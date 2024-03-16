Renaissance United Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended January 31, 2024
For the nine months, sales was SGD 60.38 million compared to SGD 55.43 million a year ago. Revenue was SGD 60.52 million compared to SGD 55.59 million a year ago. Net loss was SGD 2.04 million compared to SGD 2.88 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was SGD 0.00033 compared to SGD 0.00047 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was SGD 0.00033 compared to SGD 0.00047 a year ago.