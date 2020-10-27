RenaissanceRe : Financial Supplement September 2020 0 10/27/2020 | 06:05pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Contents Page Basis of Presentation i Financial Highlights 1 Summary Consolidated Financial Statements a. Consolidated Statements of Operations 2 b. Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Underwriting and Reserves a. Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results 4 b. Segment Underwriting Results 6 c. Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results 7 d. Gross Premiums Written 8 e. Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses 9 f. Paid to Incurred Analysis 10 Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income a. Fee Income 11 b. Noncontrolling Interests 12 c. DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations 13 Investments a. Total Investment Result 14 b. Investment Portfolio - Composition 15 c. Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments 16 d. Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating 17 e. Retained Investment Information 18 Other Items a. Earnings per Share 19 Comments on Regulation G 20 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Basis of Presentation RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "RenaissanceRe") is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. On March 22, 2019, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary RenaissanceRe Specialty Holdings (UK) Limited completed its previously announced purchase of all the share capital of RenaissanceRe Europe AG (formerly known as Tokio Millennium Re AG), RenaissanceRe (UK) Limited (formerly known as Tokio Millennium Re (UK) Limited) ("RenaissanceRe UK") and their subsidiaries (collectively, "TMR"). The three months ended June 30, 2019, was the first full period that reflected the results of TMR on the Company's results of operations. On August 18, 2020, the Company completed the sale of RenaissanceRe UK to an investment vehicle managed by AXA Liabilities Managers, an affiliate of AXA XL. This Financial Supplement should be read in that context. This financial supplement includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S ("GAAP") including "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted," "operating return on average common equity - annualized," "tangible book value per common share," "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends," "retained investment result" and "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." A reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G is presented in the attached supplemental financial data. See pages 21 through 25 for "Comments on Regulation G." Cautionary Statement under "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; Statements made in this financial supplement contain information about the Company's future business prospects. These statements may be considered "forward-looking." These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding cautionary statements and factors affecting future results, please refer to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and prospectus supplement dated June 4, 2020. All information contained herein is unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, amounts are in thousands of United States Dollars, except for share and per share amounts and ratio information. Certain prior period comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. This supplement is being provided for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with documents filed by RenaissanceRe with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10- K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the Company's website at www.renre.comfor further information about RenaissanceRe. i Financial Highlights Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Highlights Gross premiums written $ 1,143,058 $ 1,701,872 $ 2,025,721 $ 905,479 $ 861,068 $ 4,870,651 $ 3,902,271 Underwriting (loss) income $ (206,072) $ 217,137 $ 64,079 $ (65,157) $ (3,368) $ 75,144 $ 321,574 Net investment income $ 83,543 $ 89,305 $ 99,473 $ 112,138 $ 111,387 $ 272,321 $ 312,069 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 224,208 448,390 (110,707) 18,454 34,395 561,891 395,655 Total investment result $ 307,751 $ 537,695 $ (11,234) $ 130,592 $ 145,782 $ 834,212 $ 707,724 Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe $ 47,799 $ 575,845 $ (81,974) $ 33,773 $ 36,698 $ 541,670 $ 678,269 common shareholders Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe $ (131,724) $ 190,076 $ 33,410 $ 12,623 $ 32,681 $ 91,762 $ 385,128 common shareholders (1) Per share data Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe $ 0.94 $ 12.64 $ (1.89) $ 0.77 $ 0.83 $ 11.60 $ 15.58 common shareholders per common share - basic Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe $ 0.94 $ 12.63 $ (1.89) $ 0.77 $ 0.83 $ 11.58 $ 15.57 common shareholders per common share - diluted Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe $ (2.64) $ 4.06 $ 0.76 $ 0.28 $ 0.73 $ 1.84 $ 8.76 common shareholders per common share - diluted (1) Book value per common share $ 135.13 $ 134.27 $ 117.15 $ 120.53 $ 120.07 $ 135.13 $ 120.07 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 129.60 $ 128.71 $ 110.69 $ 114.03 $ 113.52 $ 129.60 $ 113.52 Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated $ 151.33 $ 150.09 $ 131.72 $ 134.71 $ 133.86 $ 151.33 $ 133.86 dividends (1) Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in 1.0 % 16.6 % (2.6)% 0.7 % 1.1 % 14.6 % 17.1 % accumulated dividends (1) Financial ratios Combined ratio 120.6 % 78.5 % 93.0 % 106.7 % 100.4 % 97.4 % 86.4 % Return on average common equity - annualized 2.8 % 38.5 % (6.3)% 2.5 % 2.8 % 12.0 % 18.2 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1) (7.7)% 12.7 % 2.6 % 0.9 % 2.5 % 2.0 % 10.2 % Total investment return - annualized 6.2 % 11.8 % (0.1)% 3.1 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 6.0 % See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. 1 Summary Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Revenues 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Gross premiums written $ 1,143,058 $ 1,701,872 $ 2,025,721 $ 905,479 $ 861,068 $ 4,870,651 $ 3,902,271 Net premiums written $ 899,411 $ 1,180,803 $ 1,269,808 $ 725,367 $ 704,130 $ 3,350,022 $ 2,656,126 Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums 100,772 (170,707) (356,710) 244,758 202,618 (426,645) (287,848) Net premiums earned 1,000,183 1,010,096 913,098 970,125 906,748 2,923,377 2,368,278 Net investment income 83,543 89,305 99,473 112,138 111,387 272,321 312,069 Net foreign exchange gains (losses) 17,426 (7,195) (5,728) (1,126) (8,275) 4,503 (1,812) Equity in earnings of other ventures 5,457 9,041 4,564 5,874 5,877 19,062 17,350 Other income (loss) 1,476 (1,201) (4,436) (160) 1,016 (4,161) 5,109 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on investments 224,208 448,390 (110,707) 18,454 34,395 561,891 395,655 Total revenues 1,332,293 1,548,436 896,264 1,105,305 1,051,148 3,776,993 3,096,649 Expenses Net claims and claim expenses incurred 942,030 510,272 570,954 762,093 654,520 2,023,256 1,334,928 Acquisition expenses 215,180 233,610 210,604 208,618 202,181 659,394 553,614 Operational expenses 49,045 49,077 67,461 64,571 53,415 165,583 158,162 Corporate expenses 48,050 11,898 15,991 17,642 13,844 75,939 76,480 Interest expense 11,843 11,842 14,927 15,496 15,580 38,612 42,868 Total expenses 1,266,148 816,699 879,937 1,068,420 939,540 2,962,784 2,166,052 Income before taxes 66,145 731,737 16,327 36,885 111,608 814,209 930,597 Income tax benefit (expense) 8,244 (29,875) 8,846 3,455 (3,664) (12,785) (20,670) Net income 74,389 701,862 25,173 40,340 107,944 801,424 909,927 Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling (19,301) (118,728) (98,091) 2,622 (62,057) (236,120) (204,091) interests Net income (loss) attributable to RenaissanceRe 55,088 583,134 (72,918) 42,962 45,887 565,304 705,836 Dividends on preference shares (7,289) (7,289) (9,056) (9,189) (9,189) (23,634) (27,567) Net income (loss) available (attributable) to $ 47,799 $ 575,845 $ (81,974) $ 33,773 $ 36,698 $ 541,670 $ 678,269 RenaissanceRe common shareholders Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe $ 0.94 $ 12.64 $ (1.89) $ 0.77 $ 0.83 $ 11.60 $ 15.58 common shareholders per common share - basic Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe $ 0.94 $ 12.63 $ (1.89) $ 0.77 $ 0.83 $ 11.58 $ 15.57 common shareholders per common share - diluted Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share $ (2.64) $ 4.06 $ 0.76 $ 0.28 $ 0.73 $ 1.84 $ 8.76 - diluted (1) Return on average common equity - annualized 2.8 % 38.5 % (6.3)% 2.5 % 2.8 % 12.0 % 18.2 % Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1) (7.7)% 12.7 % 2.6 % 0.9 % 2.5 % 2.0 % 10.2 % 2 Summary Consolidated Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Assets 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Fixed maturity investments trading, at fair value $ 13,391,318 $ 12,495,135 $ 11,045,801 $ 11,171,655 $ 11,386,228 Short term investments, at fair value 5,158,961 5,570,804 5,263,242 4,566,277 4,116,156 Equity investments trading, at fair value 547,381 470,087 360,444 436,931 379,422 Other investments, at fair value 1,122,683 1,093,338 1,058,714 1,087,377 962,109 Investments in other ventures, under equity method 98,990 94,285 90,396 106,549 103,978 Total investments 20,319,333 19,723,649 17,818,597 17,368,789 16,947,893 Cash and cash equivalents 1,287,378 1,185,844 896,216 1,379,068 871,251 Premiums receivable 3,337,120 3,519,965 3,105,441 2,599,896 2,799,954 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 1,082,270 1,266,203 1,151,926 767,781 972,047 Reinsurance recoverable 2,883,808 2,774,358 2,765,583 2,791,297 2,438,299 Accrued investment income 71,947 70,004 73,496 72,461 73,509 Deferred acquisition costs and value of business acquired 697,346 734,286 739,875 663,991 708,258 Receivable for investments sold 752,936 648,458 341,786 78,369 225,147 Other assets 306,265 298,396 312,523 346,216 344,593 Goodwill and other intangibles 257,437 258,591 260,076 262,226 263,259 Total assets $ 30,995,840 $ 30,479,754 $ 27,465,519 $ 26,330,094 $ 25,644,210 Liabilities, Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Reserve for claims and claim expenses $ 9,900,615 $ 9,365,469 $ 9,406,707 $ 9,384,349 $ 8,602,437 Unearned premiums 3,276,156 3,549,641 3,245,914 2,530,975 2,967,535 Debt 1,135,740 1,135,216 1,134,695 1,384,105 1,383,498 Reinsurance balances payable 3,915,804 4,094,027 3,775,375 2,830,691 2,910,601 Payable for investments purchased 1,597,893 1,259,116 636,136 225,275 654,685 Other liabilities 391,494 342,014 351,320 932,024 395,186 Total liabilities 20,217,702 19,745,483 18,550,147 17,287,419 16,913,942 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,387,317 3,387,099 3,231,846 3,071,308 2,779,033 Shareholders' Equity Preference shares 525,000 525,000 525,000 650,000 650,000 Common shares 50,810 50,811 44,034 44,148 44,152 Additional paid-in capital 1,615,328 1,602,738 502,608 568,277 560,166 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (2,083) (3,066) (1,664) (1,939) 4,988 Retained earnings 5,201,766 5,171,689 4,613,548 4,710,881 4,691,929 Total shareholders' equity attributable to RenaissanceRe 7,390,821 7,347,172 5,683,526 5,971,367 5,951,235 Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity $ 30,995,840 $ 30,479,754 $ 27,465,519 $ 26,330,094 $ 25,644,210 Book value per common share $ 135.13 $ 134.27 $ 117.15 $ 120.53 $ 120.07 3 Underwriting and Reserves Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results Three months ended September 30, 2020 Property Casualty and Other Total Specialty Gross premiums written $ 427,765 $ 715,293 $ - $ 1,143,058 Net premiums written $ 378,708 $ 520,703 $ - $ 899,411 Net premiums earned $ 516,623 $ 483,560 $ - $ 1,000,183 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 590,958 351,052 20 942,030 Acquisition expenses 98,545 116,636 (1) 215,180 Operational expenses 33,672 15,319 54 49,045 Underwriting (loss) income $ (206,552) $ 553 $ (73) $ (206,072) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year $ 629,827 $ 366,080 $ - $ 995,907 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years (38,869) (15,028) 20 (53,877) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 590,958 $ 351,052 $ 20 $ 942,030 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 121.9 % 75.7 % 99.6 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (7.5)% (3.1)% (5.4)% Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 114.4 % 72.6 % 94.2 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.6 % 27.3 % 26.4 % Combined ratio 140.0 % 99.9 % 120.6 % Three months ended September 30, 2019 Property Casualty and Other Total Specialty Gross premiums written $ 314,400 $ 546,668 $ - $ 861,068 Net premiums written $ 302,982 $ 401,148 $ - $ 704,130 Net premiums earned $ 444,332 $ 462,416 $ - $ 906,748 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 338,260 316,099 161 654,520 Acquisition expenses 79,521 122,654 6 202,181 Operational expenses 34,238 19,198 (21) 53,415 Underwriting (loss) income $ (7,687) $ 4,465 $ (146) $ (3,368) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year $ 345,880 $ 319,087 $ - $ 664,967 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years (7,620) (2,988) 161 (10,447) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 338,260 $ 316,099 $ 161 $ 654,520 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 77.8 % 69.0 % 73.3 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (1.7)% (0.6)% (1.1)% Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 76.1 % 68.4 % 72.2 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.6 % 30.6 % 28.2 % Combined ratio 101.7 % 99.0 % 100.4 % 4 Underwriting and Reserves Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Property Casualty and Other Total Specialty Gross premiums written $ 2,690,827 $ 2,179,824 $ - $ 4,870,651 Net premiums written $ 1,757,427 $ 1,592,595 $ - $ 3,350,022 Net premiums earned $ 1,429,074 $ 1,494,303 $ - $ 2,923,377 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 899,860 1,123,527 (131) 2,023,256 Acquisition expenses 278,668 380,726 - 659,394 Operational expenses 109,335 56,195 53 165,583 Underwriting income (loss) $ 141,211 $ (66,145) $ 78 $ 75,144 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year $ 931,285 $ 1,147,354 $ - $ 2,078,639 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years (31,425) (23,827) (131) (55,383) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 899,860 $ 1,123,527 $ (131) $ 2,023,256 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 65.2 % 76.8 % 71.1 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (2.2)% (1.6)% (1.9)% Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 63.0 % 75.2 % 69.2 % Underwriting expense ratio 27.1 % 29.2 % 28.2 % Combined ratio 90.1 % 104.4 % 97.4 % Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Property Casualty and Other Total Specialty Gross premiums written $ 2,185,984 $ 1,716,287 $ - $ 3,902,271 Net premiums written $ 1,411,327 $ 1,244,799 $ - $ 2,656,126 Net premiums earned $ 1,160,090 $ 1,208,188 $ - $ 2,368,278 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 541,217 793,533 178 1,334,928 Acquisition expenses 222,971 330,829 (186) 553,614 Operational expenses 99,546 58,603 13 158,162 Underwriting income (loss) $ 296,356 $ 25,223 $ (5) $ 321,574 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year $ 536,197 $ 813,251 $ - $ 1,349,448 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years 5,020 (19,718) 178 (14,520) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 541,217 $ 793,533 $ 178 $ 1,334,928 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 46.2 % 67.3 % 57.0 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years 0.5 % (1.6)% (0.6)% Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 46.7 % 65.7 % 56.4 % Underwriting expense ratio 27.8 % 32.2 % 30.0 % Combined ratio 74.5 % 97.9 % 86.4 % 5 Underwriting and Reserves Segment Underwriting Results Three months ended Property Segment September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Gross premiums written $ 427,765 $ 1,042,536 $ 1,220,526 $ 245,001 $ 314,400 Net premiums written $ 378,708 $ 704,138 $ 674,581 $ 242,932 $ 302,982 Net premiums earned $ 516,623 $ 491,116 $ 421,335 $ 467,404 $ 444,332 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 590,958 164,050 144,852 424,207 338,260 Acquisition expenses 98,545 94,772 85,351 90,790 79,521 Operational expenses 33,672 31,656 44,007 39,469 34,238 Underwriting (loss) income $ (206,552) $ 200,638 $ 147,125 $ (87,062) $ (7,687) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year $ 629,827 $ 170,614 $ 130,844 $ 432,160 $ 345,880 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years (38,869) (6,564) 14,008 (7,953) (7,620) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 590,958 $ 164,050 $ 144,852 $ 424,207 $ 338,260 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 121.9 % 34.7 % 31.1 % 92.5 % 77.8 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (7.5)% (1.3)% 3.3 % (1.7)% (1.7)% Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 114.4 % 33.4 % 34.4 % 90.8 % 76.1 % Underwriting expense ratio 25.6 % 25.7 % 30.7 % 27.8 % 25.6 % Combined ratio 140.0 % 59.1 % 65.1 % 118.6 % 101.7 % Three months ended Casualty and Specialty Segment September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Gross premiums written $ 715,293 $ 659,336 $ 805,195 $ 660,478 $ 546,668 Net premiums written $ 520,703 $ 476,665 $ 595,227 $ 482,435 $ 401,148 Net premiums earned $ 483,560 $ 518,980 $ 491,763 $ 502,721 $ 462,416 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 351,052 346,266 426,209 338,104 316,099 Acquisition expenses 116,636 138,837 125,253 117,849 122,654 Operational expenses 15,319 17,422 23,454 25,943 19,198 Underwriting income (loss) $ 553 $ 16,455 $ (83,153) $ 20,825 $ 4,465 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year $ 366,080 $ 355,064 $ 426,210 $ 342,268 $ 319,087 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years (15,028) (8,798) (1) (4,164) (2,988) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 351,052 $ 346,266 $ 426,209 $ 338,104 $ 316,099 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 75.7 % 68.4 % 86.7 % 68.1 % 69.0 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (3.1)% (1.7)% - % (0.8)% (0.6)% Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 72.6 % 66.7 % 86.7 % 67.3 % 68.4 % Underwriting expense ratio 27.3 % 30.1 % 30.2 % 28.6 % 30.6 % Combined ratio 99.9 % 96.8 % 116.9 % 95.9 % 99.0 % 6 Underwriting and Reserves Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Catastrophe Other Property Total Catastrophe Other Property Total Gross premiums written $ 179,689 $ 248,076 $ 427,765 $ 102,779 $ 211,621 $ 314,400 Net premiums written $ 146,377 $ 232,331 $ 378,708 $ 96,264 $ 206,718 $ 302,982 Net premiums earned $ 302,946 $ 213,677 $ 516,623 $ 241,408 $ 202,924 $ 444,332 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 415,998 174,960 590,958 159,510 178,750 338,260 Acquisition expenses 37,481 61,064 98,545 30,074 49,447 79,521 Operational expenses 28,477 5,195 33,672 27,682 6,556 34,238 Underwriting (loss) income $ (179,010) $ (27,542) $ (206,552) $ 24,142 $ (31,829) $ (7,687) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year $ 449,243 $ 180,584 $ 629,827 $ 193,002 $ 152,878 $ 345,880 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years (33,245) (5,624) (38,869) (33,492) 25,872 (7,620) Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 415,998 $ 174,960 $ 590,958 $ 159,510 $ 178,750 $ 338,260 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 148.3 % 84.5 % 121.9 % 79.9 % 75.3 % 77.8 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (11.0)% (2.6)% (7.5)% (13.8)% 12.8 % (1.7)% Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 137.3 % 81.9 % 114.4 % 66.1 % 88.1 % 76.1 % Underwriting expense ratio 21.8 % 31.0 % 25.6 % 23.9 % 27.6 % 25.6 % Combined ratio 159.1 % 112.9 % 140.0 % 90.0 % 115.7 % 101.7 % Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Catastrophe Other Property Total Catastrophe Other Property Total Gross premiums written $ 1,827,665 $ 863,162 $ 2,690,827 $ 1,550,648 $ 635,336 $ 2,185,984 Net premiums written $ 1,015,184 $ 742,243 $ 1,757,427 $ 859,408 $ 551,919 $ 1,411,327 Net premiums earned $ 769,119 $ 659,955 $ 1,429,074 $ 644,172 $ 515,918 $ 1,160,090 Net claims and claim expenses incurred 436,415 463,445 899,860 183,273 357,944 541,217 Acquisition expenses 97,915 180,753 278,668 89,480 133,491 222,971 Operational expenses 89,675 19,660 109,335 80,131 19,415 99,546 Underwriting income (loss) $ 145,114 $ (3,903) $ 141,211 $ 291,288 $ 5,068 $ 296,356 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident year $ 510,153 $ 421,132 $ 931,285 $ 234,667 $ 301,530 $ 536,197 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident years (73,738) 42,313 (31,425) (51,394) 56,414 5,020 Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 436,415 $ 463,445 $ 899,860 $ 183,273 $ 357,944 $ 541,217 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 66.3 % 63.8 % 65.2 % 36.4 % 58.4 % 46.2 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (9.6)% 6.4 % (2.2)% (7.9)% 11.0 % 0.5 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 56.7 % 70.2 % 63.0 % 28.5 % 69.4 % 46.7 % Underwriting expense ratio 24.4 % 30.4 % 27.1 % 26.3 % 29.6 % 27.8 % Combined ratio 81.1 % 100.6 % 90.1 % 54.8 % 99.0 % 74.5 % 7 Underwriting and Reserves Gross Premiums Written Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Property Segment Catastrophe $ 179,689 $ 711,786 $ 936,190 $ 44,824 $ 102,779 $ 1,827,665 $ 1,550,648 Other property 248,076 330,750 284,336 200,177 211,621 863,162 635,336 Property segment gross premiums written $ 427,765 $ 1,042,536 $ 1,220,526 $ 245,001 $ 314,400 $ 2,690,827 $ 2,185,984 Casualty and Specialty Segment General casualty (1) $ 260,265 $ 206,666 $ 246,667 $ 197,338 $ 191,447 $ 713,598 $ 610,563 Professional liability (2) 175,459 222,737 230,487 189,838 151,754 628,683 460,912 Financial lines (3) 143,455 101,635 147,079 126,983 111,459 392,169 330,017 Other (4) 136,114 128,298 180,962 146,319 92,008 445,374 314,795 Casualty and Specialty segment gross premiums $ 715,293 $ 659,336 $ 805,195 $ 660,478 $ 546,668 $ 2,179,824 $ 1,716,287 written Includes automobile liability, casualty clash, employer's liability, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation and general liability. Includes directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity. Includes financial guaranty, mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety and trade credit. Includes accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite and terrorism. Lines of business such as regional multi-line and whole account may have characteristics of various other classes of business, and are allocated accordingly. 8 Underwriting and Reserves Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses Case Additional Case IBNR Total September 30, 2020 Reserves Reserves Property $ 1,037,526 $ 1,752,260 $ 1,238,478 $ 4,028,264 Casualty and Specialty 1,625,554 123,001 4,123,464 5,872,019 Other 332 - - 332 Total $ 2,663,412 $ 1,875,261 $ 5,361,942 $ 9,900,615 June 30, 2020 Property $ 1,095,511 $ 1,650,244 $ 842,395 $ 3,588,150 Casualty and Specialty 1,682,299 127,588 3,967,100 5,776,987 Other 332 - - 332 Total $ 2,778,142 $ 1,777,832 $ 4,809,495 $ 9,365,469 March 31, 2020 Property $ 1,095,840 $ 1,707,754 $ 958,827 $ 3,762,421 Casualty and Specialty 1,644,402 105,505 3,894,049 5,643,956 Other 330 - - 330 Total $ 2,740,572 $ 1,813,259 $ 4,852,876 $ 9,406,707 December 31, 2019 Property $ 1,253,406 $ 1,631,223 $ 1,189,221 $ 4,073,850 Casualty and Specialty 1,596,426 129,720 3,583,913 5,310,059 Other 440 - - 440 Total $ 2,850,272 $ 1,760,943 $ 4,773,134 $ 9,384,349 September 30, 2019 Property $ 1,170,009 $ 1,493,600 $ 916,314 $ 3,579,923 Casualty and Specialty 1,475,505 151,555 3,389,344 5,016,404 Other 2,944 - 3,166 6,110 Total $ 2,648,458 $ 1,645,155 $ 4,308,824 $ 8,602,437 9 Underwriting and Reserves Paid to Incurred Analysis Three months ended September 30, 2020 Three months ended September 30, 2019 Gross Recoveries Net Gross Recoveries Net Reserve for claims and claim expenses, beginning of period $ 9,365,469 $ 2,774,358 $ 6,591,111 $ 8,484,848 $ 2,865,150 $ 5,619,698 Incurred claims and claim expenses Current year 1,301,183 305,276 995,907 800,627 135,660 664,967 Prior years (109,051) (55,174) (53,877) (85,913) (75,466) (10,447) Total incurred claims and claim expenses 1,192,132 250,102 942,030 714,714 60,194 654,520 Paid claims and claim expenses Current year 140,093 10,505 129,588 82,427 6,288 76,139 Prior years 397,448 112,350 285,098 472,148 479,170 (7,022) Total paid claims and claim expenses 537,541 122,855 414,686 554,575 485,458 69,117 Foreign exchange (1) 39,381 (14,149) 53,530 (42,550) (1,587) (40,963) Amounts disposed of (2) (158,826) (3,648) (155,178) - - - Reserve for claims and claim expenses, end of period $ 9,900,615 $ 2,883,808 $ 7,016,807 $ 8,602,437 $ 2,438,299 $ 6,164,138 Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Gross Recoveries Net Gross Recoveries Net Reserve for claims and claim expenses, beginning of period $ 9,384,349 $ 2,791,297 $ 6,593,052 $ 6,076,271 $ 2,372,221 $ 3,704,050 Incurred claims and claim expenses Current year 2,742,093 663,454 2,078,639 1,627,026 277,578 1,349,448 Prior years (155,020) (99,637) (55,383) 177,863 192,383 (14,520) Total incurred claims and claim expenses 2,587,073 563,817 2,023,256 1,804,889 469,961 1,334,928 Paid claims and claim expenses Current year 206,585 15,372 191,213 138,368 9,897 128,471 Prior years 1,734,473 441,459 1,293,014 1,484,390 920,851 563,539 Total paid claims and claim expenses 1,941,058 456,831 1,484,227 1,622,758 930,748 692,010 Foreign exchange (1) 29,077 (10,827) 39,904 (44,175) (2,570) (41,605) Amounts disposed of (2) (158,826) (3,648) (155,178) - - - Amounts acquired (3) - - - 2,388,210 529,435 1,858,775 Reserve for claims and claim expenses, end of period $ 9,900,615 $ 2,883,808 $ 7,016,807 $ 8,602,437 $ 2,438,299 $ 6,164,138 Reflects the impact of the foreign exchange revaluation of the net reserve for claims and claim expenses denominated in non-U.S. dollars as at the balance sheet date. Represents the fair value of RenaissanceRe UK's reserve for claims and claim expenses, net of reinsurance recoverables, disposed of on August 18, 2020. Represents the fair value of TMR's reserve for claims and claim expenses, net of reinsurance recoverables, acquired at March 22, 2019. 10 Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income Fee Income The table below reflects the total fee income earned through third-party capital management as well as various joint ventures and certain structured retrocession agreements to which the Company is a party. Joint ventures include DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. ("DaVinciRe"), Top Layer Reinsurance Ltd., Vermeer Reinsurance Ltd. ("Vermeer") and certain entities investing in Langhorne Holdings LLC. Managed funds include RenaissanceRe Upsilon Fund Ltd. and RenaissanceRe Medici Fund Ltd. ("Medici"). Structured reinsurance products and other include certain other vehicles and reinsurance contracts which transfer risk to capital. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Management fee income Joint ventures $ 13,070 $ 12,190 $ 11,781 $ 11,858 $ 11,434 $ 37,041 $ 30,688 Structured reinsurance products and other 8,785 8,739 8,597 8,252 8,765 26,121 26,986 Managed funds 8,610 6,508 6,418 3,814 4,558 21,536 14,822 Total management fee income 30,465 27,437 26,796 23,924 24,757 84,698 72,496 Performance fee income (loss) Joint ventures (1,842) 6,165 7,828 (3,374) 5,278 12,151 13,034 Structured reinsurance products and other (10,414) 7,994 8,375 (5,314) 275 5,955 13,007 Managed funds 175 3,914 2,363 (2,036) 1,688 6,452 2,456 Total performance fee income (loss) (1) (12,081) 18,073 18,566 (10,724) 7,241 24,558 28,497 Total fee income $ 18,384 $ 45,510 $ 45,362 $ 13,200 $ 31,998 $ 109,256 $ 100,993 Performance fees are based on the performance of the individual vehicles or products, and may be negative in a particular period if, for example, large losses occur, which can potentially result in no performance fees or the reversal of previously accrued performance fees. 11 Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income Noncontrolling Interests The Company consolidates the results of certain of its joint ventures and managed capital vehicles, namely, DaVinciRe, Medici and Vermeer (collectively, the "Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures"), on its consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. Redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated balance sheets represents the portion of the net assets of the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures attributable to third-party investors in these Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures. Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of operations represents the portion of the (income) loss associated with the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures included on the Company's consolidated statements of operations that is attributable to third-party investors in these Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures. A summary of the redeemable noncontrolling interests on the Company's consolidated statements of operations is set forth below: Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - DaVinciRe $ 26,616 $ (88,374) $ (84,906) $ 25,862 $ (30,558) $ (146,664) $ (152,946) Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Medici (33,963) (13,151) 4,678 (6,363) (15,211) (42,436) (19,396) Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Vermeer (11,954) (17,203) (17,863) (16,877) (16,288) (47,020) (31,749) Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable $ (19,301) $ (118,728) $ (98,091) $ 2,622 $ (62,057) $ (236,120) $ (204,091) noncontrolling interests (1) A negative number in the table above represents net income earned by the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures allocated to third-party investors. Conversely, a positive number represents net losses incurred by the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures allocated to third-party investors. A summary of the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests on its consolidated balance sheets is set forth below: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - DaVinciRe $ 1,594,683 $ 1,621,300 $ 1,533,085 $ 1,435,581 $ 1,462,677 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Medici 696,999 682,118 677,283 632,112 534,618 Redeemable noncontrolling interest - Vermeer 1,095,635 1,083,681 1,021,478 1,003,615 781,738 Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 3,387,317 $ 3,387,099 $ 3,231,846 $ 3,071,308 $ 2,779,033 A summary of the redeemable noncontrolling economic ownership of third parties in the Consolidated Managed Joint Ventures is set forth below: September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 DaVinciRe 78.6 % 78.6 % 78.6 % 78.1 % 78.1 % Medici 88.5 % 88.6 % 88.8 % 87.9 % 86.3 % Vermeer 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 12 Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Gross premiums written $ 77,866 $ 222,306 $ 255,640 $ 15,566 $ 32,986 $ 555,812 $ 425,152 Net premiums written $ 78,025 $ 177,116 $ 241,641 $ 15,210 $ 30,605 $ 496,782 $ 363,918 Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums 62,486 (58,172) (135,933) 90,674 63,671 (131,619) (104,692) Net premiums earned 140,511 118,944 105,708 105,884 94,276 365,163 259,226 Net investment income 9,339 11,557 15,087 13,506 13,813 35,983 40,233 Net foreign exchange (losses) gains (511) 8 (1,180) (399) (174) (1,683) (1,366) Other income - - - - - - 344 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on 5,439 34,674 18,529 (1,307) 6,493 58,642 49,842 investments Total revenues 154,778 165,183 138,144 117,684 114,408 458,105 348,279 Expenses Net claims and claim expenses incurred 171,271 9,829 (13,726) 135,397 45,325 167,374 59,974 Acquisition expenses 2,384 29,208 30,112 1,313 15,762 61,704 53,939 Operational and corporate expenses 13,123 11,862 11,889 12,238 12,139 36,874 32,566 Interest expense 1,859 1,859 1,858 1,859 1,859 5,576 5,575 Total expenses 188,637 52,758 30,133 150,807 75,085 271,528 152,054 (Loss) income before taxes (33,859) 112,425 108,011 (33,123) 39,323 186,577 196,225 Income tax (expense) benefit - (2) 2 (6) (177) - (76) Net (loss) income (attributable) available to $ (33,859) $ 112,423 $ 108,013 $ (33,129) $ 39,146 $ 186,577 $ 196,149 DaVinciRe common shareholders Net claims and claim expenses incurred - current accident $ 196,188 $ 14,728 $ 4,967 $ 113,743 $ 80,022 $ 215,883 $ 95,945 year Net claims and claim expenses incurred - prior accident (24,917) (4,899) (18,693) 21,654 (34,697) (48,509) (35,971) years Net claims and claim expenses incurred - total $ 171,271 $ 9,829 $ (13,726) $ 135,397 $ 45,325 $ 167,374 $ 59,974 Net claims and claim expense ratio - current accident year 139.6 % 12.4 % 4.7 % 107.4 % 84.9 % 59.1 % 37.0 % Net claims and claim expense ratio - prior accident years (17.7)% (4.1)% (17.7)% 20.5 % (36.8)% (13.3)% (13.9)% Net claims and claim expense ratio - calendar year 121.9 % 8.3 % (13.0)% 127.9 % 48.1 % 45.8 % 23.1 % Underwriting expense ratio 11.0 % 34.5 % 39.7 % 12.8 % 29.6 % 27.0 % 33.4 % Combined ratio 132.9 % 42.8 % 26.7 % 140.7 % 77.7 % 72.8 % 56.5 % 13 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Investments Total Investment Result Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Fixed maturity investments trading $ 68,022 $ 69,943 $ 73,338 $ 85,937 $ 82,977 $ 211,303 $ 232,566 Short term investments 1,611 6,049 12,092 11,552 15,061 19,752 44,712 Equity investments trading 1,559 1,666 1,551 1,539 1,326 4,776 3,269 Other investments Catastrophe bonds 13,626 13,519 14,139 12,870 12,812 41,284 33,284 Other 2,598 1,107 1,629 2,221 2,672 5,334 6,226 Cash and cash equivalents 441 837 1,504 1,875 1,978 2,782 5,801 87,857 93,121 104,253 115,994 116,826 285,231 325,858 Investment expenses (4,314) (3,816) (4,780) (3,856) (5,439) (12,910) (13,789) Net investment income 83,543 89,305 99,473 112,138 111,387 272,321 312,069 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on: Fixed maturity investments trading (1) 78,348 322,711 101,221 (48,146) 57,502 502,280 346,123 Equity investments trading (1) 119,622 113,506 (151,882) 66,043 (25,564) 81,246 50,463 Other investments Catastrophe bonds 12,611 4,452 (14,352) (4,522) 9,242 2,711 (4,870) Other 13,627 7,721 (45,694) 5,079 (6,785) (24,346) 3,939 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on 224,208 448,390 (110,707) 18,454 34,395 561,891 395,655 investments Total investment result $ 307,751 $ 537,695 $ (11,234) $ 130,592 $ 145,782 $ 834,212 $ 707,724 Total investment return - annualized 6.2 % 11.8 % (0.1)% 3.1 % 3.6 % 5.8 % 6.0 % Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on fixed maturity investments trading includes the impacts of interest rate futures, interest rate swaps, credit default swaps and total return swaps. Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on equity investments trading includes the impact of equity futures. 14 Investments Investment Portfolio - Composition Type of Investment September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 U.S. treasuries $ 4,350,971 21.4 % $ 4,258,675 21.6 % $ 3,915,130 22.0 % $ 4,467,345 25.7 % $ 4,314,006 25.4 % Agencies 437,681 2.1 % 505,038 2.6 % 537,490 3.1 % 343,031 1.9 % 507,903 3.0 % Municipal - - % - - % - - % - - % 1,629 - % Non-U.S. government 568,960 2.8 % 584,206 3.0 % 635,282 3.6 % 497,392 2.9 % 379,154 2.2 % Non-U.S.government-backed corporate 401,449 2.0 % 314,833 1.6 % 283,577 1.6 % 321,356 1.9 % 263,170 1.6 % Corporate 4,655,765 22.9 % 4,428,553 22.5 % 3,259,780 18.3 % 3,075,660 17.7 % 3,453,222 20.4 % Agency mortgage-backed 1,086,474 5.3 % 985,851 5.0 % 1,056,272 5.9 % 1,148,499 6.6 % 1,248,722 7.4 % Non-agencymortgage-backed 293,953 1.4 % 276,300 1.4 % 275,026 1.6 % 294,604 1.7 % 261,850 1.5 % Commercial mortgage-backed 788,995 3.9 % 591,238 3.0 % 540,502 3.0 % 468,698 2.7 % 406,268 2.4 % Asset-backed 807,070 4.0 % 550,441 2.8 % 542,742 3.1 % 555,070 3.2 % 550,304 3.3 % Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value 13,391,318 65.8 % 12,495,135 63.5 % 11,045,801 62.2 % 11,171,655 64.3 % 11,386,228 67.2 % Short term investments, at fair value 5,158,961 25.4 % 5,570,804 28.2 % 5,263,242 29.4 % 4,566,277 26.3 % 4,116,156 24.3 % Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term 18,550,279 91.2 % 18,065,939 91.7 % 16,309,043 91.6 % 15,737,932 90.6 % 15,502,384 91.5 % investments, at fair value Equity investments trading, at fair value 547,381 2.7 % 470,087 2.4 % 360,444 2.0 % 436,931 2.5 % 379,422 2.2 % Other investments, at fair value 1,122,683 5.5 % 1,093,338 5.5 % 1,058,714 5.9 % 1,087,377 6.3 % 962,109 5.7 % Total managed investment portfolio 20,220,343 99.4 % 19,629,364 99.6 % 17,728,201 99.5 % 17,262,240 99.4 % 16,843,915 99.4 % Investments in other ventures, under equity method 98,990 0.6 % 94,285 0.4 % 90,396 0.5 % 106,549 0.6 % 103,978 0.6 % Total investments $ 20,319,333 100.0 % $ 19,723,649 100.0 % $ 17,818,597 100.0 % $ 17,368,789 100.0 % $ 16,947,893 100.0 % 15 Investments Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments Credit Quality of Fixed Maturity Investments September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 AAA $ 1,972,894 14.7 % $ 1,392,417 11.1 % $ 1,590,824 14.4 % $ 1,338,265 12.0 % $ 1,215,518 10.7 % AA 6,721,098 50.2 % 6,670,927 53.4 % 6,212,689 56.3 % 6,677,219 59.8 % 6,699,860 58.8 % A 1,777,861 13.3 % 1,864,066 14.9 % 1,491,504 13.5 % 1,453,212 13.0 % 1,671,934 14.7 % BBB 1,648,049 12.3 % 1,433,297 11.5 % 915,375 8.3 % 874,730 7.8 % 967,928 8.5 % Non-investment grade and not rated 1,271,416 9.5 % 1,134,428 9.1 % 835,409 7.5 % 828,229 7.4 % 830,988 7.3 % Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value $ 13,391,318 100.0 % $ 12,495,135 100.0 % $ 11,045,801 100.0 % $ 11,171,655 100.0 % $ 11,386,228 100.0 % Maturity Profile of Fixed Maturity Investments Due in less than one year $ 621,610 4.6 % $ 638,686 5.1 % $ 723,397 6.5 % $ 544,636 4.9 % $ 603,806 5.3 % Due after one through five years 5,749,128 43.0 % 5,513,103 44.1 % 5,039,456 45.7 % 5,522,769 49.4 % 5,893,946 51.8 % Due after five through ten years 3,374,898 25.2 % 3,312,749 26.6 % 2,612,031 23.7 % 2,420,602 21.7 % 2,232,264 19.6 % Due after ten years 669,190 5.0 % 626,768 5.0 % 256,375 2.3 % 216,777 1.9 % 189,068 1.7 % Mortgage-backed securities 2,169,422 16.2 % 1,853,388 14.8 % 1,871,800 16.9 % 1,911,801 17.1 % 1,916,840 16.8 % Asset-backed securities 807,070 6.0 % 550,441 4.4 % 542,742 4.9 % 555,070 5.0 % 550,304 4.8 % Total fixed maturity investments, at fair value $ 13,391,318 100.0 % $ 12,495,135 100.0 % $ 11,045,801 100.0 % $ 11,171,655 100.0 % $ 11,386,228 100.0 % 16 Investments Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating Credit Rating (1) Weighted Non- Amortized Average September 30, 2020 Fair Value Yield to AAA AA A BBB Investment Not Rated Cost Maturity Grade Short term investments $ 5,158,961 $ 5,158,961 0.1 % $4,975,689 $ 175,067 $ 1,829 $ 2,312 $ 3,921 $ 143 100.0 % 96.5 % 3.4 % - % - % 0.1 % - % Fixed maturity investments U.S. treasuries 4,223,245 4,350,971 0.3 % - 4,350,971 - - - - Agencies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac 270,662 270,612 0.7 % - 270,612 - - - - Other agencies 163,218 167,069 0.9 % - 167,069 - - - - Total agencies 433,880 437,681 0.8 % - 437,681 - - - - Non-U.S. government 558,934 568,960 0.7 % 394,217 132,346 32,059 8,547 1,654 137 Non-U.S.government-backed corporate 397,261 401,449 0.9 % 175,120 198,442 14,273 8,011 5,603 - Corporate 4,524,338 4,655,765 2.4 % 63,975 264,707 1,701,827 1,565,845 1,032,329 27,082 Mortgage-backed Residential mortgage-backed Agency securities 1,068,638 1,086,474 1.0 % - 1,086,474 - - - - Non-agency securities - Alt A 231,387 232,570 3.5 % 53,921 5,457 494 6,537 130,333 35,828 Non-agency securities - Prime 60,742 61,383 2.3 % 26,857 2,611 2,306 1,194 16,302 12,113 Total residential mortgage-backed 1,360,767 1,380,427 1.5 % 80,778 1,094,542 2,800 7,731 146,635 47,941 Commercial mortgage-backed 763,794 788,995 1.6 % 632,054 127,947 4,636 20,808 1,511 2,039 Total mortgage-backed 2,124,561 2,169,422 1.5 % 712,832 1,222,489 7,436 28,539 148,146 49,980 Asset-backed Collateralized loan obligations 727,849 725,130 2.1 % 550,235 111,642 20,379 36,389 6,485 - Other 80,689 81,940 0.8 % 76,515 2,820 1,887 718 - - Total asset-backed 808,538 807,070 2.0 % 626,750 114,462 22,266 37,107 6,485 - Total securitized assets 2,933,099 2,976,492 1.7 % 1,339,582 1,336,951 29,702 65,646 154,631 49,980 Total fixed maturity investments 13,070,757 13,391,318 1.4 % 1,972,894 6,721,098 1,777,861 1,648,049 1,194,217 77,199 100.0 % 14.7 % 50.2 % 13.3 % 12.3 % 8.9 % 0.6 % Total consolidated fixed maturity and short 1.0 % term investments, at fair value $ 18,229,718 $ 18,550,279 $6,948,583 $ 6,896,165 $ 1,779,690 $ 1,650,361 $ 1,198,138 $ 77,342 100.0 % 37.4 % 37.2 % 9.6 % 8.9 % 6.5 % 0.4 % The credit ratings included in this table are those assigned by Standard & Poor's Corporation ("S&P"). When ratings provided by S&P were not available, ratings from other nationally recognized rating agencies were used. The Company has grouped short term investments with an A-1+ and A-1 short term issue credit rating as AAA, short term investments with an A-2 short term issue credit rating as AA and short term investments with an A-3 short term issue credit rating as A. 17 Investments Retained Investment Information "Retained total investment result" is defined as consolidated total investment result less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Total investment result Net investment income $ 83,543 $ 89,305 $ 99,473 $ 112,138 $ 111,387 $ 272,321 $ 312,069 Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments 224,208 448,390 (110,707) 18,454 34,395 561,891 395,655 Total investment result $ 307,751 $ 537,695 $ (11,234) $ 130,592 $ 145,782 $ 834,212 $ 707,724 Retained total investment result (1) Retained net investment income $ 64,971 $ 67,189 $ 72,603 $ 87,739 $ 86,408 $ 204,763 $ 243,250 Retained net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on 201,699 418,046 (113,261) 21,751 21,764 506,484 359,449 investments Retained total investment result $ 266,670 $ 485,235 $ (40,658) $ 109,490 $ 108,172 $ 711,247 $ 602,699 Includes total investment return, less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. "Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is defined as total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Managed fixed maturity and short term investments portfolio (1) Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value $ 18,550,279 $ 18,065,939 $ 16,309,043 $ 15,737,932 $ 15,502,384 Weighted average yield to maturity of fixed maturity and short term investments 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.5 % 2.1 % 2.2 % Average duration of fixed maturities and short term investments, in years 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.9 2.8 Retained fixed maturity and short term investments portfolio (2) Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value $ 13,046,376 $ 12,703,423 $ 11,124,214 $ 11,154,174 $ 11,075,699 Weighted average yield to maturity of retained fixed maturity and short term 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.9 % 2.2 % 2.3 % investments Average duration of retained fixed maturities and short term investments, in years 3.7 3.7 3.5 3.6 3.5 Includes total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, as presented on the Company's consolidated balance sheets. Includes total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures. 18 Other Items Earnings per Share Three months ended (common shares in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Numerator: Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common $ 47,799 $ 575,845 $ (81,974) $ 33,773 $ 36,698 shareholders Amount allocated to participating common shareholders (1) (582) (7,593) (146) (409) (446) $ 47,217 $ 568,252 $ (82,120) $ 33,364 $ 36,252 Denominator: Denominator for basic income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share - Weighted average common shares 50,009 44,939 43,441 43,467 43,462 Per common share equivalents of employee stock options and non-vested 85 64 - 85 75 shares Denominator for diluted (loss) income per RenaissanceRe common share - Adjusted weighted average common shares and assumed conversions 50,094 45,003 43,441 43,552 43,537 Basic income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share $ 0.94 $ 12.64 $ (1.89) $ 0.77 $ 0.83 Diluted income (loss) per RenaissanceRe common share $ 0.94 $ 12.63 $ (1.89) $ 0.77 $ 0.83 Nine months ended (common shares in thousands) September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 Numerator: Net income available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders $ 541,670 $ 678,269 Amount allocated to participating common shareholders (1) (6,677) (8,074) Denominator: $ 534,993 $ 670,195 Denominator for basic income per RenaissanceRe common share - Weighted average common shares 46,130 43,003 Per common share equivalents of employee stock options and non-vested 70 46 shares Denominator for diluted income per RenaissanceRe common share - Adjusted weighted average common shares and assumed conversions 46,200 43,049 Basic income per RenaissanceRe common share $ 11.60 $ 15.58 Diluted income per RenaissanceRe common share $ 11.58 $ 15.57 Represents earnings and dividends attributable to holders of unvested shares issued pursuant to the Company's stock compensation plans. 19 Comments on Regulation G In addition to the GAAP financial measures set forth in this Financial Supplement, the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G. The Company has consistently provided these financial measures in previous investor communications and the Company's management believes that these measures are important to investors and other interested persons, and that investors and such other persons benefit from having a consistent basis for comparison between quarters and for comparison with other companies within the industry. These measures may not, however, be comparable to similarly titled measures used by companies outside of the insurance industry. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these non-GAAP measures in assessing the Company's overall financial performance. Operating (Loss) Income (Attributable) Available to RenaissanceRe Common Shareholders and Operating Return on Average Common Equity - Annualized The Company uses "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" as a measure to evaluate the underlying fundamentals of its operations and believes it to be a useful measure of its corporate performance. "Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" as used herein differs from "net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, by the exclusion of net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe bonds, net foreign exchange gains and losses, corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK, the income tax expense or benefit associated with these adjustments and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests." The Company's management believes that "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" is useful to investors because it more accurately measures and predicts the Company's results of operations by removing the variability arising from: fluctuations in the fair value of the Company's fixed maturity investment portfolio, equity investments trading, other investments (excluding catastrophe bonds) and investments-related derivatives; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of RenaissanceRe UK; the associated income tax expense or benefit of these adjustments; and the portion of these adjustments attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests. The Company also uses "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders" to calculate "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted" and "operating return on average common equity - annualized." The following table is a reconciliation of: (1) net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders to "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders"; (2) net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted to "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted"; and (3) return on average common equity - annualized to "operating return on average common equity - annualized." Comparative information for all prior periods has been updated to conform to the current methodology and presentation. 20 Comments on Regulation G Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 $ 47,799 $ 575,845 $ (81,974) $ 33,773 $ 36,698 $ 541,670 $ 678,269 common shareholders Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe (211,597) (443,938) 96,355 (22,976) (25,153) (559,180) (400,525) bonds Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (17,426) 7,195 5,728 1,126 8,275 (4,503) 1,812 Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of 33,916 2,279 4,423 5,700 4,022 40,618 44,025 RenaissanceRe UK (1) Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2) 5,058 21,223 (4,141) (3,707) 5,298 22,140 24,074 Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable 10,526 27,472 13,019 (1,293) 3,541 51,017 37,473 noncontrolling interests (3) Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to $ (131,724) $ 190,076 $ 33,410 $ 12,623 $ 32,681 $ 91,762 $ 385,128 RenaissanceRe common shareholders Net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe $ 0.94 $ 12.63 $ (1.89) $ 0.77 $ 0.83 $ 11.58 $ 15.57 common shareholders per common share - diluted Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe (4.22) (9.86) 2.22 (0.53) (0.58) (12.10) (9.30) bonds Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (0.35) 0.16 0.13 0.03 0.19 (0.10) 0.04 Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of 0.68 0.05 0.10 0.13 0.09 0.88 1.02 RenaissanceRe UK (1) Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2) 0.10 0.47 (0.10) (0.09) 0.12 0.48 0.56 Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable 0.21 0.61 0.30 (0.03) 0.08 1.10 0.87 noncontrolling interests (3) Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - $ (2.64) $ 4.06 $ 0.76 $ 0.28 $ 0.73 $ 1.84 $ 8.76 diluted Return on average common equity - annualized 2.8 % 38.5 % (6.3)% 2.5 % 2.8 % 12.0 % 18.2 % Adjustment for net realized and unrealized (gains) losses on investments, excluding other investments - catastrophe (12.4)% (29.7)% 7.5 % (1.7)% (1.9)% (12.4)% (10.8)% bonds Adjustment for net foreign exchange (gains) losses (1.0)% 0.5 % 0.4 % 0.1 % 0.6 % (0.1)% - % Adjustment for corporate expenses associated with the acquisition of TMR and the subsequent sale of 2.0 % 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 0.3 % 0.9 % 1.2 % RenaissanceRe UK (1) Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) (2) 0.3 % 1.4 % (0.3)% (0.3)% 0.4 % 0.5 % 0.6 % Adjustment for net income (loss) attributable to redeemable 0.6 % 1.8 % 1.0 % (0.1)% 0.3 % 1.1 % 1.0 % noncontrolling interests (3) Operating return on average common equity - annualized (7.7)% 12.7 % 2.6 % 0.9 % 2.5 % 2.0 % 10.2 % Included in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 is the loss on sale of RenaissanceRe UK of $30.2 million. Adjustment for income tax expense (benefit) represents the income tax (expense) benefit associated with the adjustments to net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The income tax impact is estimated by applying the statutory rates of applicable jurisdictions, after consideration of other relevant factors. Represents the portion of these adjustments that are attributable to the Company's redeemable noncontrolling interests, including the income tax impact of those adjustments. 21 Comments on Regulation G Tangible Book Value Per Common Share and Tangible Book Value Per Common Share Plus Accumulated Dividends The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "tangible book value per common share" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends." "Tangible book value per common share" is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share. "Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends" is defined as book value per common share excluding goodwill and intangible assets per share, plus accumulated dividends. The Company's management believes "tangible book value per common share" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends" are useful to investors because they provide a more accurate measure of the realizable value of shareholder returns, excluding the impact of goodwill and intangible assets. The following table is a reconciliation of book value per common share to "tangible book value per common share'" and "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends." September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Book value per common share $ 135.13 $ 134.27 $ 117.15 $ 120.53 $ 120.07 Adjustment for goodwill and other intangibles (1) (5.53) (5.56) (6.46) (6.50) (6.55) Tangible book value per common share 129.60 128.71 110.69 114.03 113.52 Adjustment for accumulated dividends 21.73 21.38 21.03 20.68 20.34 Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends $ 151.33 $ 150.09 $ 131.72 $ 134.71 $ 133.86 Quarterly change in book value per common share 0.6 % 14.6 % (2.8)% 0.4 % 0.8 % Quarterly change in tangible book value per common share plus change in 1.0 % 16.6 % (2.6)% 0.7 % 1.1 % accumulated dividends Year to date change in book value per common share 12.1 % 11.4 % (2.8)% 15.7 % 15.3 % Year to date change in tangible book value per common share plus change in 14.6 % 13.5 % (2.6)% 17.9 % 17.1 % accumulated dividends At September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, goodwill and other intangibles included $23.2 million, $23.5 million, $24.2 million, $24.9 million, and $25.6 million, respectively, of goodwill and other intangibles included in investments in other ventures, under equity method. 22 Comments on Regulation G Retained Total Investment Result The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "retained total investment result." "Retained total investment result" is defined as consolidated total investment result less the portion attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. "Retained total investment result" differs from consolidated total investment result, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, due to the exclusion of the investment result attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint ventures. The Company's management believes "retained total investment result" is useful to investors and other interested parties because it provides a measure of the portion of the Company's investment result, that impacts the investment result included in net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The following table is a reconciliation of consolidated total investment result to "retained total investment result." Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 2020 2019 Net investment income $ 83,543 $ 89,305 $ 99,473 112,138 $ 111,387 $ 272,321 $ 312,069 Adjustment for net investment income attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third- (18,572) (22,116) (26,870) $ (24,399) (24,979) (67,558) (68,819) party vehicles and joint ventures Retained net investment income 64,971 67,189 72,603 87,739 86,408 204,763 243,250 Net realized and unrealized gains (losses) on 224,208 448,390 (110,707) 18,454 34,395 561,891 395,655 investments Adjustment for net realized and unrealized losses (gains) on investments attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party (22,509) (30,344) (2,554) 3,297 (12,631) (55,407) (36,206) vehicles and joint ventures Retained net realized and unrealized gains (losses) 201,699 418,046 (113,261) 21,751 21,764 506,484 359,449 on investments Total investment result 307,751 537,695 (11,234) 130,592 145,782 834,212 707,724 Adjustment for investment result attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third- (41,081) (52,460) (29,424) (21,102) (37,610) (122,965) (105,025) party vehicles and joint ventures Retained total investment result $ 266,670 $ 485,235 $ (40,658) $ 109,490 $ 108,172 $ 711,247 $ 602,699 23 Comments on Regulation G Retained Fixed Maturity and Short Term Investments, at Fair Value The Company has included in this Financial Supplement "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." "Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is defined as total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, less the portion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. "Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" differs from total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, due to the exclusion of fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third party vehicles and joint ventures. The Company's management believes "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value" is useful to investors and other interested parties because it provides a measure of the portion of the Company's fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, that impacts the investment result included in net income (loss) available (attributable) to RenaissanceRe common shareholders. The following table is a reconciliation of total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value, to "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." At September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 Fixed maturity investments, at fair value $ 13,391,318 $ 12,495,135 $ 11,045,801 $ 11,171,655 $ 11,386,228 Short term investments, at fair value 5,158,961 5,570,804 5,263,242 4,566,277 4,116,156 Total consolidated fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value $ 18,550,279 $ 18,065,939 $ 16,309,043 $ 15,737,932 $ 15,502,384 Adjustment for fixed maturity and short term investments attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests, certain third-party vehicles and joint (5,503,903) (5,362,516) (5,184,829) (4,583,758) (4,426,685) ventures Retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value $ 13,046,376 $ 12,703,423 $ 11,124,214 $ 11,154,174 $ 11,075,699 24 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 22:04:02 UTC

0 All news about RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. 06:05p RENAISSANCERE : Financial Supplement September 2020 PU 05:27p RENAISSANCERE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:44p RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina.. AQ 04:19p RENAISSANCERE : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income Available to Common Shareh.. BU 10/13 RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fina.. AQ 10/13 RENAISSANCERE : Announces Estimated Net Negative Impact from Third Quarter 2020 .. BU 10/05 RENAISSANCERE : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call BU 09/30 RENAISSANCERE : Announces Michael Doak Departing to Start New Private Investment.. BU 09/14 RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for FA 08/04 RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. : Announces Quarterly Dividend BU