
494.6
EBITDA
128.9
131.9
-2.3%
vs 1Q23
Financial Result
-21.3
-12.9
65.1%
Net Profit
3.7
12.8
-71.1%
Average RAB
3,499.3
3,549.4
-1.4%
807.4
2023.8
CAPEX
47.9
45.9
4.4%
Net Debt
2,670.4
2,191.5
21.9%
Net Debt
2,361.4
2,432.1
-2.9%
Electricity
Natural GasT
(w/o tariff deviations)
Natural GasD
Land
Note: T - Transportation | D - Distribution
1
Factsheet Results 1Q24
EBITDA
€ 128.9M
TOTAL DOMESTIC
OPERATIONAL COSTS
€ 42.4M
NET PROFIT
€ 3.7M
NET DEBT
€ 2,670.4M
GROSS DEBT MATURITY
SCHEDULE 2024
€ 563M
EBITDA decreased
€-3.0M
driven by assets and
(-2.3%)
OPEX remuneration
in domestic business
131.9
-4.4
2.2
-0.4
-0.5
128.9
and by decrease
international business
results.
EBITDA
Δ Assets and
Δ Other
Δ Opex core
Δ International
EBITDA
1Q23
opex
revenues
segment
1Q24
remuneration
OPEX decreased
€+0.4M
1.4% YoY.
(+1.6%)
Core OPEX grew
25.5
0.6
-0.2
25.9
1.6%.
1Q23
Δ Personnel Costs
Δ Core
1Q24
External Costs
OPEX
43.0
€-0.6M
42.4
€M
(-1.4%)
Recurring Net
€-9.1M
(-71.1%)
Profit decreased as
12.8
-3.0
-0.4
-8.4
a result of lower
3.1
3.7
financial results
- 0.4
and lower EBITDA.
Net Profit Δ EBITDA
Δ
Δ Financial
Δ CESE
Δ Income tax
Net Profit
1Q23
Depreciation
results
(excl. CESE)
1Q24
€-78.3.0M
Net Debt
2,748.7
(-2.8%)
decreased
-1.5
2,670.4
driven by
18.1
1.7
-6.8
operating
-125.4
-18.5
54.2
cash flows
and tariff
deviations.
Net Debt
Operating
Tariff
Capex
Interest
Dividends
Income
Other
Net Debt
Cash
Dec.
deviations
(payments)
(net)
received
Tax
1Q24
2023
Flow
(payments)
REN's average
1 111
debt maturity (all
563
572
lines) including
381
liquidity available,
84
stands at 4.6
years.
2024
2025
2026
2027
After 2027
RoR Average
5.3%
RoR Electricity With Premium
6.0%
RoR GasT
5.3%
RoR GasD
5.7%
Average
Cost of Debt
2.8%
Net Debt /
EBITDA
5.2x
2
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais SGPS SA published this content on 09 May 2024
09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
09 May 2024 16:45:22 UTC.
REN - Redes Energéticas Nacionais, SGPS, S.A. specializes in the operation and concession management of the Portuguese electricity transportation network. Net sales break down by activity sector as follows:
- electricity (63.7%): transportation of electricity from producers to end distributors and consumers, management of the electricity transportation network (connecting user installations to the network, maintenance of the network, etc.). At the end of 2022, the network has a total of 9,424 Km;
- gas (34.8%): transportation of natural gas from producers to end distributors and industrial consumers, underground storage of natural gas, receiving, storage, and regasification of liquid natural gas (LNG), infrastructure construction and maintenance services, etc.;
- telecommunications (1.3%);
- other (0.2%).