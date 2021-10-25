RenaissanceRe : Financial Supplement September 2021
10/25/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Contents
Page
Basis of Presentation
i
Financial Highlights
1
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
a. Consolidated Statements of Operations
2
b. Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Underwriting and Reserves
a. Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results
5
b. Segment Underwriting Results
6
c. Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results
7
d. Gross Premiums Written
8
e. Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses
9
f. Paid to Incurred Analysis
10
Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income
a. Fee Income
11
b. Noncontrolling Interests
12
c. DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations
13
Investments
a. Total Investment Result
14
b. Investment Portfolio - Composition
15
c. Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments
16
d. Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating
17
e. Retained Investment Information
18
Other Items
a. Earnings per Share
19
Comments on Regulation G
20
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
Basis of Presentation
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "RenaissanceRe") is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.
This financial supplement includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S ("GAAP") including "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted," "operating return on average common equity - annualized," "tangible book value per common share," "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends," "retained investment result" and "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." A reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G is presented in the attached supplemental financial data. See pages 20 through 24 for "Comments on Regulation G."
Cautionary Statement under "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; Statements made in this financial supplement contain information about the Company's future business prospects. These statements may be considered "forward-looking." These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding cautionary statements and factors affecting future results, please refer to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and prospectus supplement dated July 7, 2021.
All information contained herein is unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, amounts are in thousands of United States Dollars, except for share and per share amounts and ratio information. Certain prior period comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. This supplement is being provided for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with documents filed by RenaissanceRe with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10- K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the Company's website at www.renre.comfor further information about RenaissanceRe.
i
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Highlights
Gross premiums written
$
1,774,180
$
2,094,158
$
2,652,442
$
935,514
$
1,143,058
$
6,520,780
$
4,870,651
Underwriting (loss) income
$
(678,825)
$
328,976
$
(35,760)
$
(151,655)
$
(206,072)
$
(385,609)
$
75,144
Net investment income
$
78,267
$
80,925
$
79,804
$
81,717
$
83,543
$
238,996
$
272,321
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
(42,071)
191,018
(345,563)
258,745
224,208
(196,616)
561,891
Total investment result
$
36,196
$
271,943
$
(265,759)
$
340,462
$
307,751
$
42,380
$
834,212
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(450,222)
$
456,818
$
(290,934)
$
189,812
$
47,799
$
(284,338)
$
541,670
common shareholders
Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(414,538)
$
278,050
$
4,395
$
(77,122)
$
(131,724)
$
(132,093)
$
91,762
common shareholders (1)
Per share data
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(9.75)
$
9.36
$
(5.87)
$
3.75
$
0.94
$
(5.94)
$
11.60
common shareholders per common share - basic
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(9.75)
$
9.35
$
(5.87)
$
3.74
$
0.94
$
(5.94)
$
11.58
common shareholders per common share - diluted
Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(8.98)
$
5.64
$
0.09
$
(1.59)
$
(2.64)
$
(2.77)
$
1.84
common shareholders per common share - diluted (1)
Book value per common share
$
128.91
$
139.35
$
131.15
$
138.46
$
135.13
$
128.91
$
135.13
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
123.24
$
133.75
$
125.73
$
133.09
$
129.60
$
123.24
$
129.60
Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated
$
146.40
$
156.55
$
148.17
$
155.17
$
151.33
$
146.40
$
151.33
dividends (1)
Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in
(7.6)%
6.7 %
(5.3)%
3.0 %
1.0 %
(6.6)%
14.6 %
accumulated dividends (1)
Financial ratios
Combined ratio
145.1 %
72.4 %
103.1 %
114.7 %
120.6 %
110.0 %
97.4 %
Return on average common equity - annualized
(28.4)%
27.6 %
(17.1)%
10.9 %
2.8 %
(5.8)%
12.0 %
Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)
(26.1)%
16.8 %
0.3 %
(4.4)%
(7.7)%
(2.7)%
2.0 %
Total investment return - annualized
0.7 %
5.2 %
(4.9)%
6.6 %
6.2 %
0.3 %
5.8 %
See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
1
Summary Consolidated Financial Statements
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
Revenues
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2021
2020
Gross premiums written
$
1,774,180
$
2,094,158
$
2,652,442
$
935,514
$
1,143,058
$
6,520,780
$
4,870,651
Net premiums written
$
1,486,440
$
1,512,292
$
1,824,083
$
746,311
$
899,411
$
4,822,815
$
3,350,022
Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums
19,825
(319,502)
(670,247)
282,774
100,772
(969,924)
(426,645)
Net premiums earned
1,506,265
1,192,790
1,153,836
1,029,085
1,000,183
3,852,891
2,923,377
Net investment income
78,267
80,925
79,804
81,717
83,543
238,996
272,321
Net foreign exchange (losses) gains
(4,755)
3,234
(22,788)
23,270
17,426
(24,309)
4,503
Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures
5,305
8,732
(5,558)
(1,868)
5,457
8,479
19,062
Other income (loss)
1,692
586
2,171
4,374
1,476
4,449
(4,161)
Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments
(42,071)
191,018
(345,563)
258,745
224,208
(196,616)
561,891
Total revenues
1,544,703
1,477,285
861,902
1,395,323
1,332,293
3,883,890
3,776,993
Expenses
Net claims and claim expenses incurred
1,798,045
520,021
867,051
901,353
942,030
3,185,117
2,023,256
Acquisition expenses
328,048
285,590
267,234
238,283
215,180
880,872
659,394
Operational expenses
58,997
58,203
55,311
41,104
49,045
172,511
165,583
Corporate expenses
10,196
10,125
10,405
21,031
48,050
30,726
75,939
Interest expense
11,919
11,833
11,912
11,841
11,843
35,664
38,612
Total expenses
2,207,205
885,772
1,211,913
1,213,612
1,266,148
4,304,890
2,962,784
(Loss) income before taxes
(662,502)
591,513
(350,011)
181,711
66,145
(421,000)
814,209
Income tax benefit (expense)
23,630
(13,862)
19,516
9,923
8,244
29,284
(12,785)
Net (loss) income
(638,872)
577,651
(330,495)
191,634
74,389
(391,716)
801,424
Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling
198,495
(113,544)
46,850
5,467
(19,301)
131,801
(236,120)
interests
Net (loss) income attributable to RenaissanceRe
(440,377)
464,107
(283,645)
197,101
55,088
(259,915)
565,304
Dividends on preference shares
(9,845)
(7,289)
(7,289)
(7,289)
(7,289)
(24,423)
(23,634)
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to
$
(450,222)
$
456,818
$
(290,934)
$
189,812
$
47,799
$
(284,338)
$
541,670
RenaissanceRe common shareholders
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(9.75)
$
9.36
$
(5.87)
$
3.75
$
0.94
$
(5.94)
$
11.60
common shareholders per common share - basic
Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe
$
(9.75)
$
9.35
$
(5.87)
$
3.74
$
0.94
$
(5.94)
$
11.58
common shareholders per common share - diluted
Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to
RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share
$
(8.98)
$
5.64
$
0.09
$
(1.59)
$
(2.64)
$
(2.77)
$
1.84
- diluted (1)
Return on average common equity - annualized
(28.4)%
27.6 %
(17.1)%
10.9 %
2.8 %
(5.8)%
12.0 %
Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)
