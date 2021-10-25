Log in
    RNR   BMG7496G1033

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.

(RNR)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 10/25 04:10:00 pm
149.78 USD   +1.47%
RENAISSANCERE : Financial Supplement September 2021
04:41pRENAISSANCERE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
04:40pRENAISSANCERE : Q3 Operating Loss Expands; Revenue Rises
RenaissanceRe : Financial Supplement September 2021

10/25/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Contents

Page

Basis of Presentation

i

Financial Highlights

1

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

a. Consolidated Statements of Operations

2

b. Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Underwriting and Reserves

a. Consolidated Segment Underwriting Results

5

b. Segment Underwriting Results

6

c. Property Segment - Catastrophe and Other Property Underwriting Results

7

d. Gross Premiums Written

8

e. Reserves for Claims and Claim Expenses

9

f. Paid to Incurred Analysis

10

Managed Joint Ventures and Fee Income

a. Fee Income

11

b. Noncontrolling Interests

12

c. DaVinciRe Holdings Ltd. and Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations

13

Investments

a. Total Investment Result

14

b. Investment Portfolio - Composition

15

c. Investment Portfolio - Fixed Maturity Investments

16

d. Investment Portfolio - Weighted Average Yield to Maturity and Credit Rating

17

e. Retained Investment Information

18

Other Items

a. Earnings per Share

19

Comments on Regulation G

20

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Basis of Presentation

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "RenaissanceRe") is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

This financial supplement includes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S ("GAAP") including "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders," "operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share - diluted," "operating return on average common equity - annualized," "tangible book value per common share," "tangible book value per common share plus accumulated dividends," "retained investment result" and "retained fixed maturity and short term investments, at fair value." A reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures in accordance with Regulation G is presented in the attached supplemental financial data. See pages 20 through 24 for "Comments on Regulation G."

Cautionary Statement under "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995; Statements made in this financial supplement contain information about the Company's future business prospects. These statements may be considered "forward-looking." These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. For further information regarding cautionary statements and factors affecting future results, please refer to RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and prospectus supplement dated July 7, 2021.

All information contained herein is unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, amounts are in thousands of United States Dollars, except for share and per share amounts and ratio information. Certain prior period comparatives have been reclassified to conform to the current presentation. This supplement is being provided for informational purposes only. It should be read in conjunction with documents filed by RenaissanceRe with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10- K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Please refer to the Company's website at www.renre.comfor further information about RenaissanceRe.

i

Financial Highlights

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Highlights

Gross premiums written

$

1,774,180

$

2,094,158

$

2,652,442

$

935,514

$

1,143,058

$

6,520,780

$

4,870,651

Underwriting (loss) income

$

(678,825)

$

328,976

$

(35,760)

$

(151,655)

$

(206,072)

$

(385,609)

$

75,144

Net investment income

$

78,267

$

80,925

$

79,804

$

81,717

$

83,543

$

238,996

$

272,321

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

(42,071)

191,018

(345,563)

258,745

224,208

(196,616)

561,891

Total investment result

$

36,196

$

271,943

$

(265,759)

$

340,462

$

307,751

$

42,380

$

834,212

Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(450,222)

$

456,818

$

(290,934)

$

189,812

$

47,799

$

(284,338)

$

541,670

common shareholders

Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(414,538)

$

278,050

$

4,395

$

(77,122)

$

(131,724)

$

(132,093)

$

91,762

common shareholders (1)

Per share data

Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(9.75)

$

9.36

$

(5.87)

$

3.75

$

0.94

$

(5.94)

$

11.60

common shareholders per common share - basic

Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(9.75)

$

9.35

$

(5.87)

$

3.74

$

0.94

$

(5.94)

$

11.58

common shareholders per common share - diluted

Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(8.98)

$

5.64

$

0.09

$

(1.59)

$

(2.64)

$

(2.77)

$

1.84

common shareholders per common share - diluted (1)

Book value per common share

$

128.91

$

139.35

$

131.15

$

138.46

$

135.13

$

128.91

$

135.13

Tangible book value per common share (1)

$

123.24

$

133.75

$

125.73

$

133.09

$

129.60

$

123.24

$

129.60

Tangible book value per common share plus accumulated

$

146.40

$

156.55

$

148.17

$

155.17

$

151.33

$

146.40

$

151.33

dividends (1)

Change in tangible book value per common share plus change in

(7.6)%

6.7 %

(5.3)%

3.0 %

1.0 %

(6.6)%

14.6 %

accumulated dividends (1)

Financial ratios

Combined ratio

145.1 %

72.4 %

103.1 %

114.7 %

120.6 %

110.0 %

97.4 %

Return on average common equity - annualized

(28.4)%

27.6 %

(17.1)%

10.9 %

2.8 %

(5.8)%

12.0 %

Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)

(26.1)%

16.8 %

0.3 %

(4.4)%

(7.7)%

(2.7)%

2.0 %

Total investment return - annualized

0.7 %

5.2 %

(4.9)%

6.6 %

6.2 %

0.3 %

5.8 %

  1. See "Comments on Regulation G" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

1

Summary Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

Revenues

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2021

2020

Gross premiums written

$

1,774,180

$

2,094,158

$

2,652,442

$

935,514

$

1,143,058

$

6,520,780

$

4,870,651

Net premiums written

$

1,486,440

$

1,512,292

$

1,824,083

$

746,311

$

899,411

$

4,822,815

$

3,350,022

Decrease (increase) in unearned premiums

19,825

(319,502)

(670,247)

282,774

100,772

(969,924)

(426,645)

Net premiums earned

1,506,265

1,192,790

1,153,836

1,029,085

1,000,183

3,852,891

2,923,377

Net investment income

78,267

80,925

79,804

81,717

83,543

238,996

272,321

Net foreign exchange (losses) gains

(4,755)

3,234

(22,788)

23,270

17,426

(24,309)

4,503

Equity in earnings (losses) of other ventures

5,305

8,732

(5,558)

(1,868)

5,457

8,479

19,062

Other income (loss)

1,692

586

2,171

4,374

1,476

4,449

(4,161)

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains on investments

(42,071)

191,018

(345,563)

258,745

224,208

(196,616)

561,891

Total revenues

1,544,703

1,477,285

861,902

1,395,323

1,332,293

3,883,890

3,776,993

Expenses

Net claims and claim expenses incurred

1,798,045

520,021

867,051

901,353

942,030

3,185,117

2,023,256

Acquisition expenses

328,048

285,590

267,234

238,283

215,180

880,872

659,394

Operational expenses

58,997

58,203

55,311

41,104

49,045

172,511

165,583

Corporate expenses

10,196

10,125

10,405

21,031

48,050

30,726

75,939

Interest expense

11,919

11,833

11,912

11,841

11,843

35,664

38,612

Total expenses

2,207,205

885,772

1,211,913

1,213,612

1,266,148

4,304,890

2,962,784

(Loss) income before taxes

(662,502)

591,513

(350,011)

181,711

66,145

(421,000)

814,209

Income tax benefit (expense)

23,630

(13,862)

19,516

9,923

8,244

29,284

(12,785)

Net (loss) income

(638,872)

577,651

(330,495)

191,634

74,389

(391,716)

801,424

Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling

198,495

(113,544)

46,850

5,467

(19,301)

131,801

(236,120)

interests

Net (loss) income attributable to RenaissanceRe

(440,377)

464,107

(283,645)

197,101

55,088

(259,915)

565,304

Dividends on preference shares

(9,845)

(7,289)

(7,289)

(7,289)

(7,289)

(24,423)

(23,634)

Net (loss) income (attributable) available to

$

(450,222)

$

456,818

$

(290,934)

$

189,812

$

47,799

$

(284,338)

$

541,670

RenaissanceRe common shareholders

Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(9.75)

$

9.36

$

(5.87)

$

3.75

$

0.94

$

(5.94)

$

11.60

common shareholders per common share - basic

Net (loss) income (attributable) available to RenaissanceRe

$

(9.75)

$

9.35

$

(5.87)

$

3.74

$

0.94

$

(5.94)

$

11.58

common shareholders per common share - diluted

Operating (loss) income (attributable) available to

RenaissanceRe common shareholders per common share

$

(8.98)

$

5.64

$

0.09

$

(1.59)

$

(2.64)

$

(2.77)

$

1.84

- diluted (1)

Return on average common equity - annualized

(28.4)%

27.6 %

(17.1)%

10.9 %

2.8 %

(5.8)%

12.0 %

Operating return on average common equity - annualized (1)

(26.1)%

16.8 %

0.3 %

(4.4)%

(7.7)%

(2.7)%

2.0 %

2

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. published this content on 25 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
