RenaissanceRe : Financial Supplement December 2021
01/25/2022 | 05:21pm EST
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Contents
Page
Basis of Presentation
i
Financial Highlights
1
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
a. Consolidated Statements of Operations
2
b. Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Underwriting and Reserves
a. Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results
5
b. Segment Underwriting Results
6
c. Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results
7
d. Gross Premiums Written
8
e. Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses
9
f. Paid to Incurred Analysis
10
Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income
a. Fee Income
11
b. Noncontrolling Interests
12
c. DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations
13
Investments
a. Total Investment Result
14
b. Investment Portfolio - Composition
15
c. Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments
16
d. Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating
17
e. Retained Investment Information
18
Other Items
a. Earnings per Share
19
Comments on Regulation G
20
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Basis of Presentation
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "RenaissanceRe") is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
This financial supplement includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") including "operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," "operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted," "operating return on average common equity - annualized," "tangible book value per common share," "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends," "retained investment result" and "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." A reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G is presented in the attached supplemental financial data. See pages 20 through 24 for "Comments on Regulation G."
Cautionary Statement under "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; Statements made in this financial supplement contain information about the Company's future business prospects. These statements may be considered "forward-looking." These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding cautionary statements and factors affecting future results, please refer to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and prospectus supplement dated July 7, 2021.
All information contained herein is unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, amounts are in thousands of United States Dollars, except for share and per share amounts and ratio information. Certain prior period comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. This supplement is being provided for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with documents filed by RenaissanceRe with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10- K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the Company's website at www.renre.comfor further information about RenaissanceRe.
i
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Highlights
Gross premiums written
$
1,313,018
$
1,774,180
$
2,094,158
$
2,652,442
$
935,514
$
7,833,798
$
5,806,165
Underwriting income (loss)
$
276,661
$
(678,825)
$
328,976
$
(35,760)
$
(151,655)
$
(108,948)
$
(76,511)
Net investment income
$
80,483
$
78,267
$
80,925
$
79,804
$
81,717
$
319,479
$
354,038
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
(21,518)
(42,071)
191,018
(345,563)
258,745
(218,134)
820,636
Total investment result
$
58,965
$
36,196
$
271,943
$
(265,759)
$
340,462
$
101,345
$
1,174,674
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
210,917
$
(450,222)
$
456,818
$
(290,934)
$
189,812
$
(73,421)
$
731,482
common shareholders
Operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
213,692
$
(414,538)
$
278,050
$
4,395
$
(77,122)
$
81,599
$
14,640
common shareholders (1)
Per share data
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
4.65
$
(9.75)
$
9.36
$
(5.87)
$
3.75
$
(1.57)
$
15.34
common shareholders per common share - basic
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
4.65
$
(9.75)
$
9.35
$
(5.87)
$
3.74
$
(1.57)
$
15.31
common shareholders per common share - diluted
Operating income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
4.71
$
(8.98)
$
5.64
$
0.09
$
(1.59)
$
1.72
$
0.12
common shareholders per common share - diluted (1)
Book value per common share
$
132.17
$
128.91
$
139.35
$
131.15
$
138.46
$
132.17
$
138.46
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
126.27
$
123.24
$
133.75
$
125.73
$
133.09
$
126.27
$
133.09
Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated
$
149.79
$
146.40
$
156.55
$
148.17
$
155.17
$
149.79
$
155.17
dividends (1)
Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in
2.8 %
(7.6)%
6.7 %
(5.3)%
3.0 %
(4.0)%
17.9 %
accumulated dividends (1)
Financial ratios
Combined ratio
79.4 %
145.1 %
72.4 %
103.1 %
114.7 %
102.1 %
101.9 %
Return on average common equity - annualized
14.2 %
(28.4)%
27.6 %
(17.1)%
10.9 %
(1.1)%
11.7 %
Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)
14.4 %
(26.1)%
16.8 %
0.3 %
(4.4)%
1.3 %
0.2 %
Total investment return - annualized
1.1 %
0.7 %
5.2 %
(4.9)%
6.6 %
0.5 %
5.9 %
See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
1
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Revenues
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross premiums written
$
1,313,018
$
1,774,180
$
2,094,158
$
2,652,442
$
935,514
$
7,833,798
$
5,806,165
Net premiums written
$
1,116,560
$
1,486,440
$
1,512,292
$
1,824,083
$
746,311
$
5,939,375
$
4,096,333
Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums
224,730
19,825
(319,502)
(670,247)
282,774
(745,194)
(143,871)
Net premiums earned
1,341,290
1,506,265
1,192,790
1,153,836
1,029,085
5,194,181
3,952,462
Net investment income
80,483
78,267
80,925
79,804
81,717
319,479
354,038
Net foreign exchange gains (losses)
(16,697)
(4,755)
3,234
(22,788)
23,270
(41,006)
27,773
Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures
3,830
5,305
8,732
(5,558)
(1,868)
12,309
17,194
Other income (loss)
6,431
1,692
586
2,171
4,374
10,880
213
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
(21,518)
(42,071)
191,018
(345,563)
258,745
(218,134)
820,636
Total revenues
1,393,819
1,544,703
1,477,285
861,902
1,395,323
5,277,709
5,172,316
Expenses
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
690,970
1,798,045
520,021
867,051
901,353
3,876,087
2,924,609
Acquisition expenses
333,986
328,048
285,590
267,234
238,283
1,214,858
897,677
Operational expenses
39,673
58,997
58,203
55,311
41,104
212,184
206,687
Corporate expenses
10,426
10,196
10,125
10,405
21,031
41,152
96,970
Interest expense
11,872
11,919
11,833
11,912
11,841
47,536
50,453
Total expenses
1,086,927
2,207,205
885,772
1,211,913
1,213,612
5,391,817
4,176,396
Income (loss) before taxes
306,892
(662,502)
591,513
(350,011)
181,711
(114,108)
995,920
Income tax benefit (expense)
(18,616)
23,630
(13,862)
19,516
9,923
10,668
(2,862)
Net income (loss)
288,276
(638,872)
577,651
(330,495)
191,634
(103,440)
993,058
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
(68,516)
198,495
(113,544)
46,850
5,467
63,285
(230,653)
interests
Net income (loss) attributable to RenaissanceRe
219,760
(440,377)
464,107
(283,645)
197,101
(40,155)
762,405
Dividends on preference shares
(8,843)
(9,845)
(7,289)
(7,289)
(7,289)
(33,266)
(30,923)
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to
$
210,917
$
(450,222)
$
456,818
$
(290,934)
$
189,812
$
(73,421)
$
731,482
RenaissanceRe common shareholders
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
4.65
$
(9.75)
$
9.36
$
(5.87)
$
3.75
$
(1.57)
$
15.34
common shareholders per common share - basic
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
4.65
$
(9.75)
$
9.35
$
(5.87)
$
3.74
$
(1.57)
$
15.31
common shareholders per common share - diluted
Operating income (loss) available (attributable) to
RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share
$
4.71
$
(8.98)
$
5.64
$
0.09
$
(1.59)
$
1.72
$
0.12
- diluted (1)
Return on average common equity - annualized
14.2 %
(28.4)%
27.6 %
(17.1)%
10.9 %
(1.1)%
11.7 %
Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)
