    I11   SG1C67001091

RENAISSANCE UNITED LIMITED

(I11)
  Report
Waiver::Grant of Waiver - Extension of time to hold Annual General Meeting

08/22/2021 | 08:14am EDT
RENAISSANCE UNITED LIMITED

(Company Registration No.199202747M)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

GRANT OF WAIVER - EXTENSION OF TIME TO HOLD ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

___________________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Renaissance United Limited (the "Company") refers to the announcement made on 10 August 2021 wherein it was announced that an application was made by the Company to the Singapore Exchange Regulation Pte. Ltd. ("SGX Regco") for a waiver with regard to compliance with Listing Rule 707(1) and for an extension of time to hold its annual general meeting for the financial year ended 30 April 2021 ("AGM") by 30 September 2021 ("Waiver").

On 20 August 2021, the SGX Regco granted the Waiver, subject to the following conditions:

  1. the Company announcing the Waiver granted, the reasons for seeking the Waiver, the conditions as required under Mainboard Listing Rule 107, and if the Waiver conditions have been satisfied. If the Waiver conditions have not been met on the date of the announcement, the Company must make an update announcement when the conditions have all been met; and
  2. the Company convening the annual general meeting by 30 September 2021.

The Company is, therefore, making this announcement and to state that the reason for seeking the Waiver was because the audit of its financial statements would not be completed in time for it to hold its AGM by 30 August 2021, as the Company's auditors required more time to assess the impairment worksheet and valuation reports prepared by independent valuers and sent through by the Company.

In the meantime, the Board wishes to advise shareholders and investors to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company. Persons who are in doubt as to the action they should take should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors, accountants or other professional advisers.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Allan Tan

Company Secretary

22 August 2020

Disclaimer

Renaissance United Limited published this content on 22 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2021 12:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
