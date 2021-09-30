Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RNR   BMG7496G1033

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.

(RNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RenaissanceRe :'s 15th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on Community Solutions to Advance Climate Change Resiliency Globally

09/30/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Government officials, scientists, and private sector leaders examined Portsmouth, Virginia as a case study to apply risk intelligence and lessons learned to global communities

RenaissanceRe (NYSE: RNR) hosted thought leaders, risk scientists, and community experts at the Protecting Communities from Climate Change: Using Portsmouth, Virginia to Kickstart Global Solutions risk mitigation leadership forum.

The 15th annual forum sought to advance risk mitigation efforts and awareness, support community preparedness and resilience, and strategize how to better prepare for, and respond to, natural catastrophes. Using Portsmouth as a case study, the forum established a real-world framework that can be applied to vulnerable communities across the globe.

“Climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent and severe and is an urgent issue for communities, businesses and governments. Protecting communities and enabling prosperity is an important purpose and we’ve long applied our risk expertise and resources to drive better understanding of the impacts of climate change,” Kevin O’Donnell, President and CEO of RenaissanceRe said.

“We are proud to mark the 15th event in our Risk Mitigation Forum Leadership series with the goal of developing collaborative solutions, enhancing physical and financial resiliency of at-risk communities, and reducing the increasingly catastrophic effects of natural disasters.”

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam remarked on the important issues discussed at the Forum.

“The fight against climate change requires us all to work together – public and private sectors, as well as the people it affects every day," Governor Northam said. "We see real results when we listen to the science, focus on mitigation efforts, and understand the roles private industry and the public sector must play to help communities transition to a resilient and sustainable future. I’m proud RenaissanceRe chose to focus on Portsmouth this year. What we learned today will inform future resilience efforts in Virginia and across the globe.”

Hundreds of virtual attendees heard from featured speakers and panelists throughout the forum, including; Dr. Ed Kearns, Chief Data Officer, First Street Foundation; Jessica Whitehead, Executive Director Institute for Coastal Adaptation & Resilience (ICAR); Brian Swets, Manager of Comprehensive and Strategic Planning City of Portsmouth; William A. (Skip) Stiles, Jr., Executive Director, Wetlands Watch; Roy E. Wright, President & Chief Executive Officer, Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety; Jonathan (Jake) Clark, Managing Director, Guy Carpenter; Kristin Owen, Floodplain & Dam Safety Manager, Henrico County; Jamie Rhodes, Director, Insurance-Linked Finance, Re: Focus Partners; Antoine DeNoix, CEO, AXA Climate; Bridget Gainer, Vice President of Global Public Affairs, Aon; Chris Parry, Senior Vice President – Global Head of RenaissanceRe Capital Partners; Josh Saks, Deputy Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources, Commonwealth of Virginia; MaryAnn Tierney, FEMA Region 3 Administrator; Curtis Brown, State Coordinator for Virginia Department of Emergency Management; Meg Pittenger, Assistant Director of Planning, City of Portsmouth, and more.

About RenaissanceRe’s Risk Mitigation Leadership Forums

In 2008, RenaissanceRe created its award-winning Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum series to advance the disaster safety movement in a collaborative way and develop strategies that foster community resiliency. The events bring together academics, scientists, conservationists, and public and private sector representatives to foster risk mitigation efforts across a wide range of perils and regions. RenaissanceRe believes an important purpose is to protect communities and enable prosperity and, by applying its risk expertise and financial resources to engendering the practice of mitigation, the company seeks to reduce the severe effects of disasters on global societies and be a positive force for change.

For more information about RenaissanceRe’s Risk Mitigation Leadership Forums, visit https://www.renre.com/about-us/risk-mitigation-leadership-forums/.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The company provides property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, RenaissanceRe has offices in Bermuda, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
05:52pRENAISSANCERE : 's 15th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on Community Solutions to..
BU
09/28RENAISSANCERE : Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
BU
09/14RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/30Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/16RENAISSANCERE : Morgan Stanley Adjusts RenaissanceRe Holdings PT to $182 From $179, Mainta..
MT
08/03RENAISSANCERE : Letter from Ernst & Young Ltd (Form 8-K)
PU
08/03RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/28RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD. : Announces Quarterly Dividend and Renewal of Share Repurchase..
BU
07/28RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 30, 2021
CI
07/23RENAISSANCERE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 322 M - -
Net income 2021 243 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,2x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 6 575 M 6 575 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,24x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 604
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 139,58 $
Average target price 180,67 $
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin J. O'Donnell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Qutub Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James L. Gibbons Non-Executive Chairman
Walker Blythe Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sean G. Brosnan Chief Investment Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-16.79%6 575
MUNICH RE-1.32%38 996
SWISS RE LTD-3.02%25 029
HANNOVER RÜCK SE17.42%21 435
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.8.67%10 042
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED-3.48%7 607