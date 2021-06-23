Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNR   BMG7496G1033

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.

(RNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RenaissanceRe : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

06/23/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of 2021, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on July 23, 2021, through midnight ET on August 23, 2021.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
04:16pRENAISSANCERE  : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
12:11pAM BEST  : Affirms Credit Ratings of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. and Its Main Su..
BU
06/21RENAISSANCERE  : Citigroup Adjusts RenaissanceRe Holdings' Price Target to $164 ..
MT
06/14RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/01RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD  : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06/01RENAISSANCERE  : RRH Financial Condition Report for Year End 2020
PU
05/27RENAISSANCERE  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts RenaissanceRe Holdings' Price Target to ..
MT
05/07RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.  : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Renewal of Share..
BU
05/06RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holder..
AQ
04/28RENAISSANCERE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 305 M - -
Net income 2021 207 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,9x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 7 181 M 7 181 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,35x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 145,28 $
Average target price 182,00 $
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin J. O'Donnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Qutub Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James L. Gibbons Non-Executive Chairman
Walker Blythe Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean G. Brosnan Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-12.39%7 181
MÜNCHENER RÜCKVERSICHERUNGS-GESELLSCHAFT-1.01%40 091
HANNOVER RÜCK SE10.55%20 683
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.4.42%9 798
IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-26.16%1 513
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.0.72%694