Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNR   BMG7496G1033

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.

(RNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RenaissanceRe Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

01/05/2022 | 04:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2021, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on January 26, 2022, through midnight ET on February 26, 2022.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
2021RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Dir..
AQ
2021RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021Morgan Stanley Adjusts RenaissanceRe Holdings' Price Target to $172 From $158, Keeps Eq..
MT
2021Jefferies Initiates Coverage of RenaissanceRe Holdings With Buy Rating $192 Price Targe..
MT
2021RenaissanceRe Gets Approval for Share Buyback Authorization of up to $500 Million; Main..
MT
2021RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Renewal of Share Repurchas..
BU
2021RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 31, 2021
CI
2021RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. announces an Equity Buyback for $500 million worth of its s..
CI
2021RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 7, 2021, has expired.
CI
2021RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 821 M - -
Net income 2021 -110 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -73,4x
Yield 2021 0,87%
Capitalization 7 594 M 7 594 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 165,01 $
Average target price 186,14 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. O'Donnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Qutub Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James L. Gibbons Non-Executive Chairman
Walker Blythe Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean G. Brosnan Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-1.07%7 594
MUNICH RE2.96%42 457
GENERAL INSURANCE CORPORATION OF INDIA-0.85%3 280