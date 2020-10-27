Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.    RNR   BMG7496G1033

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.

(RNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RenaissanceRe : Financial Supplement September 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/27/2020 | 06:05pm EDT

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Contents

Page

Basis of Presentation

i

Financial Highlights

1

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

a. Consolidated Statements of Operations

2

b. Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Underwriting and Reserves

a. Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results

4

b. Segment Underwriting Results

6

c. Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results

7

d. Gross Premiums Written

8

e. Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses

9

f. Paid to Incurred Analysis

10

Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income

a. Fee Income

11

b. Noncontrolling Interests

12

c. DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations

13

Investments

a. Total Investment Result

14

b. Investment Portfolio - Composition

15

c. Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments

16

d. Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating

17

e. Retained Investment Information

18

Other Items

a. Earnings per Share

19

Comments on Regulation G

20

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Basis of Presentation

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "RenaissanceRe") is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

On March 22, 2019, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary RenaissanceRe Specialty Holdings (UK) Limited completed its previously announced purchase of all the share capital of RenaissanceRe Europe AG (formerly known as Tokio Millennium Re AG), RenaissanceRe (UK) Limited (formerly known as Tokio Millennium Re (UK) Limited) ("RenaissanceRe UK") and their subsidiaries (collectively, "TMR"). The three months ended June 30, 2019, was the first full period that reflected the results of TMR on the Company's results of operations. On August 18, 2020, the Company completed the sale of RenaissanceRe UK to an investment vehicle managed by AXA Liabilities Managers, an affiliate of AXA XL. This Financial Supplement should be read in that context.

This financial supplement includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S ("GAAP") including "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted," "operating return on average common equity - annualized," "tangible book value per common share," "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends," "retained investment result" and "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." A reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G is presented in the attached supplemental financial data. See pages 21 through 25 for "Comments on Regulation G."

Cautionary Statement under "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; Statements made in this financial supplement contain information about the Company's future business prospects. These statements may be considered "forward-looking." These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding cautionary statements and factors affecting future results, please refer to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and prospectus supplement dated June 4, 2020.

All information contained herein is unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, amounts are in thousands of United States Dollars, except for share and per share amounts and ratio information. Certain prior period comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. This supplement is being provided for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with documents filed by RenaissanceRe with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10- K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the Company's website at www.renre.comfor further information about RenaissanceRe.

i

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Highlights

Gross premiums written

$

1,143,058

$

1,701,872

$

2,025,721

$

905,479

$

861,068

$

4,870,651

$

3,902,271

Underwriting (loss) income

$

(206,072)

$

217,137

$

64,079

$

(65,157)

$

(3,368)

$

75,144

$

321,574

Net investment income

$

83,543

$

89,305

$

99,473

$

112,138

$

111,387

$

272,321

$

312,069

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

224,208

448,390

(110,707)

18,454

34,395

561,891

395,655

Total investment result

$

307,751

$

537,695

$

(11,234)

$

130,592

$

145,782

$

834,212

$

707,724

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe

$

47,799

$

575,845

$

(81,974)

$

33,773

$

36,698

$

541,670

$

678,269

common shareholders

Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(131,724)

$

190,076

$

33,410

$

12,623

$

32,681

$

91,762

$

385,128

common shareholders (1)

Per share data

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe

$

0.94

$

12.64

$

(1.89)

$

0.77

$

0.83

$

11.60

$

15.58

common shareholders per common share - basic

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe

$

0.94

$

12.63

$

(1.89)

$

0.77

$

0.83

$

11.58

$

15.57

common shareholders per common share - diluted

Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(2.64)

$

4.06

$

0.76

$

0.28

$

0.73

$

1.84

$

8.76

common shareholders per common share - diluted (1)

Book value per common share

$

135.13

$

134.27

$

117.15

$

120.53

$

120.07

$

135.13

$

120.07

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

129.60

$

128.71

$

110.69

$

114.03

$

113.52

$

129.60

$

113.52

Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated

$

151.33

$

150.09

$

131.72

$

134.71

$

133.86

$

151.33

$

133.86

dividends (1)

Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in

1.0 %

16.6 %

(2.6)%

0.7 %

1.1 %

14.6 %

17.1 %

accumulated dividends (1)

Financial ratios

Combined ratio

120.6 %

78.5 %

93.0 %

106.7 %

100.4 %

97.4 %

86.4 %

Return on average common equity - annualized

2.8 %

38.5 %

(6.3)%

2.5 %

2.8 %

12.0 %

18.2 %

Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)

(7.7)%

12.7 %

2.6 %

0.9 %

2.5 %

2.0 %

10.2 %

Total investment return - annualized

6.2 %

11.8 %

(0.1)%

3.1 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

6.0 %

  1. See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

1

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Revenues

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Gross premiums written

$

1,143,058

$

1,701,872

$

2,025,721

$

905,479

$

861,068

$

4,870,651

$

3,902,271

Net premiums written

$

899,411

$

1,180,803

$

1,269,808

$

725,367

$

704,130

$

3,350,022

$

2,656,126

Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums

100,772

(170,707)

(356,710)

244,758

202,618

(426,645)

(287,848)

Net premiums earned

1,000,183

1,010,096

913,098

970,125

906,748

2,923,377

2,368,278

Net investment income

83,543

89,305

99,473

112,138

111,387

272,321

312,069

Net foreign exchange gains (losses)

17,426

(7,195)

(5,728)

(1,126)

(8,275)

4,503

(1,812)

Equity in earnings of other ventures

5,457

9,041

4,564

5,874

5,877

19,062

17,350

Other income (loss)

1,476

(1,201)

(4,436)

(160)

1,016

(4,161)

5,109

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments

224,208

448,390

(110,707)

18,454

34,395

561,891

395,655

Total revenues

1,332,293

1,548,436

896,264

1,105,305

1,051,148

3,776,993

3,096,649

Expenses

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

942,030

510,272

570,954

762,093

654,520

2,023,256

1,334,928

Acquisition expenses

215,180

233,610

210,604

208,618

202,181

659,394

553,614

Operational expenses

49,045

49,077

67,461

64,571

53,415

165,583

158,162

Corporate expenses

48,050

11,898

15,991

17,642

13,844

75,939

76,480

Interest expense

11,843

11,842

14,927

15,496

15,580

38,612

42,868

Total expenses

1,266,148

816,699

879,937

1,068,420

939,540

2,962,784

2,166,052

Income before taxes

66,145

731,737

16,327

36,885

111,608

814,209

930,597

Income tax benefit (expense)

8,244

(29,875)

8,846

3,455

(3,664)

(12,785)

(20,670)

Net income

74,389

701,862

25,173

40,340

107,944

801,424

909,927

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

(19,301)

(118,728)

(98,091)

2,622

(62,057)

(236,120)

(204,091)

interests

Net income (loss) attributable to RenaissanceRe

55,088

583,134

(72,918)

42,962

45,887

565,304

705,836

Dividends on preference shares

(7,289)

(7,289)

(9,056)

(9,189)

(9,189)

(23,634)

(27,567)

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to

$

47,799

$

575,845

$

(81,974)

$

33,773

$

36,698

$

541,670

$

678,269

RenaissanceRe common shareholders

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe

$

0.94

$

12.64

$

(1.89)

$

0.77

$

0.83

$

11.60

$

15.58

common shareholders per common share - basic

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe

$

0.94

$

12.63

$

(1.89)

$

0.77

$

0.83

$

11.58

$

15.57

common shareholders per common share - diluted

Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to

RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share

$

(2.64)

$

4.06

$

0.76

$

0.28

$

0.73

$

1.84

$

8.76

- diluted (1)

Return on average common equity - annualized

2.8 %

38.5 %

(6.3)%

2.5 %

2.8 %

12.0 %

18.2 %

Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)

(7.7)%

12.7 %

2.6 %

0.9 %

2.5 %

2.0 %

10.2 %

2

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

Assets

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value

$

13,391,318

$

12,495,135

$

11,045,801

$

11,171,655

$

11,386,228

Short term investments, at fair value

5,158,961

5,570,804

5,263,242

4,566,277

4,116,156

Equity investments trading, at fair value

547,381

470,087

360,444

436,931

379,422

Other investments, at fair value

1,122,683

1,093,338

1,058,714

1,087,377

962,109

Investments in other ventures, under equity method

98,990

94,285

90,396

106,549

103,978

Total investments

20,319,333

19,723,649

17,818,597

17,368,789

16,947,893

Cash and cash equivalents

1,287,378

1,185,844

896,216

1,379,068

871,251

Premiums receivable

3,337,120

3,519,965

3,105,441

2,599,896

2,799,954

Prepaid reinsurance premiums

1,082,270

1,266,203

1,151,926

767,781

972,047

Reinsurance recoverable

2,883,808

2,774,358

2,765,583

2,791,297

2,438,299

Accrued investment income

71,947

70,004

73,496

72,461

73,509

Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired

697,346

734,286

739,875

663,991

708,258

Receivable for investments sold

752,936

648,458

341,786

78,369

225,147

Other assets

306,265

298,396

312,523

346,216

344,593

Goodwill and other intangibles

257,437

258,591

260,076

262,226

263,259

Total assets

$

30,995,840

$

30,479,754

$

27,465,519

$

26,330,094

$

25,644,210

Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Reserve for claims and claim expenses

$

9,900,615

$

9,365,469

$

9,406,707

$

9,384,349

$

8,602,437

Unearned premiums

3,276,156

3,549,641

3,245,914

2,530,975

2,967,535

Debt

1,135,740

1,135,216

1,134,695

1,384,105

1,383,498

Reinsurance balances payable

3,915,804

4,094,027

3,775,375

2,830,691

2,910,601

Payable for investments purchased

1,597,893

1,259,116

636,136

225,275

654,685

Other liabilities

391,494

342,014

351,320

932,024

395,186

Total liabilities

20,217,702

19,745,483

18,550,147

17,287,419

16,913,942

Redeemable noncontrolling interest

3,387,317

3,387,099

3,231,846

3,071,308

2,779,033

Shareholders' Equity

Preference shares

525,000

525,000

525,000

650,000

650,000

Common shares

50,810

50,811

44,034

44,148

44,152

Additional paid-in capital

1,615,328

1,602,738

502,608

568,277

560,166

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(2,083)

(3,066)

(1,664)

(1,939)

4,988

Retained earnings

5,201,766

5,171,689

4,613,548

4,710,881

4,691,929

Total shareholders' equity attributable to RenaissanceRe

7,390,821

7,347,172

5,683,526

5,971,367

5,951,235

Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity

$

30,995,840

$

30,479,754

$

27,465,519

$

26,330,094

$

25,644,210

Book value per common share

$

135.13

$

134.27

$

117.15

$

120.53

$

120.07

3

Underwriting and Reserves

Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Property

Casualty and

Other

Total

Specialty

Gross premiums written

$

427,765

$

715,293

$

-

$

1,143,058

Net premiums written

$

378,708

$

520,703

$

-

$

899,411

Net premiums earned

$

516,623

$

483,560

$

-

$

1,000,183

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

590,958

351,052

20

942,030

Acquisition expenses

98,545

116,636

(1)

215,180

Operational expenses

33,672

15,319

54

49,045

Underwriting (loss) income

$

(206,552)

$

553

$

(73)

$

(206,072)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year

$

629,827

$

366,080

$

-

$

995,907

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years

(38,869)

(15,028)

20

(53,877)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

590,958

$

351,052

$

20

$

942,030

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

121.9 %

75.7 %

99.6 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

(7.5)%

(3.1)%

(5.4)%

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

114.4 %

72.6 %

94.2 %

Underwriting expense ratio

25.6 %

27.3 %

26.4 %

Combined ratio

140.0 %

99.9 %

120.6 %

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Property

Casualty and

Other

Total

Specialty

Gross premiums written

$

314,400

$

546,668

$

-

$

861,068

Net premiums written

$

302,982

$

401,148

$

-

$

704,130

Net premiums earned

$

444,332

$

462,416

$

-

$

906,748

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

338,260

316,099

161

654,520

Acquisition expenses

79,521

122,654

6

202,181

Operational expenses

34,238

19,198

(21)

53,415

Underwriting (loss) income

$

(7,687)

$

4,465

$

(146)

$

(3,368)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year

$

345,880

$

319,087

$

-

$

664,967

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years

(7,620)

(2,988)

161

(10,447)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

338,260

$

316,099

$

161

$

654,520

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

77.8 %

69.0 %

73.3 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

(1.7)%

(0.6)%

(1.1)%

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

76.1 %

68.4 %

72.2 %

Underwriting expense ratio

25.6 %

30.6 %

28.2 %

Combined ratio

101.7 %

99.0 %

100.4 %

4

Underwriting and Reserves

Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Property

Casualty and

Other

Total

Specialty

Gross premiums written

$

2,690,827

$

2,179,824

$

-

$

4,870,651

Net premiums written

$

1,757,427

$

1,592,595

$

-

$

3,350,022

Net premiums earned

$

1,429,074

$

1,494,303

$

-

$

2,923,377

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

899,860

1,123,527

(131)

2,023,256

Acquisition expenses

278,668

380,726

-

659,394

Operational expenses

109,335

56,195

53

165,583

Underwriting income (loss)

$

141,211

$

(66,145)

$

78

$

75,144

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year

$

931,285

$

1,147,354

$

-

$

2,078,639

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years

(31,425)

(23,827)

(131)

(55,383)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

899,860

$

1,123,527

$

(131)

$

2,023,256

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

65.2 %

76.8 %

71.1 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

(2.2)%

(1.6)%

(1.9)%

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

63.0 %

75.2 %

69.2 %

Underwriting expense ratio

27.1 %

29.2 %

28.2 %

Combined ratio

90.1 %

104.4 %

97.4 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Property

Casualty and

Other

Total

Specialty

Gross premiums written

$

2,185,984

$

1,716,287

$

-

$

3,902,271

Net premiums written

$

1,411,327

$

1,244,799

$

-

$

2,656,126

Net premiums earned

$

1,160,090

$

1,208,188

$

-

$

2,368,278

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

541,217

793,533

178

1,334,928

Acquisition expenses

222,971

330,829

(186)

553,614

Operational expenses

99,546

58,603

13

158,162

Underwriting income (loss)

$

296,356

$

25,223

$

(5)

$

321,574

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year

$

536,197

$

813,251

$

-

$

1,349,448

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years

5,020

(19,718)

178

(14,520)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

541,217

$

793,533

$

178

$

1,334,928

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

46.2 %

67.3 %

57.0 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

0.5 %

(1.6)%

(0.6)%

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

46.7 %

65.7 %

56.4 %

Underwriting expense ratio

27.8 %

32.2 %

30.0 %

Combined ratio

74.5 %

97.9 %

86.4 %

5

Underwriting and Reserves

Segment Underwriting Results

Three months ended

Property Segment

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Gross premiums written

$

427,765

$

1,042,536

$

1,220,526

$

245,001

$

314,400

Net premiums written

$

378,708

$

704,138

$

674,581

$

242,932

$

302,982

Net premiums earned

$

516,623

$

491,116

$

421,335

$

467,404

$

444,332

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

590,958

164,050

144,852

424,207

338,260

Acquisition expenses

98,545

94,772

85,351

90,790

79,521

Operational expenses

33,672

31,656

44,007

39,469

34,238

Underwriting (loss) income

$

(206,552)

$

200,638

$

147,125

$

(87,062)

$

(7,687)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year

$

629,827

$

170,614

$

130,844

$

432,160

$

345,880

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years

(38,869)

(6,564)

14,008

(7,953)

(7,620)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

590,958

$

164,050

$

144,852

$

424,207

$

338,260

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

121.9 %

34.7 %

31.1 %

92.5 %

77.8 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

(7.5)%

(1.3)%

3.3 %

(1.7)%

(1.7)%

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

114.4 %

33.4 %

34.4 %

90.8 %

76.1 %

Underwriting expense ratio

25.6 %

25.7 %

30.7 %

27.8 %

25.6 %

Combined ratio

140.0 %

59.1 %

65.1 %

118.6 %

101.7 %

Three months ended

Casualty and Specialty Segment

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Gross premiums written

$

715,293

$

659,336

$

805,195

$

660,478

$

546,668

Net premiums written

$

520,703

$

476,665

$

595,227

$

482,435

$

401,148

Net premiums earned

$

483,560

$

518,980

$

491,763

$

502,721

$

462,416

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

351,052

346,266

426,209

338,104

316,099

Acquisition expenses

116,636

138,837

125,253

117,849

122,654

Operational expenses

15,319

17,422

23,454

25,943

19,198

Underwriting income (loss)

$

553

$

16,455

$

(83,153)

$

20,825

$

4,465

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year

$

366,080

$

355,064

$

426,210

$

342,268

$

319,087

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years

(15,028)

(8,798)

(1)

(4,164)

(2,988)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

351,052

$

346,266

$

426,209

$

338,104

$

316,099

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

75.7 %

68.4 %

86.7 %

68.1 %

69.0 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

(3.1)%

(1.7)%

- %

(0.8)%

(0.6)%

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

72.6 %

66.7 %

86.7 %

67.3 %

68.4 %

Underwriting expense ratio

27.3 %

30.1 %

30.2 %

28.6 %

30.6 %

Combined ratio

99.9 %

96.8 %

116.9 %

95.9 %

99.0 %

6

Underwriting and Reserves

Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Catastrophe

Other Property

Total

Catastrophe

Other Property

Total

Gross premiums written

$

179,689

$

248,076

$

427,765

$

102,779

$

211,621

$

314,400

Net premiums written

$

146,377

$

232,331

$

378,708

$

96,264

$

206,718

$

302,982

Net premiums earned

$

302,946

$

213,677

$

516,623

$

241,408

$

202,924

$

444,332

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

415,998

174,960

590,958

159,510

178,750

338,260

Acquisition expenses

37,481

61,064

98,545

30,074

49,447

79,521

Operational expenses

28,477

5,195

33,672

27,682

6,556

34,238

Underwriting (loss) income

$

(179,010)

$

(27,542)

$

(206,552)

$

24,142

$

(31,829)

$

(7,687)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year

$

449,243

$

180,584

$

629,827

$

193,002

$

152,878

$

345,880

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years

(33,245)

(5,624)

(38,869)

(33,492)

25,872

(7,620)

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

415,998

$

174,960

$

590,958

$

159,510

$

178,750

$

338,260

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

148.3 %

84.5 %

121.9 %

79.9 %

75.3 %

77.8 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

(11.0)%

(2.6)%

(7.5)%

(13.8)%

12.8 %

(1.7)%

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

137.3 %

81.9 %

114.4 %

66.1 %

88.1 %

76.1 %

Underwriting expense ratio

21.8 %

31.0 %

25.6 %

23.9 %

27.6 %

25.6 %

Combined ratio

159.1 %

112.9 %

140.0 %

90.0 %

115.7 %

101.7 %

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Catastrophe

Other Property

Total

Catastrophe

Other Property

Total

Gross premiums written

$

1,827,665

$

863,162

$

2,690,827

$

1,550,648

$

635,336

$

2,185,984

Net premiums written

$

1,015,184

$

742,243

$

1,757,427

$

859,408

$

551,919

$

1,411,327

Net premiums earned

$

769,119

$

659,955

$

1,429,074

$

644,172

$

515,918

$

1,160,090

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

436,415

463,445

899,860

183,273

357,944

541,217

Acquisition expenses

97,915

180,753

278,668

89,480

133,491

222,971

Operational expenses

89,675

19,660

109,335

80,131

19,415

99,546

Underwriting income (loss)

$

145,114

$

(3,903)

$

141,211

$

291,288

$

5,068

$

296,356

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year

$

510,153

$

421,132

$

931,285

$

234,667

$

301,530

$

536,197

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years

(73,738)

42,313

(31,425)

(51,394)

56,414

5,020

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

436,415

$

463,445

$

899,860

$

183,273

$

357,944

$

541,217

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

66.3 %

63.8 %

65.2 %

36.4 %

58.4 %

46.2 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

(9.6)%

6.4 %

(2.2)%

(7.9)%

11.0 %

0.5 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

56.7 %

70.2 %

63.0 %

28.5 %

69.4 %

46.7 %

Underwriting expense ratio

24.4 %

30.4 %

27.1 %

26.3 %

29.6 %

27.8 %

Combined ratio

81.1 %

100.6 %

90.1 %

54.8 %

99.0 %

74.5 %

7

Underwriting and Reserves

Gross Premiums Written

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Property Segment

Catastrophe

$

179,689

$

711,786

$

936,190

$

44,824

$

102,779

$

1,827,665

$

1,550,648

Other property

248,076

330,750

284,336

200,177

211,621

863,162

635,336

Property segment gross premiums written

$

427,765

$

1,042,536

$

1,220,526

$

245,001

$

314,400

$

2,690,827

$

2,185,984

Casualty and Specialty Segment

General casualty (1)

$

260,265

$

206,666

$

246,667

$

197,338

$

191,447

$

713,598

$

610,563

Professional liability (2)

175,459

222,737

230,487

189,838

151,754

628,683

460,912

Financial lines (3)

143,455

101,635

147,079

126,983

111,459

392,169

330,017

Other (4)

136,114

128,298

180,962

146,319

92,008

445,374

314,795

Casualty and Specialty segment gross premiums

$

715,293

$

659,336

$

805,195

$

660,478

$

546,668

$

2,179,824

$

1,716,287

written

  1. Includes automobile liability, casualty clash, employer's liability, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation and general liability.
  2. Includes directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity.
  3. Includes financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety and trade credit.
  4. Includes accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite and terrorism. Lines of business such as regional multi-line and whole account may have characteristics of various other classes of business, and are allocated accordingly.

8

Underwriting and Reserves

Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses

Case

Additional

Case

IBNR

Total

September 30, 2020

Reserves

Reserves

Property

$

1,037,526

$

1,752,260

$

1,238,478

$

4,028,264

Casualty and Specialty

1,625,554

123,001

4,123,464

5,872,019

Other

332

-

-

332

Total

$

2,663,412

$

1,875,261

$

5,361,942

$

9,900,615

June 30, 2020

Property

$

1,095,511

$

1,650,244

$

842,395

$

3,588,150

Casualty and Specialty

1,682,299

127,588

3,967,100

5,776,987

Other

332

-

-

332

Total

$

2,778,142

$

1,777,832

$

4,809,495

$

9,365,469

March 31, 2020

Property

$

1,095,840

$

1,707,754

$

958,827

$

3,762,421

Casualty and Specialty

1,644,402

105,505

3,894,049

5,643,956

Other

330

-

-

330

Total

$

2,740,572

$

1,813,259

$

4,852,876

$

9,406,707

December 31, 2019

Property

$

1,253,406

$

1,631,223

$

1,189,221

$

4,073,850

Casualty and Specialty

1,596,426

129,720

3,583,913

5,310,059

Other

440

-

-

440

Total

$

2,850,272

$

1,760,943

$

4,773,134

$

9,384,349

September 30, 2019

Property

$

1,170,009

$

1,493,600

$

916,314

$

3,579,923

Casualty and Specialty

1,475,505

151,555

3,389,344

5,016,404

Other

2,944

-

3,166

6,110

Total

$

2,648,458

$

1,645,155

$

4,308,824

$

8,602,437

9

Underwriting and Reserves

Paid to Incurred Analysis

Three months ended September 30, 2020

Three months ended September 30, 2019

Gross

Recoveries

Net

Gross

Recoveries

Net

Reserve for claims and claim expenses, beginning of period

$

9,365,469

$

2,774,358

$

6,591,111

$

8,484,848

$

2,865,150

$

5,619,698

Incurred claims and claim expenses

Current year

1,301,183

305,276

995,907

800,627

135,660

664,967

Prior years

(109,051)

(55,174)

(53,877)

(85,913)

(75,466)

(10,447)

Total incurred claims and claim expenses

1,192,132

250,102

942,030

714,714

60,194

654,520

Paid claims and claim expenses

Current year

140,093

10,505

129,588

82,427

6,288

76,139

Prior years

397,448

112,350

285,098

472,148

479,170

(7,022)

Total paid claims and claim expenses

537,541

122,855

414,686

554,575

485,458

69,117

Foreign exchange (1)

39,381

(14,149)

53,530

(42,550)

(1,587)

(40,963)

Amounts disposed of (2)

(158,826)

(3,648)

(155,178)

-

-

-

Reserve for claims and claim expenses, end of period

$

9,900,615

$

2,883,808

$

7,016,807

$

8,602,437

$

2,438,299

$

6,164,138

Nine months ended September 30, 2020

Nine months ended September 30, 2019

Gross

Recoveries

Net

Gross

Recoveries

Net

Reserve for claims and claim expenses, beginning of period

$

9,384,349

$

2,791,297

$

6,593,052

$

6,076,271

$

2,372,221

$

3,704,050

Incurred claims and claim expenses

Current year

2,742,093

663,454

2,078,639

1,627,026

277,578

1,349,448

Prior years

(155,020)

(99,637)

(55,383)

177,863

192,383

(14,520)

Total incurred claims and claim expenses

2,587,073

563,817

2,023,256

1,804,889

469,961

1,334,928

Paid claims and claim expenses

Current year

206,585

15,372

191,213

138,368

9,897

128,471

Prior years

1,734,473

441,459

1,293,014

1,484,390

920,851

563,539

Total paid claims and claim expenses

1,941,058

456,831

1,484,227

1,622,758

930,748

692,010

Foreign exchange (1)

29,077

(10,827)

39,904

(44,175)

(2,570)

(41,605)

Amounts disposed of (2)

(158,826)

(3,648)

(155,178)

-

-

-

Amounts acquired (3)

-

-

-

2,388,210

529,435

1,858,775

Reserve for claims and claim expenses, end of period

$

9,900,615

$

2,883,808

$

7,016,807

$

8,602,437

$

2,438,299

$

6,164,138

  1. Reflects the impact of the foreign exchange revaluation of the net reserve for claims and claim expenses denominated in non-U.S. dollars as at the balance sheet date.
  2. Represents the fair value of RenaissanceRe UK's reserve for claims and claim expenses, net of reinsurance recoverables, disposed of on August 18, 2020.
  3. Represents the fair value of TMR's reserve for claims and claim expenses, net of reinsurance recoverables, acquired at March 22, 2019.

10

Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income

Fee Income

The table below reflects the total fee income earned through third-party capital management as well as various joint ventures and certain structured retrocession agreements to which the Company is a party. Joint ventures include DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. ("DaVinciRe"), Top Layer Reinsurance Ltd., Vermeer Reinsurance Ltd. ("Vermeer") and certain entities investing in Langhorne Holdings LLC. Managed funds include RenaissanceRe Upsilon Fund Ltd. and RenaissanceRe Medici Fund Ltd. ("Medici"). Structured reinsurance products and other include certain other vehicles and reinsurance contracts which transfer risk to capital.

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Management fee income

Joint ventures

$

13,070

$

12,190

$

11,781

$

11,858

$

11,434

$

37,041

$

30,688

Structured reinsurance products and other

8,785

8,739

8,597

8,252

8,765

26,121

26,986

Managed funds

8,610

6,508

6,418

3,814

4,558

21,536

14,822

Total management fee income

30,465

27,437

26,796

23,924

24,757

84,698

72,496

Performance fee income (loss)

Joint ventures

(1,842)

6,165

7,828

(3,374)

5,278

12,151

13,034

Structured reinsurance products and other

(10,414)

7,994

8,375

(5,314)

275

5,955

13,007

Managed funds

175

3,914

2,363

(2,036)

1,688

6,452

2,456

Total performance fee income (loss) (1)

(12,081)

18,073

18,566

(10,724)

7,241

24,558

28,497

Total fee income

$

18,384

$

45,510

$

45,362

$

13,200

$

31,998

$

109,256

$

100,993

  1. Performance fees are based on the performance of the individual vehicles or products, and may be negative in a particular period if, for example, large losses occur, which can potentially result in no performance fees or the reversal of previously accrued performance fees.

11

Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income

Noncontrolling Interests

The Company consolidates the results of certain of its joint ventures and managed capital vehicles, namely, DaVinciRe, Medici and Vermeer (collectively, the "Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures"), on its consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated balance sheets represents the portion of the net assets of the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures attributable to third-party investors in these Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures. Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of operations represents the portion of the (income) loss associated with the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures included on the Company's consolidated statements of operations that is attributable to third-party investors in these Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures.

A summary of the redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of operations is set forth below:

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - DaVinciRe

$

26,616

$

(88,374)

$

(84,906)

$

25,862

$

(30,558)

$

(146,664)

$

(152,946)

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Medici

(33,963)

(13,151)

4,678

(6,363)

(15,211)

(42,436)

(19,396)

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Vermeer

(11,954)

(17,203)

(17,863)

(16,877)

(16,288)

(47,020)

(31,749)

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable

$

(19,301)

$

(118,728)

$

(98,091)

$

2,622

$

(62,057)

$

(236,120)

$

(204,091)

noncontrolling interests (1)

  1. A negative number in the table above represents net income earned by the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures allocated to third-party investors. Conversely, a positive number represents net losses incurred by the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures allocated to third-party investors.

A summary of the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests on its consolidated balance sheets is set forth below:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - DaVinciRe

$ 1,594,683

$ 1,621,300

$ 1,533,085

$ 1,435,581

$ 1,462,677

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Medici

696,999

682,118

677,283

632,112

534,618

Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Vermeer

1,095,635

1,083,681

1,021,478

1,003,615

781,738

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

$ 3,387,317

$ 3,387,099

$ 3,231,846

$ 3,071,308

$ 2,779,033

A summary of the redeemable noncontrolling economic ownership of third parties in the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures is set forth below:

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

DaVinciRe

78.6 %

78.6 %

78.6 %

78.1 %

78.1 %

Medici

88.5 %

88.6 %

88.8 %

87.9 %

86.3 %

Vermeer

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

12

Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income

DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Revenues

Gross premiums written

$

77,866

$

222,306

$

255,640

$

15,566

$

32,986

$

555,812

$

425,152

Net premiums written

$

78,025

$

177,116

$

241,641

$

15,210

$

30,605

$

496,782

$

363,918

Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums

62,486

(58,172)

(135,933)

90,674

63,671

(131,619)

(104,692)

Net premiums earned

140,511

118,944

105,708

105,884

94,276

365,163

259,226

Net investment income

9,339

11,557

15,087

13,506

13,813

35,983

40,233

Net foreign exchange (losses) gains

(511)

8

(1,180)

(399)

(174)

(1,683)

(1,366)

Other income

-

-

-

-

-

-

344

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on

5,439

34,674

18,529

(1,307)

6,493

58,642

49,842

investments

Total revenues

154,778

165,183

138,144

117,684

114,408

458,105

348,279

Expenses

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

171,271

9,829

(13,726)

135,397

45,325

167,374

59,974

Acquisition expenses

2,384

29,208

30,112

1,313

15,762

61,704

53,939

Operational and corporate expenses

13,123

11,862

11,889

12,238

12,139

36,874

32,566

Interest expense

1,859

1,859

1,858

1,859

1,859

5,576

5,575

Total expenses

188,637

52,758

30,133

150,807

75,085

271,528

152,054

(Loss) income before taxes

(33,859)

112,425

108,011

(33,123)

39,323

186,577

196,225

Income tax (expense) benefit

-

(2)

2

(6)

(177)

-

(76)

Net (loss) income (attributable) available to

$

(33,859)

$

112,423

$

108,013

$

(33,129)

$

39,146

$

186,577

$

196,149

DaVinciRe common shareholders

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident

$

196,188

$

14,728

$

4,967

$

113,743

$

80,022

$

215,883

$

95,945

year

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident

(24,917)

(4,899)

(18,693)

21,654

(34,697)

(48,509)

(35,971)

years

Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total

$

171,271

$

9,829

$

(13,726)

$

135,397

$

45,325

$

167,374

$

59,974

Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year

139.6 %

12.4 %

4.7 %

107.4 %

84.9 %

59.1 %

37.0 %

Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years

(17.7)%

(4.1)%

(17.7)%

20.5 %

(36.8)%

(13.3)%

(13.9)%

Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year

121.9 %

8.3 %

(13.0)%

127.9 %

48.1 %

45.8 %

23.1 %

Underwriting expense ratio

11.0 %

34.5 %

39.7 %

12.8 %

29.6 %

27.0 %

33.4 %

Combined ratio

132.9 %

42.8 %

26.7 %

140.7 %

77.7 %

72.8 %

56.5 %

13

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Investments

Total Investment Result

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Fixed maturity investments trading

$

68,022

$

69,943

$

73,338

$

85,937

$

82,977

$

211,303

$

232,566

Short term investments

1,611

6,049

12,092

11,552

15,061

19,752

44,712

Equity investments trading

1,559

1,666

1,551

1,539

1,326

4,776

3,269

Other investments

Catastrophe bonds

13,626

13,519

14,139

12,870

12,812

41,284

33,284

Other

2,598

1,107

1,629

2,221

2,672

5,334

6,226

Cash and cash equivalents

441

837

1,504

1,875

1,978

2,782

5,801

87,857

93,121

104,253

115,994

116,826

285,231

325,858

Investment expenses

(4,314)

(3,816)

(4,780)

(3,856)

(5,439)

(12,910)

(13,789)

Net investment income

83,543

89,305

99,473

112,138

111,387

272,321

312,069

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on:

Fixed maturity investments trading (1)

78,348

322,711

101,221

(48,146)

57,502

502,280

346,123

Equity investments trading (1)

119,622

113,506

(151,882)

66,043

(25,564)

81,246

50,463

Other investments

Catastrophe bonds

12,611

4,452

(14,352)

(4,522)

9,242

2,711

(4,870)

Other

13,627

7,721

(45,694)

5,079

(6,785)

(24,346)

3,939

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on

224,208

448,390

(110,707)

18,454

34,395

561,891

395,655

investments

Total investment result

$

307,751

$

537,695

$

(11,234)

$

130,592

$

145,782

$

834,212

$

707,724

Total investment return - annualized

6.2 %

11.8 %

(0.1)%

3.1 %

3.6 %

5.8 %

6.0 %

  1. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments trading includes the impacts of interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments trading includes the impact of equity futures.

14

Investments

Investment Portfolio - Composition

Type of Investment

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

U.S. treasuries

$

4,350,971

21.4 %

$

4,258,675

21.6 %

$

3,915,130

22.0 %

$

4,467,345

25.7 %

$

4,314,006

25.4 %

Agencies

437,681

2.1 %

505,038

2.6 %

537,490

3.1 %

343,031

1.9 %

507,903

3.0 %

Municipal

-

- %

-

- %

-

- %

-

- %

1,629

- %

Non-U.S. government

568,960

2.8 %

584,206

3.0 %

635,282

3.6 %

497,392

2.9 %

379,154

2.2 %

Non-U.S.government-backed corporate

401,449

2.0 %

314,833

1.6 %

283,577

1.6 %

321,356

1.9 %

263,170

1.6 %

Corporate

4,655,765

22.9 %

4,428,553

22.5 %

3,259,780

18.3 %

3,075,660

17.7 %

3,453,222

20.4 %

Agency mortgage-backed

1,086,474

5.3 %

985,851

5.0 %

1,056,272

5.9 %

1,148,499

6.6 %

1,248,722

7.4 %

Non-agencymortgage-backed

293,953

1.4 %

276,300

1.4 %

275,026

1.6 %

294,604

1.7 %

261,850

1.5 %

Commercial mortgage-backed

788,995

3.9 %

591,238

3.0 %

540,502

3.0 %

468,698

2.7 %

406,268

2.4 %

Asset-backed

807,070

4.0 %

550,441

2.8 %

542,742

3.1 %

555,070

3.2 %

550,304

3.3 %

Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value

13,391,318

65.8 %

12,495,135

63.5 %

11,045,801

62.2 %

11,171,655

64.3 %

11,386,228

67.2 %

Short term investments, at fair value

5,158,961

25.4 %

5,570,804

28.2 %

5,263,242

29.4 %

4,566,277

26.3 %

4,116,156

24.3 %

Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term

18,550,279

91.2 %

18,065,939

91.7 %

16,309,043

91.6 %

15,737,932

90.6 %

15,502,384

91.5 %

investments, at fair value

Equity investments trading, at fair value

547,381

2.7 %

470,087

2.4 %

360,444

2.0 %

436,931

2.5 %

379,422

2.2 %

Other investments, at fair value

1,122,683

5.5 %

1,093,338

5.5 %

1,058,714

5.9 %

1,087,377

6.3 %

962,109

5.7 %

Total managed investment portfolio

20,220,343

99.4 %

19,629,364

99.6 %

17,728,201

99.5 %

17,262,240

99.4 %

16,843,915

99.4 %

Investments in other ventures, under equity method

98,990

0.6 %

94,285

0.4 %

90,396

0.5 %

106,549

0.6 %

103,978

0.6 %

Total investments

$

20,319,333

100.0 %

$

19,723,649

100.0 %

$

17,818,597

100.0 %

$

17,368,789

100.0 %

$

16,947,893

100.0 %

15

Investments

Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments

Credit Quality of Fixed Maturity Investments

September 30, 2020

June 30, 2020

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

AAA

$

1,972,894

14.7 %

$

1,392,417

11.1 %

$

1,590,824

14.4 %

$

1,338,265

12.0 %

$

1,215,518

10.7 %

AA

6,721,098

50.2 %

6,670,927

53.4 %

6,212,689

56.3 %

6,677,219

59.8 %

6,699,860

58.8 %

A

1,777,861

13.3 %

1,864,066

14.9 %

1,491,504

13.5 %

1,453,212

13.0 %

1,671,934

14.7 %

BBB

1,648,049

12.3 %

1,433,297

11.5 %

915,375

8.3 %

874,730

7.8 %

967,928

8.5 %

Non-investment grade and not rated

1,271,416

9.5 %

1,134,428

9.1 %

835,409

7.5 %

828,229

7.4 %

830,988

7.3 %

Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value

$

13,391,318

100.0 %

$

12,495,135

100.0 %

$

11,045,801

100.0 %

$

11,171,655

100.0 %

$

11,386,228

100.0 %

Maturity Profile of Fixed Maturity Investments

Due in less than one year

$

621,610

4.6 %

$

638,686

5.1 %

$

723,397

6.5 %

$

544,636

4.9 %

$

603,806

5.3 %

Due after one through five years

5,749,128

43.0 %

5,513,103

44.1 %

5,039,456

45.7 %

5,522,769

49.4 %

5,893,946

51.8 %

Due after five through ten years

3,374,898

25.2 %

3,312,749

26.6 %

2,612,031

23.7 %

2,420,602

21.7 %

2,232,264

19.6 %

Due after ten years

669,190

5.0 %

626,768

5.0 %

256,375

2.3 %

216,777

1.9 %

189,068

1.7 %

Mortgage-backed securities

2,169,422

16.2 %

1,853,388

14.8 %

1,871,800

16.9 %

1,911,801

17.1 %

1,916,840

16.8 %

Asset-backed securities

807,070

6.0 %

550,441

4.4 %

542,742

4.9 %

555,070

5.0 %

550,304

4.8 %

Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value

$

13,391,318

100.0 %

$

12,495,135

100.0 %

$

11,045,801

100.0 %

$

11,171,655

100.0 %

$

11,386,228

100.0 %

16

Investments

Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating

Credit Rating (1)

Weighted

Non-

Amortized

Average

September 30, 2020

Fair Value

Yield to

AAA

AA

A

BBB

Investment

Not Rated

Cost

Maturity

Grade

Short term investments

$

5,158,961

$

5,158,961

0.1 %

$4,975,689

$

175,067

$

1,829

$

2,312

$

3,921

$

143

100.0 %

96.5 %

3.4 %

- %

- %

0.1 %

- %

Fixed maturity investments

U.S. treasuries

4,223,245

4,350,971

0.3 %

-

4,350,971

-

-

-

-

Agencies

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac

270,662

270,612

0.7 %

-

270,612

-

-

-

-

Other agencies

163,218

167,069

0.9 %

-

167,069

-

-

-

-

Total agencies

433,880

437,681

0.8 %

-

437,681

-

-

-

-

Non-U.S. government

558,934

568,960

0.7 %

394,217

132,346

32,059

8,547

1,654

137

Non-U.S.government-backed corporate

397,261

401,449

0.9 %

175,120

198,442

14,273

8,011

5,603

-

Corporate

4,524,338

4,655,765

2.4 %

63,975

264,707

1,701,827

1,565,845

1,032,329

27,082

Mortgage-backed

Residential mortgage-backed

Agency securities

1,068,638

1,086,474

1.0 %

-

1,086,474

-

-

-

-

Non-agency securities - Alt A

231,387

232,570

3.5 %

53,921

5,457

494

6,537

130,333

35,828

Non-agency securities - Prime

60,742

61,383

2.3 %

26,857

2,611

2,306

1,194

16,302

12,113

Total residential mortgage-backed

1,360,767

1,380,427

1.5 %

80,778

1,094,542

2,800

7,731

146,635

47,941

Commercial mortgage-backed

763,794

788,995

1.6 %

632,054

127,947

4,636

20,808

1,511

2,039

Total mortgage-backed

2,124,561

2,169,422

1.5 %

712,832

1,222,489

7,436

28,539

148,146

49,980

Asset-backed

Collateralized loan obligations

727,849

725,130

2.1 %

550,235

111,642

20,379

36,389

6,485

-

Other

80,689

81,940

0.8 %

76,515

2,820

1,887

718

-

-

Total asset-backed

808,538

807,070

2.0 %

626,750

114,462

22,266

37,107

6,485

-

Total securitized assets

2,933,099

2,976,492

1.7 %

1,339,582

1,336,951

29,702

65,646

154,631

49,980

Total fixed maturity investments

13,070,757

13,391,318

1.4 %

1,972,894

6,721,098

1,777,861

1,648,049

1,194,217

77,199

100.0 %

14.7 %

50.2 %

13.3 %

12.3 %

8.9 %

0.6 %

Total consolidated fixed maturity and short

1.0 %

term investments, at fair value

$

18,229,718

$

18,550,279

$6,948,583

$

6,896,165

$

1,779,690

$

1,650,361

$

1,198,138

$

77,342

100.0 %

37.4 %

37.2 %

9.6 %

8.9 %

6.5 %

0.4 %

  1. The credit ratings included in this table are those assigned by Standard & Poor's Corporation ("S&P"). When ratings provided by S&P were not available, ratings from other nationally recognized rating agencies were used. The Company has grouped short term investments with an A-1+ and A-1 short term issue credit rating as AAA, short term investments with an A-2 short term issue credit rating as AA and short term investments with an A-3 short term issue credit rating as A.

17

Investments

Retained Investment Information

"Retained total investment result" is defined as consolidated total investment result less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures.

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Total investment result

Net investment income

$

83,543

$

89,305

$

99,473

$

112,138

$

111,387

$

272,321

$

312,069

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

224,208

448,390

(110,707)

18,454

34,395

561,891

395,655

Total investment result

$

307,751

$

537,695

$

(11,234)

$

130,592

$

145,782

$

834,212

$

707,724

Retained total investment result (1)

Retained net investment income

$

64,971

$

67,189

$

72,603

$

87,739

$

86,408

$

204,763

$

243,250

Retained net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on

201,699

418,046

(113,261)

21,751

21,764

506,484

359,449

investments

Retained total investment result

$

266,670

$

485,235

$

(40,658)

$

109,490

$

108,172

$

711,247

$

602,699

  1. Includes total investment return, less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

"Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is defined as total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures.

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Managed fixed maturity and short term investments portfolio (1)

Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value

$ 18,550,279

$ 18,065,939

$ 16,309,043

$ 15,737,932

$ 15,502,384

Weighted average yield to maturity of fixed maturity and short term investments

1.0 %

1.1 %

1.5 %

2.1 %

2.2 %

Average duration of fixed maturities and short term investments, in years

2.9

2.9

2.8

2.9

2.8

Retained fixed maturity and short term investments portfolio (2)

Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value

$ 13,046,376

$ 12,703,423

$ 11,124,214

$ 11,154,174

$ 11,075,699

Weighted average yield to maturity of retained fixed maturity and short term

1.3 %

1.4 %

1.9 %

2.2 %

2.3 %

investments

Average duration of retained fixed maturities and short term investments, in years

3.7

3.7

3.5

3.6

3.5

  1. Includes total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, as presented on the Company's consolidated balance sheets.
  2. Includes total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

18

Other Items

Earnings per Share

Three months ended

(common shares in thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Numerator:

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common

$

47,799

$

575,845

$

(81,974)

$

33,773

$

36,698

shareholders

Amount allocated to participating common shareholders (1)

(582)

(7,593)

(146)

(409)

(446)

$

47,217

$

568,252

$

(82,120)

$

33,364

$

36,252

Denominator:

Denominator for basic income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share -

Weighted average common shares

50,009

44,939

43,441

43,467

43,462

Per common share equivalents of employee stock options and non-vested

85

64

-

85

75

shares

Denominator for diluted (loss) income per RenaissanceRe common share -

Adjusted weighted average common shares and assumed conversions

50,094

45,003

43,441

43,552

43,537

Basic income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share

$

0.94

$

12.64

$

(1.89)

$

0.77

$

0.83

Diluted income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share

$

0.94

$

12.63

$

(1.89)

$

0.77

$

0.83

Nine months ended

(common shares in thousands)

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2019

Numerator:

Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders

$

541,670

$

678,269

Amount allocated to participating common shareholders (1)

(6,677)

(8,074)

Denominator:

$

534,993

$

670,195

Denominator for basic income per RenaissanceRe common share -

Weighted average common shares

46,130

43,003

Per common share equivalents of employee stock options and non-vested

70

46

shares

Denominator for diluted income per RenaissanceRe common share -

Adjusted weighted average common shares and assumed conversions

46,200

43,049

Basic income per RenaissanceRe common share

$

11.60

$

15.58

Diluted income per RenaissanceRe common share

$

11.58

$

15.57

  1. Represents earnings and dividends attributable to holders of unvested shares issued pursuant to the Company's stock compensation plans.

19

Comments on Regulation G

In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this Financial Supplement, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G. The Company has consistently provided these financial measures in previous investor communications and the Company's management believes that these measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that investors and such other persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and for comparison with other companies within the industry. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance.

Operating (Loss) Income (Attributable) Available to RenaissanceRe Common Shareholders and Operating Return on Average Common Equity - Annualized

The Company uses "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" as a measure to evaluate the underlying fundamentals of its operations and believes it to be a useful measure of its corporate performance. "Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" as used herein differs from "net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, by the exclusion of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds, net foreign exchange gains and losses, corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK, the income tax expense or benefit associated with these adjustments and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests." The Company's management believes that "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" is useful to investors because it more accurately measures and predicts the Company's results of operations by removing the variability arising from: fluctuations in the fair value of the Company's fixed maturity investment portfolio, equity investments trading, other investments (excluding catastrophe bonds) and investments-related derivatives; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK; the associated income tax expense or benefit of these adjustments; and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests. The Company also uses "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" to calculate "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted" and "operating return on average common equity - annualized." The following table is a reconciliation of: (1) net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders to "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders"; (2) net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted to "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted"; and (3) return on average common equity - annualized to "operating return on average common equity - annualized." Comparative information for all prior periods has been updated to conform to the current methodology and presentation.

20

Comments on Regulation G

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

$

47,799

$

575,845

$

(81,974)

$

33,773

$

36,698

$

541,670

$

678,269

common shareholders

Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on

investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe

(211,597)

(443,938)

96,355

(22,976)

(25,153)

(559,180)

(400,525)

bonds

Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses

(17,426)

7,195

5,728

1,126

8,275

(4,503)

1,812

Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the

acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of

33,916

2,279

4,423

5,700

4,022

40,618

44,025

RenaissanceRe UK (1)

Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2)

5,058

21,223

(4,141)

(3,707)

5,298

22,140

24,074

Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable

10,526

27,472

13,019

(1,293)

3,541

51,017

37,473

noncontrolling interests (3)

Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to

$

(131,724)

$

190,076

$

33,410

$

12,623

$

32,681

$

91,762

$

385,128

RenaissanceRe common shareholders

Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe

$

0.94

$

12.63

$

(1.89)

$

0.77

$

0.83

$

11.58

$

15.57

common shareholders per common share - diluted

Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on

investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe

(4.22)

(9.86)

2.22

(0.53)

(0.58)

(12.10)

(9.30)

bonds

Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses

(0.35)

0.16

0.13

0.03

0.19

(0.10)

0.04

Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the

acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of

0.68

0.05

0.10

0.13

0.09

0.88

1.02

RenaissanceRe UK (1)

Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2)

0.10

0.47

(0.10)

(0.09)

0.12

0.48

0.56

Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable

0.21

0.61

0.30

(0.03)

0.08

1.10

0.87

noncontrolling interests (3)

Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to

RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share -

$

(2.64)

$

4.06

$

0.76

$

0.28

$

0.73

$

1.84

$

8.76

diluted

Return on average common equity - annualized

2.8 %

38.5 %

(6.3)%

2.5 %

2.8 %

12.0 %

18.2 %

Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on

investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe

(12.4)%

(29.7)%

7.5 %

(1.7)%

(1.9)%

(12.4)%

(10.8)%

bonds

Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses

(1.0)%

0.5 %

0.4 %

0.1 %

0.6 %

(0.1)%

- %

Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the

acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of

2.0 %

0.2 %

0.3 %

0.4 %

0.3 %

0.9 %

1.2 %

RenaissanceRe UK (1)

Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2)

0.3 %

1.4 %

(0.3)%

(0.3)%

0.4 %

0.5 %

0.6 %

Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable

0.6 %

1.8 %

1.0 %

(0.1)%

0.3 %

1.1 %

1.0 %

noncontrolling interests (3)

Operating return on average common equity - annualized

(7.7)%

12.7 %

2.6 %

0.9 %

2.5 %

2.0 %

10.2 %

  1. Included in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is the loss on sale of RenaissanceRe UK of $30.2 million.
  2. Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) represents the income tax (expense) benefit associated with the adjustments to net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The income tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of other relevant factors.
  3. Represents the portion of these adjustments that are attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests, including the income tax impact of those adjustments.

21

Comments on Regulation G

Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Plus Accumulated Dividends

The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "tangible book value per common share" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends." "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share. "Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends" is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share, plus accumulated dividends. The Company's management believes "tangible book value per common share" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends" are useful to investors because they provide a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets. The following table is a reconciliation of book value per common share to "tangible book value per common share'" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends."

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Book value per common share

$

135.13

$

134.27

$

117.15

$

120.53

$

120.07

Adjustment for goodwill and other intangibles (1)

(5.53)

(5.56)

(6.46)

(6.50)

(6.55)

Tangible book value per common share

129.60

128.71

110.69

114.03

113.52

Adjustment for accumulated dividends

21.73

21.38

21.03

20.68

20.34

Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends

$

151.33

$

150.09

$

131.72

$

134.71

$

133.86

Quarterly change in book value per common share

0.6 %

14.6 %

(2.8)%

0.4 %

0.8 %

Quarterly change in tangible book value per common share plus change in

1.0 %

16.6 %

(2.6)%

0.7 %

1.1 %

accumulated dividends

Year to date change in book value per common share

12.1 %

11.4 %

(2.8)%

15.7 %

15.3 %

Year to date change in tangible book value per common share plus change in

14.6 %

13.5 %

(2.6)%

17.9 %

17.1 %

accumulated dividends

  1. At September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, goodwill and other intangibles included $23.2 million, $23.5 million, $24.2 million, $24.9 million, and $25.6 million, respectively, of goodwill and other intangibles included in investments in other ventures, under equity method.

22

Comments on Regulation G

Retained Total Investment Result

The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "retained total investment result." "Retained total investment result" is defined as consolidated total investment result less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. "Retained total investment result" differs from consolidated total investment result, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, due to the exclusion of the investment result attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. The Company's management believes "retained total investment result" is useful to investors and other interested parties because it provides a measure of the portion of the Company's investment result, that impacts the investment result included in net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The following table is a reconciliation of consolidated total investment result to "retained total investment result."

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

2020

2019

Net investment income

$

83,543

$

89,305

$

99,473

112,138

$

111,387

$

272,321

$

312,069

Adjustment for net investment income attributable to

redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-

(18,572)

(22,116)

(26,870)

$

(24,399)

(24,979)

(67,558)

(68,819)

party vehicles and joint ventures

Retained net investment income

64,971

67,189

72,603

87,739

86,408

204,763

243,250

Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on

224,208

448,390

(110,707)

18,454

34,395

561,891

395,655

investments

Adjustment for net realized and unrealized losses

(gains) on investments attributable to redeemable

noncontrolling interests, certain third-party

(22,509)

(30,344)

(2,554)

3,297

(12,631)

(55,407)

(36,206)

vehicles and joint ventures

Retained net realized and unrealized gains (losses)

201,699

418,046

(113,261)

21,751

21,764

506,484

359,449

on investments

Total investment result

307,751

537,695

(11,234)

130,592

145,782

834,212

707,724

Adjustment for investment result attributable to

redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-

(41,081)

(52,460)

(29,424)

(21,102)

(37,610)

(122,965)

(105,025)

party vehicles and joint ventures

Retained total investment result

$

266,670

$

485,235

$

(40,658)

$

109,490

$

108,172

$

711,247

$

602,699

23

Comments on Regulation G

Retained Fixed Maturity and Short Term Investments, at Fair Value

The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." "Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is defined as total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. "Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" differs from total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, due to the exclusion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. The Company's management believes "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is useful to investors and other interested parties because it provides a measure of the portion of the Company's fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, that impacts the investment result included in net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The following table is a reconciliation of total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, to "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value."

At

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

2020

2020

2020

2019

2019

Fixed maturity investments, at fair value

$ 13,391,318

$ 12,495,135

$ 11,045,801

$ 11,171,655

$ 11,386,228

Short term investments, at fair value

5,158,961

5,570,804

5,263,242

4,566,277

4,116,156

Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value

$ 18,550,279

$ 18,065,939

$ 16,309,043

$ 15,737,932

$ 15,502,384

Adjustment for fixed maturity and short term investments attributable to

redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint

(5,503,903)

(5,362,516)

(5,184,829)

(4,583,758)

(4,426,685)

ventures

Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value

$ 13,046,376

$ 12,703,423

$ 11,124,214

$ 11,154,174

$ 11,075,699

24

Disclaimer

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:04:02 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
06:05pRENAISSANCERE : Financial Supplement September 2020
PU
05:27pRENAISSANCERE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:44pRENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
04:19pRENAISSANCERE : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income Available to Common Shareh..
BU
10/13RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina..
AQ
10/13RENAISSANCERE : Announces Estimated Net Negative Impact from Third Quarter 2020 ..
BU
10/05RENAISSANCERE : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
09/30RENAISSANCERE : Announces Michael Doak Departing to Start New Private Investment..
BU
09/14RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/04RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. : Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 045 M - -
Net income 2020 613 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Yield 2020 0,80%
Capitalization 8 958 M 8 958 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 566
Free-Float 81,2%
Chart RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 190,44 $
Last Close Price 174,90 $
Spread / Highest target 30,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin J. O'Donnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Gibbons Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Qutub Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jean D. Hamilton Independent Director
Henry Klehm Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-10.77%8 958
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG-21.22%34 305
SWISS RE LTD-38.80%20 453
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-26.29%18 100
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.-24.47%8 359
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-36.23%7 065
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group