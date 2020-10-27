RenaissanceRe : Financial Supplement September 2020
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Contents
Basis of Presentation
Financial Highlights
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
a. Consolidated Statements of Operations
b. Consolidated Balance Sheets
Underwriting and Reserves
a. Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results
b. Segment Underwriting Results
c. Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results
d. Gross Premiums Written
e. Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses
f. Paid to Incurred Analysis
Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income
a. Fee Income
b. Noncontrolling Interests
c. DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations
Investments
a. Total Investment Result
b. Investment Portfolio - Composition
c. Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments
d. Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating
e. Retained Investment Information
Other Items
a. Earnings per Share
Comments on Regulation G
20
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Basis of Presentation
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "RenaissanceRe") is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
On March 22, 2019, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary RenaissanceRe Specialty Holdings (UK) Limited completed its previously announced purchase of all the share capital of RenaissanceRe Europe AG (formerly known as Tokio Millennium Re AG), RenaissanceRe (UK) Limited (formerly known as Tokio Millennium Re (UK) Limited) ("RenaissanceRe UK") and their subsidiaries (collectively, "TMR"). The three months ended June 30, 2019, was the first full period that reflected the results of TMR on the Company's results of operations. On August 18, 2020, the Company completed the sale of RenaissanceRe UK to an investment vehicle managed by AXA Liabilities Managers, an affiliate of AXA XL. This Financial Supplement should be read in that context.
This financial supplement includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S ("GAAP") including "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted," "operating return on average common equity - annualized," "tangible book value per common share," "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends," "retained investment result" and "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." A reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G is presented in the attached supplemental financial data. See pages 21 through 25 for "Comments on Regulation G."
Cautionary Statement under "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; Statements made in this financial supplement contain information about the Company's future business prospects. These statements may be considered "forward-looking." These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding cautionary statements and factors affecting future results, please refer to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and prospectus supplement dated June 4, 2020.
All information contained herein is unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, amounts are in thousands of United States Dollars, except for share and per share amounts and ratio information. Certain prior period comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. This supplement is being provided for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with documents filed by RenaissanceRe with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10- K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the Company's website at www.renre.comfor further information about RenaissanceRe.
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Highlights
Gross premiums written
$
1,143,058
$
1,701,872
$
2,025,721
$
905,479
$
861,068
$
4,870,651
$
3,902,271
Underwriting (loss) income
$
(206,072)
$
217,137
$
64,079
$
(65,157)
$
(3,368)
$
75,144
$
321,574
Net investment income
$
83,543
$
89,305
$
99,473
$
112,138
$
111,387
$
272,321
$
312,069
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
224,208
448,390
(110,707)
18,454
34,395
561,891
395,655
Total investment result
$
307,751
$
537,695
$
(11,234)
$
130,592
$
145,782
$
834,212
$
707,724
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
47,799
$
575,845
$
(81,974)
$
33,773
$
36,698
$
541,670
$
678,269
common shareholders
Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(131,724)
$
190,076
$
33,410
$
12,623
$
32,681
$
91,762
$
385,128
common shareholders (1)
Per share data
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
0.94
$
12.64
$
(1.89)
$
0.77
$
0.83
$
11.60
$
15.58
common shareholders per common share - basic
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
0.94
$
12.63
$
(1.89)
$
0.77
$
0.83
$
11.58
$
15.57
common shareholders per common share - diluted
Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(2.64)
$
4.06
$
0.76
$
0.28
$
0.73
$
1.84
$
8.76
common shareholders per common share - diluted (1)
Book value per common share
$
135.13
$
134.27
$
117.15
$
120.53
$
120.07
$
135.13
$
120.07
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
129.60
$
128.71
$
110.69
$
114.03
$
113.52
$
129.60
$
113.52
Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated
$
151.33
$
150.09
$
131.72
$
134.71
$
133.86
$
151.33
$
133.86
dividends (1)
Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in
1.0 %
16.6 %
(2.6)%
0.7 %
1.1 %
14.6 %
17.1 %
accumulated dividends (1)
Financial ratios
Combined ratio
120.6 %
78.5 %
93.0 %
106.7 %
100.4 %
97.4 %
86.4 %
Return on average common equity - annualized
2.8 %
38.5 %
(6.3)%
2.5 %
2.8 %
12.0 %
18.2 %
Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)
(7.7)%
12.7 %
2.6 %
0.9 %
2.5 %
2.0 %
10.2 %
Total investment return - annualized
6.2 %
11.8 %
(0.1)%
3.1 %
3.6 %
5.8 %
6.0 %
See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Revenues
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Gross premiums written
$
1,143,058
$
1,701,872
$
2,025,721
$
905,479
$
861,068
$
4,870,651
$
3,902,271
Net premiums written
$
899,411
$
1,180,803
$
1,269,808
$
725,367
$
704,130
$
3,350,022
$
2,656,126
Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums
100,772
(170,707)
(356,710)
244,758
202,618
(426,645)
(287,848)
Net premiums earned
1,000,183
1,010,096
913,098
970,125
906,748
2,923,377
2,368,278
Net investment income
83,543
89,305
99,473
112,138
111,387
272,321
312,069
Net foreign exchange gains (losses)
17,426
(7,195)
(5,728)
(1,126)
(8,275)
4,503
(1,812)
Equity in earnings of other ventures
5,457
9,041
4,564
5,874
5,877
19,062
17,350
Other income (loss)
1,476
(1,201)
(4,436)
(160)
1,016
(4,161)
5,109
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments
224,208
448,390
(110,707)
18,454
34,395
561,891
395,655
Total revenues
1,332,293
1,548,436
896,264
1,105,305
1,051,148
3,776,993
3,096,649
Expenses
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
942,030
510,272
570,954
762,093
654,520
2,023,256
1,334,928
Acquisition expenses
215,180
233,610
210,604
208,618
202,181
659,394
553,614
Operational expenses
49,045
49,077
67,461
64,571
53,415
165,583
158,162
Corporate expenses
48,050
11,898
15,991
17,642
13,844
75,939
76,480
Interest expense
11,843
11,842
14,927
15,496
15,580
38,612
42,868
Total expenses
1,266,148
816,699
879,937
1,068,420
939,540
2,962,784
2,166,052
Income before taxes
66,145
731,737
16,327
36,885
111,608
814,209
930,597
Income tax benefit (expense)
8,244
(29,875)
8,846
3,455
(3,664)
(12,785)
(20,670)
Net income
74,389
701,862
25,173
40,340
107,944
801,424
909,927
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
(19,301)
(118,728)
(98,091)
2,622
(62,057)
(236,120)
(204,091)
interests
Net income (loss) attributable to RenaissanceRe
55,088
583,134
(72,918)
42,962
45,887
565,304
705,836
Dividends on preference shares
(7,289)
(7,289)
(9,056)
(9,189)
(9,189)
(23,634)
(27,567)
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to
$
47,799
$
575,845
$
(81,974)
$
33,773
$
36,698
$
541,670
$
678,269
RenaissanceRe common shareholders
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
0.94
$
12.64
$
(1.89)
$
0.77
$
0.83
$
11.60
$
15.58
common shareholders per common share - basic
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
0.94
$
12.63
$
(1.89)
$
0.77
$
0.83
$
11.58
$
15.57
common shareholders per common share - diluted
Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to
RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share
$
(2.64)
$
4.06
$
0.76
$
0.28
$
0.73
$
1.84
$
8.76
- diluted (1)
Return on average common equity - annualized
2.8 %
38.5 %
(6.3)%
2.5 %
2.8 %
12.0 %
18.2 %
Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)
(7.7)%
12.7 %
2.6 %
0.9 %
2.5 %
2.0 %
10.2 %
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Assets
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value
$
13,391,318
$
12,495,135
$
11,045,801
$
11,171,655
$
11,386,228
Short term investments, at fair value
5,158,961
5,570,804
5,263,242
4,566,277
4,116,156
Equity investments trading, at fair value
547,381
470,087
360,444
436,931
379,422
Other investments, at fair value
1,122,683
1,093,338
1,058,714
1,087,377
962,109
Investments in other ventures, under equity method
98,990
94,285
90,396
106,549
103,978
Total investments
20,319,333
19,723,649
17,818,597
17,368,789
16,947,893
Cash and cash equivalents
1,287,378
1,185,844
896,216
1,379,068
871,251
Premiums receivable
3,337,120
3,519,965
3,105,441
2,599,896
2,799,954
Prepaid reinsurance premiums
1,082,270
1,266,203
1,151,926
767,781
972,047
Reinsurance recoverable
2,883,808
2,774,358
2,765,583
2,791,297
2,438,299
Accrued investment income
71,947
70,004
73,496
72,461
73,509
Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired
697,346
734,286
739,875
663,991
708,258
Receivable for investments sold
752,936
648,458
341,786
78,369
225,147
Other assets
306,265
298,396
312,523
346,216
344,593
Goodwill and other intangibles
257,437
258,591
260,076
262,226
263,259
Total assets
$
30,995,840
$
30,479,754
$
27,465,519
$
26,330,094
$
25,644,210
Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Reserve for claims and claim expenses
$
9,900,615
$
9,365,469
$
9,406,707
$
9,384,349
$
8,602,437
Unearned premiums
3,276,156
3,549,641
3,245,914
2,530,975
2,967,535
Debt
1,135,740
1,135,216
1,134,695
1,384,105
1,383,498
Reinsurance balances payable
3,915,804
4,094,027
3,775,375
2,830,691
2,910,601
Payable for investments purchased
1,597,893
1,259,116
636,136
225,275
654,685
Other liabilities
391,494
342,014
351,320
932,024
395,186
Total liabilities
20,217,702
19,745,483
18,550,147
17,287,419
16,913,942
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
3,387,317
3,387,099
3,231,846
3,071,308
2,779,033
Shareholders' Equity
Preference shares
525,000
525,000
525,000
650,000
650,000
Common shares
50,810
50,811
44,034
44,148
44,152
Additional paid-in capital
1,615,328
1,602,738
502,608
568,277
560,166
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(2,083)
(3,066)
(1,664)
(1,939)
4,988
Retained earnings
5,201,766
5,171,689
4,613,548
4,710,881
4,691,929
Total shareholders' equity attributable to RenaissanceRe
7,390,821
7,347,172
5,683,526
5,971,367
5,951,235
Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity
$
30,995,840
$
30,479,754
$
27,465,519
$
26,330,094
$
25,644,210
Book value per common share
$
135.13
$
134.27
$
117.15
$
120.53
$
120.07
Underwriting and Reserves
Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Property
Casualty and
Other
Total
Specialty
Gross premiums written
$
427,765
$
715,293
$
-
$
1,143,058
Net premiums written
$
378,708
$
520,703
$
-
$
899,411
Net premiums earned
$
516,623
$
483,560
$
-
$
1,000,183
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
590,958
351,052
20
942,030
Acquisition expenses
98,545
116,636
(1)
215,180
Operational expenses
33,672
15,319
54
49,045
Underwriting (loss) income
$
(206,552)
$
553
$
(73)
$
(206,072)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year
$
629,827
$
366,080
$
-
$
995,907
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years
(38,869)
(15,028)
20
(53,877)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
590,958
$
351,052
$
20
$
942,030
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
121.9 %
75.7 %
99.6 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
(7.5)%
(3.1)%
(5.4)%
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
114.4 %
72.6 %
94.2 %
Underwriting expense ratio
25.6 %
27.3 %
26.4 %
Combined ratio
140.0 %
99.9 %
120.6 %
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Property
Casualty and
Other
Total
Specialty
Gross premiums written
$
314,400
$
546,668
$
-
$
861,068
Net premiums written
$
302,982
$
401,148
$
-
$
704,130
Net premiums earned
$
444,332
$
462,416
$
-
$
906,748
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
338,260
316,099
161
654,520
Acquisition expenses
79,521
122,654
6
202,181
Operational expenses
34,238
19,198
(21)
53,415
Underwriting (loss) income
$
(7,687)
$
4,465
$
(146)
$
(3,368)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year
$
345,880
$
319,087
$
-
$
664,967
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years
(7,620)
(2,988)
161
(10,447)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
338,260
$
316,099
$
161
$
654,520
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
77.8 %
69.0 %
73.3 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
(1.7)%
(0.6)%
(1.1)%
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
76.1 %
68.4 %
72.2 %
Underwriting expense ratio
25.6 %
30.6 %
28.2 %
Combined ratio
101.7 %
99.0 %
100.4 %
Underwriting and Reserves
Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Property
Casualty and
Other
Total
Specialty
Gross premiums written
$
2,690,827
$
2,179,824
$
-
$
4,870,651
Net premiums written
$
1,757,427
$
1,592,595
$
-
$
3,350,022
Net premiums earned
$
1,429,074
$
1,494,303
$
-
$
2,923,377
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
899,860
1,123,527
(131)
2,023,256
Acquisition expenses
278,668
380,726
-
659,394
Operational expenses
109,335
56,195
53
165,583
Underwriting income (loss)
$
141,211
$
(66,145)
$
78
$
75,144
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year
$
931,285
$
1,147,354
$
-
$
2,078,639
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years
(31,425)
(23,827)
(131)
(55,383)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
899,860
$
1,123,527
$
(131)
$
2,023,256
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
65.2 %
76.8 %
71.1 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
(2.2)%
(1.6)%
(1.9)%
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
63.0 %
75.2 %
69.2 %
Underwriting expense ratio
27.1 %
29.2 %
28.2 %
Combined ratio
90.1 %
104.4 %
97.4 %
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
Property
Casualty and
Other
Total
Specialty
Gross premiums written
$
2,185,984
$
1,716,287
$
-
$
3,902,271
Net premiums written
$
1,411,327
$
1,244,799
$
-
$
2,656,126
Net premiums earned
$
1,160,090
$
1,208,188
$
-
$
2,368,278
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
541,217
793,533
178
1,334,928
Acquisition expenses
222,971
330,829
(186)
553,614
Operational expenses
99,546
58,603
13
158,162
Underwriting income (loss)
$
296,356
$
25,223
$
(5)
$
321,574
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year
$
536,197
$
813,251
$
-
$
1,349,448
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years
5,020
(19,718)
178
(14,520)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
541,217
$
793,533
$
178
$
1,334,928
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
46.2 %
67.3 %
57.0 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
0.5 %
(1.6)%
(0.6)%
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
46.7 %
65.7 %
56.4 %
Underwriting expense ratio
27.8 %
32.2 %
30.0 %
Combined ratio
74.5 %
97.9 %
86.4 %
Underwriting and Reserves
Segment Underwriting Results
Three months ended
Property Segment
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Gross premiums written
$
427,765
$
1,042,536
$
1,220,526
$
245,001
$
314,400
Net premiums written
$
378,708
$
704,138
$
674,581
$
242,932
$
302,982
Net premiums earned
$
516,623
$
491,116
$
421,335
$
467,404
$
444,332
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
590,958
164,050
144,852
424,207
338,260
Acquisition expenses
98,545
94,772
85,351
90,790
79,521
Operational expenses
33,672
31,656
44,007
39,469
34,238
Underwriting (loss) income
$
(206,552)
$
200,638
$
147,125
$
(87,062)
$
(7,687)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year
$
629,827
$
170,614
$
130,844
$
432,160
$
345,880
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years
(38,869)
(6,564)
14,008
(7,953)
(7,620)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
590,958
$
164,050
$
144,852
$
424,207
$
338,260
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
121.9 %
34.7 %
31.1 %
92.5 %
77.8 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
(7.5)%
(1.3)%
3.3 %
(1.7)%
(1.7)%
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
114.4 %
33.4 %
34.4 %
90.8 %
76.1 %
Underwriting expense ratio
25.6 %
25.7 %
30.7 %
27.8 %
25.6 %
Combined ratio
140.0 %
59.1 %
65.1 %
118.6 %
101.7 %
Three months ended
Casualty and Specialty Segment
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Gross premiums written
$
715,293
$
659,336
$
805,195
$
660,478
$
546,668
Net premiums written
$
520,703
$
476,665
$
595,227
$
482,435
$
401,148
Net premiums earned
$
483,560
$
518,980
$
491,763
$
502,721
$
462,416
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
351,052
346,266
426,209
338,104
316,099
Acquisition expenses
116,636
138,837
125,253
117,849
122,654
Operational expenses
15,319
17,422
23,454
25,943
19,198
Underwriting income (loss)
$
553
$
16,455
$
(83,153)
$
20,825
$
4,465
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year
$
366,080
$
355,064
$
426,210
$
342,268
$
319,087
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years
(15,028)
(8,798)
(1)
(4,164)
(2,988)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
351,052
$
346,266
$
426,209
$
338,104
$
316,099
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
75.7 %
68.4 %
86.7 %
68.1 %
69.0 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
(3.1)%
(1.7)%
- %
(0.8)%
(0.6)%
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
72.6 %
66.7 %
86.7 %
67.3 %
68.4 %
Underwriting expense ratio
27.3 %
30.1 %
30.2 %
28.6 %
30.6 %
Combined ratio
99.9 %
96.8 %
116.9 %
95.9 %
99.0 %
Underwriting and Reserves
Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Catastrophe
Other Property
Total
Catastrophe
Other Property
Total
Gross premiums written
$
179,689
$
248,076
$
427,765
$
102,779
$
211,621
$
314,400
Net premiums written
$
146,377
$
232,331
$
378,708
$
96,264
$
206,718
$
302,982
Net premiums earned
$
302,946
$
213,677
$
516,623
$
241,408
$
202,924
$
444,332
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
415,998
174,960
590,958
159,510
178,750
338,260
Acquisition expenses
37,481
61,064
98,545
30,074
49,447
79,521
Operational expenses
28,477
5,195
33,672
27,682
6,556
34,238
Underwriting (loss) income
$
(179,010)
$
(27,542)
$
(206,552)
$
24,142
$
(31,829)
$
(7,687)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year
$
449,243
$
180,584
$
629,827
$
193,002
$
152,878
$
345,880
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years
(33,245)
(5,624)
(38,869)
(33,492)
25,872
(7,620)
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
415,998
$
174,960
$
590,958
$
159,510
$
178,750
$
338,260
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
148.3 %
84.5 %
121.9 %
79.9 %
75.3 %
77.8 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
(11.0)%
(2.6)%
(7.5)%
(13.8)%
12.8 %
(1.7)%
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
137.3 %
81.9 %
114.4 %
66.1 %
88.1 %
76.1 %
Underwriting expense ratio
21.8 %
31.0 %
25.6 %
23.9 %
27.6 %
25.6 %
Combined ratio
159.1 %
112.9 %
140.0 %
90.0 %
115.7 %
101.7 %
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
Catastrophe
Other Property
Total
Catastrophe
Other Property
Total
Gross premiums written
$
1,827,665
$
863,162
$
2,690,827
$
1,550,648
$
635,336
$
2,185,984
Net premiums written
$
1,015,184
$
742,243
$
1,757,427
$
859,408
$
551,919
$
1,411,327
Net premiums earned
$
769,119
$
659,955
$
1,429,074
$
644,172
$
515,918
$
1,160,090
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
436,415
463,445
899,860
183,273
357,944
541,217
Acquisition expenses
97,915
180,753
278,668
89,480
133,491
222,971
Operational expenses
89,675
19,660
109,335
80,131
19,415
99,546
Underwriting income (loss)
$
145,114
$
(3,903)
$
141,211
$
291,288
$
5,068
$
296,356
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year
$
510,153
$
421,132
$
931,285
$
234,667
$
301,530
$
536,197
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years
(73,738)
42,313
(31,425)
(51,394)
56,414
5,020
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
436,415
$
463,445
$
899,860
$
183,273
$
357,944
$
541,217
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
66.3 %
63.8 %
65.2 %
36.4 %
58.4 %
46.2 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
(9.6)%
6.4 %
(2.2)%
(7.9)%
11.0 %
0.5 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
56.7 %
70.2 %
63.0 %
28.5 %
69.4 %
46.7 %
Underwriting expense ratio
24.4 %
30.4 %
27.1 %
26.3 %
29.6 %
27.8 %
Combined ratio
81.1 %
100.6 %
90.1 %
54.8 %
99.0 %
74.5 %
Underwriting and Reserves
Gross Premiums Written
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Property Segment
Catastrophe
$
179,689
$
711,786
$
936,190
$
44,824
$
102,779
$
1,827,665
$
1,550,648
Other property
248,076
330,750
284,336
200,177
211,621
863,162
635,336
Property segment gross premiums written
$
427,765
$
1,042,536
$
1,220,526
$
245,001
$
314,400
$
2,690,827
$
2,185,984
Casualty and Specialty Segment
General casualty (1)
$
260,265
$
206,666
$
246,667
$
197,338
$
191,447
$
713,598
$
610,563
Professional liability (2)
175,459
222,737
230,487
189,838
151,754
628,683
460,912
Financial lines (3)
143,455
101,635
147,079
126,983
111,459
392,169
330,017
Other (4)
136,114
128,298
180,962
146,319
92,008
445,374
314,795
Casualty and Specialty segment gross premiums
$
715,293
$
659,336
$
805,195
$
660,478
$
546,668
$
2,179,824
$
1,716,287
written
Includes automobile liability, casualty clash, employer's liability, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation and general liability.
Includes directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity.
Includes financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety and trade credit.
Includes accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite and terrorism. Lines of business such as regional multi-line and whole account may have characteristics of various other classes of business, and are allocated accordingly.
Underwriting and Reserves
Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses
Case
Additional
Case
IBNR
Total
September 30, 2020
Reserves
Reserves
Property
$
1,037,526
$
1,752,260
$
1,238,478
$
4,028,264
Casualty and Specialty
1,625,554
123,001
4,123,464
5,872,019
Other
332
-
-
332
Total
$
2,663,412
$
1,875,261
$
5,361,942
$
9,900,615
June 30, 2020
Property
$
1,095,511
$
1,650,244
$
842,395
$
3,588,150
Casualty and Specialty
1,682,299
127,588
3,967,100
5,776,987
Other
332
-
-
332
Total
$
2,778,142
$
1,777,832
$
4,809,495
$
9,365,469
March 31, 2020
Property
$
1,095,840
$
1,707,754
$
958,827
$
3,762,421
Casualty and Specialty
1,644,402
105,505
3,894,049
5,643,956
Other
330
-
-
330
Total
$
2,740,572
$
1,813,259
$
4,852,876
$
9,406,707
December 31, 2019
Property
$
1,253,406
$
1,631,223
$
1,189,221
$
4,073,850
Casualty and Specialty
1,596,426
129,720
3,583,913
5,310,059
Other
440
-
-
440
Total
$
2,850,272
$
1,760,943
$
4,773,134
$
9,384,349
September 30, 2019
Property
$
1,170,009
$
1,493,600
$
916,314
$
3,579,923
Casualty and Specialty
1,475,505
151,555
3,389,344
5,016,404
Other
2,944
-
3,166
6,110
Total
$
2,648,458
$
1,645,155
$
4,308,824
$
8,602,437
Underwriting and Reserves
Paid to Incurred Analysis
Three months ended September 30, 2020
Three months ended September 30, 2019
Gross
Recoveries
Net
Gross
Recoveries
Net
Reserve for claims and claim expenses, beginning of period
$
9,365,469
$
2,774,358
$
6,591,111
$
8,484,848
$
2,865,150
$
5,619,698
Incurred claims and claim expenses
Current year
1,301,183
305,276
995,907
800,627
135,660
664,967
Prior years
(109,051)
(55,174)
(53,877)
(85,913)
(75,466)
(10,447)
Total incurred claims and claim expenses
1,192,132
250,102
942,030
714,714
60,194
654,520
Paid claims and claim expenses
Current year
140,093
10,505
129,588
82,427
6,288
76,139
Prior years
397,448
112,350
285,098
472,148
479,170
(7,022)
Total paid claims and claim expenses
537,541
122,855
414,686
554,575
485,458
69,117
Foreign exchange (1)
39,381
(14,149)
53,530
(42,550)
(1,587)
(40,963)
Amounts disposed of (2)
(158,826)
(3,648)
(155,178)
-
-
-
Reserve for claims and claim expenses, end of period
$
9,900,615
$
2,883,808
$
7,016,807
$
8,602,437
$
2,438,299
$
6,164,138
Nine months ended September 30, 2020
Nine months ended September 30, 2019
Gross
Recoveries
Net
Gross
Recoveries
Net
Reserve for claims and claim expenses, beginning of period
$
9,384,349
$
2,791,297
$
6,593,052
$
6,076,271
$
2,372,221
$
3,704,050
Incurred claims and claim expenses
Current year
2,742,093
663,454
2,078,639
1,627,026
277,578
1,349,448
Prior years
(155,020)
(99,637)
(55,383)
177,863
192,383
(14,520)
Total incurred claims and claim expenses
2,587,073
563,817
2,023,256
1,804,889
469,961
1,334,928
Paid claims and claim expenses
Current year
206,585
15,372
191,213
138,368
9,897
128,471
Prior years
1,734,473
441,459
1,293,014
1,484,390
920,851
563,539
Total paid claims and claim expenses
1,941,058
456,831
1,484,227
1,622,758
930,748
692,010
Foreign exchange (1)
29,077
(10,827)
39,904
(44,175)
(2,570)
(41,605)
Amounts disposed of (2)
(158,826)
(3,648)
(155,178)
-
-
-
Amounts acquired (3)
-
-
-
2,388,210
529,435
1,858,775
Reserve for claims and claim expenses, end of period
$
9,900,615
$
2,883,808
$
7,016,807
$
8,602,437
$
2,438,299
$
6,164,138
Reflects the impact of the foreign exchange revaluation of the net reserve for claims and claim expenses denominated in non-U.S. dollars as at the balance sheet date.
Represents the fair value of RenaissanceRe UK's reserve for claims and claim expenses, net of reinsurance recoverables, disposed of on August 18, 2020.
Represents the fair value of TMR's reserve for claims and claim expenses, net of reinsurance recoverables, acquired at March 22, 2019.
Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income
Fee Income
The table below reflects the total fee income earned through third-party capital management as well as various joint ventures and certain structured retrocession agreements to which the Company is a party. Joint ventures include DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. ("DaVinciRe"), Top Layer Reinsurance Ltd., Vermeer Reinsurance Ltd. ("Vermeer") and certain entities investing in Langhorne Holdings LLC. Managed funds include RenaissanceRe Upsilon Fund Ltd. and RenaissanceRe Medici Fund Ltd. ("Medici"). Structured reinsurance products and other include certain other vehicles and reinsurance contracts which transfer risk to capital.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Management fee income
Joint ventures
$
13,070
$
12,190
$
11,781
$
11,858
$
11,434
$
37,041
$
30,688
Structured reinsurance products and other
8,785
8,739
8,597
8,252
8,765
26,121
26,986
Managed funds
8,610
6,508
6,418
3,814
4,558
21,536
14,822
Total management fee income
30,465
27,437
26,796
23,924
24,757
84,698
72,496
Performance fee income (loss)
Joint ventures
(1,842)
6,165
7,828
(3,374)
5,278
12,151
13,034
Structured reinsurance products and other
(10,414)
7,994
8,375
(5,314)
275
5,955
13,007
Managed funds
175
3,914
2,363
(2,036)
1,688
6,452
2,456
Total performance fee income (loss) (1)
(12,081)
18,073
18,566
(10,724)
7,241
24,558
28,497
Total fee income
$
18,384
$
45,510
$
45,362
$
13,200
$
31,998
$
109,256
$
100,993
Performance fees are based on the performance of the individual vehicles or products, and may be negative in a particular period if, for example, large losses occur, which can potentially result in no performance fees or the reversal of previously accrued performance fees.
Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income
Noncontrolling Interests
The Company consolidates the results of certain of its joint ventures and managed capital vehicles, namely, DaVinciRe, Medici and Vermeer (collectively, the "Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures"), on its consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated balance sheets represents the portion of the net assets of the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures attributable to third-party investors in these Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures. Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of operations represents the portion of the (income) loss associated with the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures included on the Company's consolidated statements of operations that is attributable to third-party investors in these Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures.
A summary of the redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of operations is set forth below:
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Redeemable noncontrolling interest - DaVinciRe
$
26,616
$
(88,374)
$
(84,906)
$
25,862
$
(30,558)
$
(146,664)
$
(152,946)
Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Medici
(33,963)
(13,151)
4,678
(6,363)
(15,211)
(42,436)
(19,396)
Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Vermeer
(11,954)
(17,203)
(17,863)
(16,877)
(16,288)
(47,020)
(31,749)
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable
$
(19,301)
$
(118,728)
$
(98,091)
$
2,622
$
(62,057)
$
(236,120)
$
(204,091)
noncontrolling interests (1)
A negative number in the table above represents net income earned by the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures allocated to third-party investors. Conversely, a positive number represents net losses incurred by the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures allocated to third-party investors.
A summary of the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests on its consolidated balance sheets is set forth below:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Redeemable noncontrolling interest - DaVinciRe
$ 1,594,683
$ 1,621,300
$ 1,533,085
$ 1,435,581
$ 1,462,677
Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Medici
696,999
682,118
677,283
632,112
534,618
Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Vermeer
1,095,635
1,083,681
1,021,478
1,003,615
781,738
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
$ 3,387,317
$ 3,387,099
$ 3,231,846
$ 3,071,308
$ 2,779,033
A summary of the redeemable noncontrolling economic ownership of third parties in the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures is set forth below:
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
DaVinciRe
78.6 %
78.6 %
78.6 %
78.1 %
78.1 %
Medici
88.5 %
88.6 %
88.8 %
87.9 %
86.3 %
Vermeer
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income
DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Gross premiums written
$
77,866
$
222,306
$
255,640
$
15,566
$
32,986
$
555,812
$
425,152
Net premiums written
$
78,025
$
177,116
$
241,641
$
15,210
$
30,605
$
496,782
$
363,918
Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums
62,486
(58,172)
(135,933)
90,674
63,671
(131,619)
(104,692)
Net premiums earned
140,511
118,944
105,708
105,884
94,276
365,163
259,226
Net investment income
9,339
11,557
15,087
13,506
13,813
35,983
40,233
Net foreign exchange (losses) gains
(511)
8
(1,180)
(399)
(174)
(1,683)
(1,366)
Other income
-
-
-
-
-
-
344
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on
5,439
34,674
18,529
(1,307)
6,493
58,642
49,842
investments
Total revenues
154,778
165,183
138,144
117,684
114,408
458,105
348,279
Expenses
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
171,271
9,829
(13,726)
135,397
45,325
167,374
59,974
Acquisition expenses
2,384
29,208
30,112
1,313
15,762
61,704
53,939
Operational and corporate expenses
13,123
11,862
11,889
12,238
12,139
36,874
32,566
Interest expense
1,859
1,859
1,858
1,859
1,859
5,576
5,575
Total expenses
188,637
52,758
30,133
150,807
75,085
271,528
152,054
(Loss) income before taxes
(33,859)
112,425
108,011
(33,123)
39,323
186,577
196,225
Income tax (expense) benefit
-
(2)
2
(6)
(177)
-
(76)
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to
$
(33,859)
$
112,423
$
108,013
$
(33,129)
$
39,146
$
186,577
$
196,149
DaVinciRe common shareholders
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident
$
196,188
$
14,728
$
4,967
$
113,743
$
80,022
$
215,883
$
95,945
year
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident
(24,917)
(4,899)
(18,693)
21,654
(34,697)
(48,509)
(35,971)
years
Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total
$
171,271
$
9,829
$
(13,726)
$
135,397
$
45,325
$
167,374
$
59,974
Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year
139.6 %
12.4 %
4.7 %
107.4 %
84.9 %
59.1 %
37.0 %
Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years
(17.7)%
(4.1)%
(17.7)%
20.5 %
(36.8)%
(13.3)%
(13.9)%
Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year
121.9 %
8.3 %
(13.0)%
127.9 %
48.1 %
45.8 %
23.1 %
Underwriting expense ratio
11.0 %
34.5 %
39.7 %
12.8 %
29.6 %
27.0 %
33.4 %
Combined ratio
132.9 %
42.8 %
26.7 %
140.7 %
77.7 %
72.8 %
56.5 %
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Investments
Total Investment Result
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Fixed maturity investments trading
$
68,022
$
69,943
$
73,338
$
85,937
$
82,977
$
211,303
$
232,566
Short term investments
1,611
6,049
12,092
11,552
15,061
19,752
44,712
Equity investments trading
1,559
1,666
1,551
1,539
1,326
4,776
3,269
Other investments
Catastrophe bonds
13,626
13,519
14,139
12,870
12,812
41,284
33,284
Other
2,598
1,107
1,629
2,221
2,672
5,334
6,226
Cash and cash equivalents
441
837
1,504
1,875
1,978
2,782
5,801
87,857
93,121
104,253
115,994
116,826
285,231
325,858
Investment expenses
(4,314)
(3,816)
(4,780)
(3,856)
(5,439)
(12,910)
(13,789)
Net investment income
83,543
89,305
99,473
112,138
111,387
272,321
312,069
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on:
Fixed maturity investments trading (1)
78,348
322,711
101,221
(48,146)
57,502
502,280
346,123
Equity investments trading (1)
119,622
113,506
(151,882)
66,043
(25,564)
81,246
50,463
Other investments
Catastrophe bonds
12,611
4,452
(14,352)
(4,522)
9,242
2,711
(4,870)
Other
13,627
7,721
(45,694)
5,079
(6,785)
(24,346)
3,939
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on
224,208
448,390
(110,707)
18,454
34,395
561,891
395,655
investments
Total investment result
$
307,751
$
537,695
$
(11,234)
$
130,592
$
145,782
$
834,212
$
707,724
Total investment return - annualized
6.2 %
11.8 %
(0.1)%
3.1 %
3.6 %
5.8 %
6.0 %
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments trading includes the impacts of interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments trading includes the impact of equity futures.
Investments
Investment Portfolio - Composition
Type of Investment
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
U.S. treasuries
$
4,350,971
21.4 %
$
4,258,675
21.6 %
$
3,915,130
22.0 %
$
4,467,345
25.7 %
$
4,314,006
25.4 %
Agencies
437,681
2.1 %
505,038
2.6 %
537,490
3.1 %
343,031
1.9 %
507,903
3.0 %
Municipal
-
- %
-
- %
-
- %
-
- %
1,629
- %
Non-U.S. government
568,960
2.8 %
584,206
3.0 %
635,282
3.6 %
497,392
2.9 %
379,154
2.2 %
Non-U.S.government-backed corporate
401,449
2.0 %
314,833
1.6 %
283,577
1.6 %
321,356
1.9 %
263,170
1.6 %
Corporate
4,655,765
22.9 %
4,428,553
22.5 %
3,259,780
18.3 %
3,075,660
17.7 %
3,453,222
20.4 %
Agency mortgage-backed
1,086,474
5.3 %
985,851
5.0 %
1,056,272
5.9 %
1,148,499
6.6 %
1,248,722
7.4 %
Non-agencymortgage-backed
293,953
1.4 %
276,300
1.4 %
275,026
1.6 %
294,604
1.7 %
261,850
1.5 %
Commercial mortgage-backed
788,995
3.9 %
591,238
3.0 %
540,502
3.0 %
468,698
2.7 %
406,268
2.4 %
Asset-backed
807,070
4.0 %
550,441
2.8 %
542,742
3.1 %
555,070
3.2 %
550,304
3.3 %
Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value
13,391,318
65.8 %
12,495,135
63.5 %
11,045,801
62.2 %
11,171,655
64.3 %
11,386,228
67.2 %
Short term investments, at fair value
5,158,961
25.4 %
5,570,804
28.2 %
5,263,242
29.4 %
4,566,277
26.3 %
4,116,156
24.3 %
Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term
18,550,279
91.2 %
18,065,939
91.7 %
16,309,043
91.6 %
15,737,932
90.6 %
15,502,384
91.5 %
investments, at fair value
Equity investments trading, at fair value
547,381
2.7 %
470,087
2.4 %
360,444
2.0 %
436,931
2.5 %
379,422
2.2 %
Other investments, at fair value
1,122,683
5.5 %
1,093,338
5.5 %
1,058,714
5.9 %
1,087,377
6.3 %
962,109
5.7 %
Total managed investment portfolio
20,220,343
99.4 %
19,629,364
99.6 %
17,728,201
99.5 %
17,262,240
99.4 %
16,843,915
99.4 %
Investments in other ventures, under equity method
98,990
0.6 %
94,285
0.4 %
90,396
0.5 %
106,549
0.6 %
103,978
0.6 %
Total investments
$
20,319,333
100.0 %
$
19,723,649
100.0 %
$
17,818,597
100.0 %
$
17,368,789
100.0 %
$
16,947,893
100.0 %
Investments
Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments
Credit Quality of Fixed Maturity Investments
September 30, 2020
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
AAA
$
1,972,894
14.7 %
$
1,392,417
11.1 %
$
1,590,824
14.4 %
$
1,338,265
12.0 %
$
1,215,518
10.7 %
AA
6,721,098
50.2 %
6,670,927
53.4 %
6,212,689
56.3 %
6,677,219
59.8 %
6,699,860
58.8 %
A
1,777,861
13.3 %
1,864,066
14.9 %
1,491,504
13.5 %
1,453,212
13.0 %
1,671,934
14.7 %
BBB
1,648,049
12.3 %
1,433,297
11.5 %
915,375
8.3 %
874,730
7.8 %
967,928
8.5 %
Non-investment grade and not rated
1,271,416
9.5 %
1,134,428
9.1 %
835,409
7.5 %
828,229
7.4 %
830,988
7.3 %
Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value
$
13,391,318
100.0 %
$
12,495,135
100.0 %
$
11,045,801
100.0 %
$
11,171,655
100.0 %
$
11,386,228
100.0 %
Maturity Profile of Fixed Maturity Investments
Due in less than one year
$
621,610
4.6 %
$
638,686
5.1 %
$
723,397
6.5 %
$
544,636
4.9 %
$
603,806
5.3 %
Due after one through five years
5,749,128
43.0 %
5,513,103
44.1 %
5,039,456
45.7 %
5,522,769
49.4 %
5,893,946
51.8 %
Due after five through ten years
3,374,898
25.2 %
3,312,749
26.6 %
2,612,031
23.7 %
2,420,602
21.7 %
2,232,264
19.6 %
Due after ten years
669,190
5.0 %
626,768
5.0 %
256,375
2.3 %
216,777
1.9 %
189,068
1.7 %
Mortgage-backed securities
2,169,422
16.2 %
1,853,388
14.8 %
1,871,800
16.9 %
1,911,801
17.1 %
1,916,840
16.8 %
Asset-backed securities
807,070
6.0 %
550,441
4.4 %
542,742
4.9 %
555,070
5.0 %
550,304
4.8 %
Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value
$
13,391,318
100.0 %
$
12,495,135
100.0 %
$
11,045,801
100.0 %
$
11,171,655
100.0 %
$
11,386,228
100.0 %
Investments
Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating
Credit Rating (1)
Weighted
Non-
Amortized
Average
September 30, 2020
Fair Value
Yield to
AAA
AA
A
BBB
Investment
Not Rated
Cost
Maturity
Grade
Short term investments
$
5,158,961
$
5,158,961
0.1 %
$4,975,689
$
175,067
$
1,829
$
2,312
$
3,921
$
143
100.0 %
96.5 %
3.4 %
- %
- %
0.1 %
- %
Fixed maturity investments
U.S. treasuries
4,223,245
4,350,971
0.3 %
-
4,350,971
-
-
-
-
Agencies
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
270,662
270,612
0.7 %
-
270,612
-
-
-
-
Other agencies
163,218
167,069
0.9 %
-
167,069
-
-
-
-
Total agencies
433,880
437,681
0.8 %
-
437,681
-
-
-
-
Non-U.S. government
558,934
568,960
0.7 %
394,217
132,346
32,059
8,547
1,654
137
Non-U.S.government-backed corporate
397,261
401,449
0.9 %
175,120
198,442
14,273
8,011
5,603
-
Corporate
4,524,338
4,655,765
2.4 %
63,975
264,707
1,701,827
1,565,845
1,032,329
27,082
Mortgage-backed
Residential mortgage-backed
Agency securities
1,068,638
1,086,474
1.0 %
-
1,086,474
-
-
-
-
Non-agency securities - Alt A
231,387
232,570
3.5 %
53,921
5,457
494
6,537
130,333
35,828
Non-agency securities - Prime
60,742
61,383
2.3 %
26,857
2,611
2,306
1,194
16,302
12,113
Total residential mortgage-backed
1,360,767
1,380,427
1.5 %
80,778
1,094,542
2,800
7,731
146,635
47,941
Commercial mortgage-backed
763,794
788,995
1.6 %
632,054
127,947
4,636
20,808
1,511
2,039
Total mortgage-backed
2,124,561
2,169,422
1.5 %
712,832
1,222,489
7,436
28,539
148,146
49,980
Asset-backed
Collateralized loan obligations
727,849
725,130
2.1 %
550,235
111,642
20,379
36,389
6,485
-
Other
80,689
81,940
0.8 %
76,515
2,820
1,887
718
-
-
Total asset-backed
808,538
807,070
2.0 %
626,750
114,462
22,266
37,107
6,485
-
Total securitized assets
2,933,099
2,976,492
1.7 %
1,339,582
1,336,951
29,702
65,646
154,631
49,980
Total fixed maturity investments
13,070,757
13,391,318
1.4 %
1,972,894
6,721,098
1,777,861
1,648,049
1,194,217
77,199
100.0 %
14.7 %
50.2 %
13.3 %
12.3 %
8.9 %
0.6 %
Total consolidated fixed maturity and short
1.0 %
term investments, at fair value
$
18,229,718
$
18,550,279
$6,948,583
$
6,896,165
$
1,779,690
$
1,650,361
$
1,198,138
$
77,342
100.0 %
37.4 %
37.2 %
9.6 %
8.9 %
6.5 %
0.4 %
The credit ratings included in this table are those assigned by Standard & Poor's Corporation ("S&P"). When ratings provided by S&P were not available, ratings from other nationally recognized rating agencies were used. The Company has grouped short term investments with an A-1+ and A-1 short term issue credit rating as AAA, short term investments with an A-2 short term issue credit rating as AA and short term investments with an A-3 short term issue credit rating as A.
Investments
Retained Investment Information
"Retained total investment result" is defined as consolidated total investment result less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures.
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Total investment result
Net investment income
$
83,543
$
89,305
$
99,473
$
112,138
$
111,387
$
272,321
$
312,069
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
224,208
448,390
(110,707)
18,454
34,395
561,891
395,655
Total investment result
$
307,751
$
537,695
$
(11,234)
$
130,592
$
145,782
$
834,212
$
707,724
Retained total investment result (1)
Retained net investment income
$
64,971
$
67,189
$
72,603
$
87,739
$
86,408
$
204,763
$
243,250
Retained net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on
201,699
418,046
(113,261)
21,751
21,764
506,484
359,449
investments
Retained total investment result
$
266,670
$
485,235
$
(40,658)
$
109,490
$
108,172
$
711,247
$
602,699
Includes total investment return, less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
"Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is defined as total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures.
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Managed fixed maturity and short term investments portfolio (1)
Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value
$ 18,550,279
$ 18,065,939
$ 16,309,043
$ 15,737,932
$ 15,502,384
Weighted average yield to maturity of fixed maturity and short term investments
1.0 %
1.1 %
1.5 %
2.1 %
2.2 %
Average duration of fixed maturities and short term investments, in years
2.9
2.9
2.8
2.9
2.8
Retained fixed maturity and short term investments portfolio (2)
Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value
$ 13,046,376
$ 12,703,423
$ 11,124,214
$ 11,154,174
$ 11,075,699
Weighted average yield to maturity of retained fixed maturity and short term
1.3 %
1.4 %
1.9 %
2.2 %
2.3 %
investments
Average duration of retained fixed maturities and short term investments, in years
3.7
3.7
3.5
3.6
3.5
Includes total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, as presented on the Company's consolidated balance sheets.
Includes total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
Other Items
Earnings per Share
Three months ended
(common shares in thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Numerator:
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common
$
47,799
$
575,845
$
(81,974)
$
33,773
$
36,698
shareholders
Amount allocated to participating common shareholders (1)
(582)
(7,593)
(146)
(409)
(446)
$
47,217
$
568,252
$
(82,120)
$
33,364
$
36,252
Denominator:
Denominator for basic income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share -
Weighted average common shares
50,009
44,939
43,441
43,467
43,462
Per common share equivalents of employee stock options and non-vested
85
64
-
85
75
shares
Denominator for diluted (loss) income per RenaissanceRe common share -
Adjusted weighted average common shares and assumed conversions
50,094
45,003
43,441
43,552
43,537
Basic income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share
$
0.94
$
12.64
$
(1.89)
$
0.77
$
0.83
Diluted income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share
$
0.94
$
12.63
$
(1.89)
$
0.77
$
0.83
Nine months ended
(common shares in thousands)
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
Numerator:
Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders
$
541,670
$
678,269
Amount allocated to participating common shareholders (1)
(6,677)
(8,074)
Denominator:
$
534,993
$
670,195
Denominator for basic income per RenaissanceRe common share -
Weighted average common shares
46,130
43,003
Per common share equivalents of employee stock options and non-vested
70
46
shares
Denominator for diluted income per RenaissanceRe common share -
Adjusted weighted average common shares and assumed conversions
46,200
43,049
Basic income per RenaissanceRe common share
$
11.60
$
15.58
Diluted income per RenaissanceRe common share
$
11.58
$
15.57
Represents earnings and dividends attributable to holders of unvested shares issued pursuant to the Company's stock compensation plans.
Comments on Regulation G
In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this Financial Supplement, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G. The Company has consistently provided these financial measures in previous investor communications and the Company's management believes that these measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that investors and such other persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and for comparison with other companies within the industry. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance.
Operating (Loss) Income (Attributable) Available to RenaissanceRe Common Shareholders and Operating Return on Average Common Equity - Annualized
The Company uses "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" as a measure to evaluate the underlying fundamentals of its operations and believes it to be a useful measure of its corporate performance. "Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" as used herein differs from "net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, by the exclusion of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds, net foreign exchange gains and losses, corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK, the income tax expense or benefit associated with these adjustments and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests." The Company's management believes that "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" is useful to investors because it more accurately measures and predicts the Company's results of operations by removing the variability arising from: fluctuations in the fair value of the Company's fixed maturity investment portfolio, equity investments trading, other investments (excluding catastrophe bonds) and investments-related derivatives; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK; the associated income tax expense or benefit of these adjustments; and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests. The Company also uses "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" to calculate "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted" and "operating return on average common equity - annualized." The following table is a reconciliation of: (1) net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders to "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders"; (2) net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted to "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted"; and (3) return on average common equity - annualized to "operating return on average common equity - annualized." Comparative information for all prior periods has been updated to conform to the current methodology and presentation.
Comments on Regulation G
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
$
47,799
$
575,845
$
(81,974)
$
33,773
$
36,698
$
541,670
$
678,269
common shareholders
Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on
investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe
(211,597)
(443,938)
96,355
(22,976)
(25,153)
(559,180)
(400,525)
bonds
Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses
(17,426)
7,195
5,728
1,126
8,275
(4,503)
1,812
Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the
acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of
33,916
2,279
4,423
5,700
4,022
40,618
44,025
RenaissanceRe UK (1)
Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2)
5,058
21,223
(4,141)
(3,707)
5,298
22,140
24,074
Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable
10,526
27,472
13,019
(1,293)
3,541
51,017
37,473
noncontrolling interests (3)
Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to
$
(131,724)
$
190,076
$
33,410
$
12,623
$
32,681
$
91,762
$
385,128
RenaissanceRe common shareholders
Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe
$
0.94
$
12.63
$
(1.89)
$
0.77
$
0.83
$
11.58
$
15.57
common shareholders per common share - diluted
Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on
investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe
(4.22)
(9.86)
2.22
(0.53)
(0.58)
(12.10)
(9.30)
bonds
Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses
(0.35)
0.16
0.13
0.03
0.19
(0.10)
0.04
Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the
acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of
0.68
0.05
0.10
0.13
0.09
0.88
1.02
RenaissanceRe UK (1)
Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2)
0.10
0.47
(0.10)
(0.09)
0.12
0.48
0.56
Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable
0.21
0.61
0.30
(0.03)
0.08
1.10
0.87
noncontrolling interests (3)
Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to
RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share -
$
(2.64)
$
4.06
$
0.76
$
0.28
$
0.73
$
1.84
$
8.76
diluted
Return on average common equity - annualized
2.8 %
38.5 %
(6.3)%
2.5 %
2.8 %
12.0 %
18.2 %
Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on
investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe
(12.4)%
(29.7)%
7.5 %
(1.7)%
(1.9)%
(12.4)%
(10.8)%
bonds
Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses
(1.0)%
0.5 %
0.4 %
0.1 %
0.6 %
(0.1)%
- %
Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the
acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of
2.0 %
0.2 %
0.3 %
0.4 %
0.3 %
0.9 %
1.2 %
RenaissanceRe UK (1)
Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2)
0.3 %
1.4 %
(0.3)%
(0.3)%
0.4 %
0.5 %
0.6 %
Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable
0.6 %
1.8 %
1.0 %
(0.1)%
0.3 %
1.1 %
1.0 %
noncontrolling interests (3)
Operating return on average common equity - annualized
(7.7)%
12.7 %
2.6 %
0.9 %
2.5 %
2.0 %
10.2 %
Included in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is the loss on sale of RenaissanceRe UK of $30.2 million.
Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) represents the income tax (expense) benefit associated with the adjustments to net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The income tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of other relevant factors.
Represents the portion of these adjustments that are attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests, including the income tax impact of those adjustments.
Comments on Regulation G
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Plus Accumulated Dividends
The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "tangible book value per common share" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends." "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share. "Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends" is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share, plus accumulated dividends. The Company's management believes "tangible book value per common share" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends" are useful to investors because they provide a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets. The following table is a reconciliation of book value per common share to "tangible book value per common share'" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends."
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Book value per common share
$
135.13
$
134.27
$
117.15
$
120.53
$
120.07
Adjustment for goodwill and other intangibles (1)
(5.53)
(5.56)
(6.46)
(6.50)
(6.55)
Tangible book value per common share
129.60
128.71
110.69
114.03
113.52
Adjustment for accumulated dividends
21.73
21.38
21.03
20.68
20.34
Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends
$
151.33
$
150.09
$
131.72
$
134.71
$
133.86
Quarterly change in book value per common share
0.6 %
14.6 %
(2.8)%
0.4 %
0.8 %
Quarterly change in tangible book value per common share plus change in
1.0 %
16.6 %
(2.6)%
0.7 %
1.1 %
accumulated dividends
Year to date change in book value per common share
12.1 %
11.4 %
(2.8)%
15.7 %
15.3 %
Year to date change in tangible book value per common share plus change in
14.6 %
13.5 %
(2.6)%
17.9 %
17.1 %
accumulated dividends
At September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, goodwill and other intangibles included $23.2 million, $23.5 million, $24.2 million, $24.9 million, and $25.6 million, respectively, of goodwill and other intangibles included in investments in other ventures, under equity method.
Comments on Regulation G
Retained Total Investment Result
The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "retained total investment result." "Retained total investment result" is defined as consolidated total investment result less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. "Retained total investment result" differs from consolidated total investment result, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, due to the exclusion of the investment result attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. The Company's management believes "retained total investment result" is useful to investors and other interested parties because it provides a measure of the portion of the Company's investment result, that impacts the investment result included in net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The following table is a reconciliation of consolidated total investment result to "retained total investment result."
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2020
2019
Net investment income
$
83,543
$
89,305
$
99,473
112,138
$
111,387
$
272,321
$
312,069
Adjustment for net investment income attributable to
redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-
(18,572)
(22,116)
(26,870)
$
(24,399)
(24,979)
(67,558)
(68,819)
party vehicles and joint ventures
Retained net investment income
64,971
67,189
72,603
87,739
86,408
204,763
243,250
Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on
224,208
448,390
(110,707)
18,454
34,395
561,891
395,655
investments
Adjustment for net realized and unrealized losses
(gains) on investments attributable to redeemable
noncontrolling interests, certain third-party
(22,509)
(30,344)
(2,554)
3,297
(12,631)
(55,407)
(36,206)
vehicles and joint ventures
Retained net realized and unrealized gains (losses)
201,699
418,046
(113,261)
21,751
21,764
506,484
359,449
on investments
Total investment result
307,751
537,695
(11,234)
130,592
145,782
834,212
707,724
Adjustment for investment result attributable to
redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-
(41,081)
(52,460)
(29,424)
(21,102)
(37,610)
(122,965)
(105,025)
party vehicles and joint ventures
Retained total investment result
$
266,670
$
485,235
$
(40,658)
$
109,490
$
108,172
$
711,247
$
602,699
Comments on Regulation G
Retained Fixed Maturity and Short Term Investments, at Fair Value
The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." "Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is defined as total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. "Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" differs from total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, due to the exclusion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. The Company's management believes "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is useful to investors and other interested parties because it provides a measure of the portion of the Company's fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, that impacts the investment result included in net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The following table is a reconciliation of total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, to "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value."
At
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
Fixed maturity investments, at fair value
$ 13,391,318
$ 12,495,135
$ 11,045,801
$ 11,171,655
$ 11,386,228
Short term investments, at fair value
5,158,961
5,570,804
5,263,242
4,566,277
4,116,156
Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value
$ 18,550,279
$ 18,065,939
$ 16,309,043
$ 15,737,932
$ 15,502,384
Adjustment for fixed maturity and short term investments attributable to
redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint
(5,503,903)
(5,362,516)
(5,184,829)
(4,583,758)
(4,426,685)
ventures
Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value
