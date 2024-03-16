Renaissance United Limited is a Singapore-based investment holding company. The Company's principal activities include trading and providing consultancy services in the semiconductor industry; residential estate development, and natural gas distribution. The Company operates through five segments: Infrastructure development and turnkey construction, Property development, Gas distribution, including revenue from service concession (which arose from construction), Electronics and trading and Investment securities trading. The Company's segments operate in five main geographical areas: Singapore, the People's Republic of China, the United States of America, Taiwan and Europe, and Other countries. Its Singapore operations include the manufacture and sale of electronic components, investment securities trading, and investment holding. Its People's Republic of China distribution of gas to household, commercial and industrial users.

Sector Natural Gas Utilities