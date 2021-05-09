Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Renaissance Oil Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ROE   CA75973C1086

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP.

(ROE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Renaissance Oil : Conversion of Outstanding Convertible Debentures

05/09/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 7, 2021, Vancouver, Canada - Renaissance Oil Corp. ('Renaissance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) is pleased to announce that it has received notices of conversion from each holder of the Company's outstanding convertible debentures (the 'Debentures') previously issued on March 6, 2019 (the 'Conversion'). This will result in the conversion of all outstanding Debentures having an aggregate principal amount of C$5,000,000 into 20,000,000 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares') at a conversion price of C$0.25 per Common Share.

Pursuant to the terms of the Debentures, interest on the principal amount of the Debentures has accrued daily at a rate of 10% per annum. In connection with the Conversion, the Company intends to issue Common Shares in satisfaction of the aggregate accrued and unpaid interest owing on the Debentures up to the date of Conversion (the 'Interest Shares'). The Interest Shares will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the 30-day volume weighted average price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the 'TSXV') ending on the day prior to the Conversion.

The issuance of the Interest Shares is subject to the acceptance of the TSXV. The Interest Shares will be subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws

The Conversion is expected to be completed on or about May 14, 2021.

Disclaimer

Renaissance Oil Corp. published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2021 21:33:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RENAISSANCE OIL CORP.
05:34pRENAISSANCE OIL  : Conversion of Outstanding Convertible Debentures
PU
05/07RENAISSANCE OIL  : Announces Conversion of Outstanding Convertible Debentures
AQ
04/27RENAISSANCE OIL  : Reports 2020 Annual Results
AQ
04/27RENAISSANCE OIL  : ReconAfrica Enters Into Letter Of Intent to Acquire Renaissan..
PU
04/26Reconnaissance Energy Up 8.4% in Frankfurt Trading after Offering Corporate U..
MT
04/19ReconAfrica Signs Letter of Intent to Buy Renaissance Oil; ReconAfrica Rises ..
MT
04/19RENAISSANCE OIL  : ReconAfrica Enters Into Letter of Intent to Acquire Renaissan..
AQ
03/01RENAISSANCE OIL  : Announces Interest Payment
AQ
01/18ReconAfrica At 12 Year Highs As Begins 450 km 2D Seismic Program; Kavango Bas..
MT
01/11RENAISSANCE OIL  : Reconnaissance Energy Africa Says Drilling Program Now In Pro..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 10,4 M 8,53 M 8,53 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 159 M 131 M 131 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart RENAISSANCE OIL CORP.
Duration : Period :
Renaissance Oil Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,35 CAD
Last Close Price 0,45 CAD
Spread / Highest target -22,2%
Spread / Average Target -22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Craig Arthur Steinke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carlos Javier Escribano Chief Financial Officer
Ian W. Telfer Independent Director
Gordon Bruce Keep Independent Director
Allan J. Folk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP.233.33%131
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY1.86%1 900 017
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC13.67%153 045
TOTAL SE10.62%124 804
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED28.33%120 121
GAZPROM13.55%77 550