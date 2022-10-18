RenaissanceRe's 16th Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum Focuses on the Role of Credit and Risk Transfer in Leading the Transition to a Green Economy

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) held its 16th Annual Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, Leading the Transition to a Green Economy: Role of Credit & Risk Transfer. The forum was hosted by RenaissanceRe’s Credit Team, led by Fiona Walden, SVP, Global Head of Credit, in partnership with ClimateWise, an insurance industry collaboration convened by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

The forum explored topics such as:

Advancing renewable energy adoption through well-structured credit financing;

Credit risk transfer’s role in helping organizations meet net zero commitments;

Quantifying climate risks and finding solutions to reduce carbon intensity in the housing market;

The role of carbon markets in transitioning to a net zero economy; and

The relative value of the carrot or stick approach in regulating the transition to a green economy.

Kevin J. O’Donnell, President and Chief Executive Officer of RenaissanceRe, commented: “As a global reinsurer, we have considerable expertise managing the impact of climate change across the property and casualty insurance industry. We believe climate change will have widespread societal consequences and RenaissanceRe is focused on facilitating the transition to a more sustainable future. This was our first credit-focused Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, and we were proud to bring together financial sector leaders to discuss the innovative ways that credit and risk transfer can support a greener global economy.”

Eliot Whittington, Acting Director, Centre for Sustainable Finance, and Head of ClimateWise, University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL) said: “As the world faces a growing set of increasingly interconnected and apparent systemic risks, we are proud to co-host the RenaissanceRe Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum, alongside one of the industry's leaders on collaborative solutions that better mitigate and manage climate risk. ClimateWise’s goal is to align the industry in collectively addressing climate change and this forum is an important opportunity to bring organizations together to apply our strengths to advance the transition to a green economy and drive societal resilience.”

Speakers included leaders from academia, financial services, government, and environmental sustainability. Steven E. Seitz, Director of the Federal Insurance Office for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, opened the forum and Alex Brazier, Managing Director at BlackRock and Deputy Head of the Blackrock Investment Institute, delivered the keynote.

About RenaissanceRe’s Risk Mitigation Leadership Forums

In 2008, RenaissanceRe created its award-winning Risk Mitigation Leadership Forum series to advance the disaster safety movement in a collaborative way and develop strategies that foster community resiliency. The events bring together academics, scientists, conservationists, and public and private sector representatives to foster risk mitigation efforts across a wide range of perils and regions. RenaissanceRe’s purpose is to protect communities and enable prosperity. By applying its risk expertise and financial resources to engendering the practice of mitigation, the company seeks to reduce the severe effects of disasters on global societies and be a positive force for change.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe is a global provider of reinsurance and insurance that specializes in matching well-structured risks with efficient sources of capital. The Company provides property, casualty and specialty reinsurance and certain insurance solutions to customers, principally through intermediaries. Established in 1993, the Company has offices in Bermuda, Australia, Ireland, Singapore, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

