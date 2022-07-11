Renaissance Global : Book Closure

Ref. No.: RGL/S&L/2022/132

July 11, 2022

Bombay Stock Exchange Limited National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. Listing Department Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C/1, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Dalal Street, Fort, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Mumbai - 400 001

Sub.: Notice of AGM, Book Closure and E-Voting Details.

Dear Sir,

This is to inform you that the Thirty Third Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 04, 2022 at 3:30 PM through Video Conferencing ("VC") or other audio visual means ("OAVM") to transact the business set out in the Notice of this AGM.

In view of the exemptions given by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs ("MCA") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) due to outbreak of CoVID-19 Pandemic, the AGM of the Company is being held through Video Conferencing ("VC") or Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"), without the physical presence of the members at a common venue. The web-link to attend the AGM through VC/OAVM is: www.instameet.linkintime.co.in.

Also the MCA and SEBI has dispensed with the printing of annual reports and dispatch the same to shareholders. Accordingly, Notice of AGM along with Annual Report 2021-22 is being sent only through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories as on July 06, 2022. The Annual Report 2021-22 is also available on websites www.renaissanceglobal.com, www.bseindia.com and www.nseindia.com. For Flipbook of Annual Report 2021-22 please click here

Further, we would like to inform you that pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 10 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 read with Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Thursday, July 28, 2022 to Thursday, August 04, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Company is providing e-voting facility to its' members through Instameet of Link Intime. The members holding shares, either in physical form or dematerialized form, on the cut-off date i.e. Thursday, July 28, 2022 may cast their vote electronically to transact the business set out in the Notice of this AGM.

The details of e-voting, required under Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, are given hereunder: